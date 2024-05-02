This low-maintenance twist on balayage promises to add natural dimension to your hair

Touted as the hair equivalent to no-makeup-makeup, 'Camoulage' is 2024's answer to classic balayage, offering subtle dimension and minimal maintenance...

So far, the 2024 hair trends have offered both bold statements, like burgundy brown and bright red hair, whilst also ushering in a shift towards more natural and expensive-looking tones. 'Syrup Blond', for instance, was in high demand this spring and now it seems, we have an even more understated style coming our way - designed to be almost undetectable but no-less chic. 'Camoulage' is indeed the subtle answer to classic highlights, masterfully blending baby and low lights into your strands, for elevated dimension without the fuss and upkeep of balayage.

The style is tailored specifically towards natural tones, so if you're looking for a way to elevate, without completely changing or transforming your hair, we've quizzed the professional on what exactly this new buzzwordy treatment entails...

What is 'Camoulage' hair?

Coining the technique, Sara Cassidu, Senior Colourist at HARI’s Salon describes Camoulage as the "epitome of low-maintenance chic" (we like it already) and adds that, "while balayage remains a salon staple, Camoulage offers a fresh take on subtle sophistication."

(Image credit: HARI's salon)

Elaborating on the technique, Cassidu compares it to the no-makeup-makeup trend but for your hair, adding: "This technique involves a nearly undetectable brush sweep through your locks, tailored to your natural hair tones.

"It's the epitome of low-maintenance chic, blending baby lights and natural ribbons of colour for a multi-dimensional effect that's as effortless as it is elegant. Say hello to your new go-to for understated glam."

Who should get Camoulage?

As mentioned this technique is tailored towards elevating and accentuating natural tones, so if you're currently sporting a warm blonde or are loving your natural brunette locks - but want to add a touch of dimension - Camoulage is a great option.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's also ideal if you're looking for a low-maintenance hair look that won't result in your traipsing back to the salon every six weeks for a root touch-up. The main selling point of camouflage is that it's almost undetectable, meaning no harsh lines that can look odd when your hair begins to grow out. This also makes it the perfect option for summer - especially if you've got a holiday planned and won't be able to dash to your go-to hairdresser...