This 'syrup' honey blonde is in high demand, according pro hairstylists

"Syrup" blonde is the latest natural but elevated hair colour trend coming our way for spring/summer 2024 - so, we've quizzed the pros on what exactly this radiant look entails and how to achieve it...

Here we thought that we'd heard of every conceivable way of describing blonde but the 2024 hair trends just keep on surprising us - what with the "Crystal Clear" blonde hair colour, a neutral hue that enhances greys, and now this high-shine iteration. But unlike previous years that have seen hard-to-maintain platinum shades take centre stage, this latest shade is altogether warmer and geared towards a healthy, honey-like gleam.

So, if you're looking to refresh your current blonde colour, or are toying with the idea of going lighter, here's everything you need to know about the deliciously-named Syrup Blonde...

What is "Syrup Blonde" hair?

So, first thing's first, what is "Syrup Blonde" exactly? Having coined the term, hairstylist and trend forecaster, Tom Smith explains that the simplest way to define this colour is as "an intensely glossy and rich golden blonde," adding that: "This tone shows off health and vibrancy while keeping the wearer feeling light and bright."

This shade is also a good option for those who have previously loved the copper and red hair trends (the latter of which is making a comeback this year). As Smith adds, "those who wish to stay identifiably blonde will love Syrup blonde," as it offers a similar blend of warm and rich tones - without you having to opt for a more statement colour.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

As for where you can spot this honeyed hue, the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna and Rosie-Huntington-Whiteley are just three major names to have debuted a glossy, golden blonde or warm, light brown take on this syrupy trend.

What blonde tones are you aiming for with syrup blonde hair?

If you're looking to achieve this celebrity-approved shade but are unsure what tones to request from your hairdresser, Smith says: "Bright golden and warm beige tones make up syrup blonde, just be sure to keep any shadows or low lights to a minimal to retain the soft contrast glow."

How to maintain "Syrup" blonde

Colour-Enhancing treatment AVEDA Colour Renewal Colour And Shine Treatment View at SpaceNK RRP: £32 This hair mask works to nourish - thanks to its blend of shea butter and fruit oils - whilst boosting the vibrancy and shine of your warm blonde hair colour. Warm blonde conditioner Goldwell Dualsenses Color Revive Light Warm Blonde Conditioner View at Amazon RRP: £19.70 Tom Smith recommends a blonde conditioner to help maintain your colour, post-salon. This one, in particular, works to restore your hair and ward off split ends and flyaways, whilst also reviving your colour. Its formula also offers a gleaming, reflective effect to your locks. For "Syrup" shine evo Love Touch Shine Spray View at Amazon RRP: £27 For a finishing touch and to achieve that iconic, syrup-like shine, Smith recommends this shine spray. It leaves a glossy sheen in it's wake and works to lock in moisture.

To maintain and care for this summery and expensive-looking hair colour, Smith says: "Golden toned conditioners or colour boosting treatments can top up the correct tones, or if your hair is naturally warmer, shine products (evo love touch) or moisture masks will help keep the glow to your hair."

Adding one of the best hair masks to your weekly haircare routine can do wonders for dry and damaged locks - especially if you are suffering from the after-effects of lightening your hair.

5 Syrup blonde looks to inspire

Whether you're looking to transform your platinum tresses into this honeyed colour or to incorporate similar golden hues - and the all-important radiance - into your light brown or brunette hair, we've rounded up five versatile and chic looks to consider...

1. Syrup balayage

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Jed Cullen/Dave Benett)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's golden hair is the epitome of Quiet Luxury as it melts from a warm, natural brown at the root, to a honey blonde - all the while radiating that "Syrup" shine. This is a great option if you're looking for a low-maintenance colour that won't have you traipsing back to the salon for a root touch-up.

2. Syrup blonde/brown hair

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Max Cisotti/Dave Benett)

If you have light or medium brown hair and are looking to gradually lighten your hair to more of a blonde, caramel shade, Rihanna offers all the inspo you need. It's warm and multi-tonal and is just perfect for summer.

3.Subtle Syrup Blonde

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Léa Seydoux's soft, glossy blonde is the perfect example of this hair colour trend. It's subtle but looks so expensive - especially when paired with a slight wave or curl.

4. Multi-tonal Syrup blonde hair

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Jennifer Lawrence's Syrup Blonde shade features a stunning blend of light and richer shades, along with that covetable gloss. This picture, in particular, also proves just how chic this colour looks when paired with the equally trendy Side-Swept hairstyle.

5. Butterscotch hair

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Mason Poole/Parkwood Media)

If you're a brunette but looking to incorporate a hint of this golden trend into your hair, Beyoncé's glossy, warm brown waves - and caramel money-piece hair highlights - offer the perfect inspiration. It's radiant, full of dimension and is a great alternative to bleaching or lightening your entire head of hair to achieve a blonde shade.