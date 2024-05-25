Coral nails are set to be everywhere for summer - here's how to wear them elegantly

Looking to inject a pop of colour into your nail designs? The latest coral trend is the answer we’ve been looking for to make a minimalist statement this summer…

As far as 2024 nail trends go, statement pastel nails have been making their rounds this year - from butter yellow French tips to milky blueberry shades, we’ve seen them all. But, the latest iteration on the block is coral - an age old classic for the sunny months.

Inspired by marine elements, this summery shade is trending once again, offering a glossy flush of colour to your mani. While the orangey-hue may feel like a fairly bold shade compared to the glazed and glass nails of recent years, it’s versatile and wearable enough to suit all nail lengths and shapes.

Why coral nails are the go-to summer manicure

From minimalist white and trusted pastels to vibrant electrics, picking a nail colour for the summer months can be hard. With an abundance of options, there’s one fail-proof colour that we always return to.

The clue is in the name, coral shades have been dominating summer manicures for as long as we can remember. Whether you’re jetting off on holiday or you have an array of occasions lined up, it’s the perfect way to add a burst of colour to your fingertips.

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic A photo posted by matejanova on

From warm terracotta-esque corals to those with dusty pink undertones, the shade can be tailored to suit you. Minimalists may opt for a softer, subtle look, whilst others wanting a more maximalist design may prefer a brighter polish with warmer reddish hues.

However you choose to wear the trend, from french tips to ombre designs, there are many sophisticated ways to add the colour to your talons this summer…

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our coral nail staples

If the coral look has caught your eye, we’ve put together the three essentials you need to recreate the mani at home…

Manucurist Green Nail Polish in shade ‘Bird of Paradise’ View at Selfridges RRP: £14 When it comes to nail polish, the Manucurist is always a go-to. With a subtle pink shimmer throughout, this soft coral shade offers a high-shine finish that doesn’t compromise on opacity - plus it’s vegan and cruelty-free too. Mylee Stamp It Out Nail Art Stamper View at Amazon RRP: £7.99 Attempting a French tip at home has never been easier than with this stamper tool from Mylee. Cutting out the hassle of hand-painting nail art, simply pressing the tip of your nail into the cushion to reveal a quick and easy, salon-worthy mani. Nails.inc 73% Plant Power in shade 'Zero Waste' View at Amazon RRP: £9 With pink undertones, Nails Inc’s ‘Zero Waste’ nail polish offers a peachier pop to the trend. Boasting a quick-drying, long-lasting formula and glossy finish makes this polish a must-have.

The 4 coral nail looks we're loving for summer

If you’re looking for a reference picture to take to your manicurist or inspiration on how to achieve the trend at home, here are four looks we think you should consider.

1. Glossy Coral Nails

A post shared by taylor | nail artist A photo posted by nailsbytaylorjustine on

A block colour is the way to go when making a statement. Whether you opt for almond or square, top with a high-shine, glossy top coat and a swipe of cuticle oil to nail effective simplicity.

2. Coral French Tips

A post shared by Fliss Alton A photo posted by gelsbyfliss on

A French tip is a delicate way to add a hint of colour to your nails, without delving completely into the trend.

3. Ombre Coral Nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton A photo posted by gelsbyfliss on

If you're looking for a tad more design, we'd recommend these glossy ombre nails. It's the perfect way to achieve the a balance between subtle and bold.

4. Reverse Coral French Tips

A post shared by london | biab | natural nails A photo posted by corrinnabianca on

Switch up your typical French tips with this reversed design - a minimalist-yet-playful take on the colourful trend.