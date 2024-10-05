These 11 short nail looks promise a luxe (and practical) manicure for autumn

If you prefer to wear your nails short, are looking to give your talons a break from long, damage-prone styles or perhaps struggle to grow them in the first place, these short autumn nails promise style and function...

While long almond nails are a timeless pick, the 2024 nail trends have been awash with minimalistic manicures - from short French tips to perfectly filed-down square nails. This shift is likely, in part, due to more of us prioritising our nail health and so are opting for more manageable and less breakable styles. Not to mention the fact that short nails look so chic and neat, especially when paired with autumn nail designs and colours, like burgundy and glossy black.

With that in mind, if you simply can't hack everyday life with two-inch claws, we've rounded up 11 luxe-looking (and trending) manicures to request this season...

11 luxe-looking short manicures to request this autumn

Before we dive into the short and chic looks we'll be seeing everywhere in the months ahead, we've shared three staples for achieving a healthy and elevated manicure. We would also recommend investing in one of the best nail strengtheners to use as either a base coat or in between nail treatments. Popping one of the best hand creams into your handbag is also a great way to ward off dry skin during the cold weather seasons - and will help to keep your mani looking polished.

Our short autumn nail care kit

For Hydration Manucurist Huile Verte View at Cult Beauty RRP: £15 A cuticle oil is a must-have for healthy nails as it helps to strengthen and nourish the nail bed and surrounding skin, as well as promote growth. This one from Manucurist features a moisturising blend of sweet almond, coconut and walnut seed oil to soften and strengthen your nails and cuticles. For a glossy finish essie Gel Couture Shiny Top Coat View at Amazon RRP: £10.99 To achieve an expensive-looking manicure at home, a clear, glossy top coat is a must-have. This polish from essie affords a gel-like shine (minus any UV curing) and works to protect your chosen nail colour from chipping. Writer's favourite essie Nail Polish in Shade 50 Bordeaux View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 If you're on the hunt for the perfect autumnal nail colour, woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson cannot recommend this shade enough: "I wore this all autumn long last year. It's the perfect wine-like burgundy and is a dream to apply. And as someone with short nails myself, it never fails to make them look chic."

Whether you're a lover of glamorous chromes, subtle French tips or sultry dark nails, there's a popular autumnal manicure to suit every preference. All of which, can be adapted to suit both long and short talons, but it's the latter that concerns us today.

The beauty of short nails, aside from how expensive they can look, is how well they complement more hardwearing treatments like BIAB nails and Bio Sculpture, which are touted for protecting and allowing your natural nails to grow underneath. So, without further ado, let's get to the visual inspiration...

1. Short burgundy nails

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

Burgundy and short squoval or square nails are a match made in heaven. The pairing is chic and so wearable, despite it being such a dark nail colour.

2. Short black nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

For a really sophisticated and timeless manicure, you can't go wrong with a black polish over the top of a short nail shape. The glossy finish and neat style looks so elevated and downright couture-like.

3. Short glazed cherry nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

Adding a chrome or pearly finish is an easy way to elevate a manicure and this 'glazed cherry' look is a must-have for autumn - and straight through to party season.

4. Short almond tortoisehell French tips

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

Tortoiseshell nails and French tips have been trending for autumn, so it only makes sense to combine the two into one, chic and short nail look. We would recommend opting for a short almond shape - to achieve that iconic curved tip - but this design can also be adapted to suit squoval and square shapes.

5. Short brown nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

Brown nails are a classic autumnal pick and are the perfect transitional shade if you favour muted and neutral nail colours.

6. Short and square dark green nails

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick) A photo posted by on

If you've already debuted a burgundy or autumnal brown, try a dark green with your short nails. This rich, forest-like hue is perfect for now and will also transition beautifully into winter.

7. Short burgundy French tips

A post shared by CORRINNA BIANCA (@corrinnabianca) A photo posted by on

Another option for our French tip lovers. Burgundy adds an autumnal flourish to this otherwise timeless nail look - plus, this style of straight tip works perfectly for short and squared nails.

8. Short burnt orange nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

Burnt orange nails are in high demand this season and pairing them with a short length is a one-way ticket to a stylish and very on-trend manicure.

9. Short dark red nails

A post shared by Alesya Sansilt (@sansilt) A photo posted by on

Dark red is another timeless nail colour and while it looks gorgeous on every nail shape, we're especially loving it on square and squoval lengths this season - and a mere glance at the above picture will explain why.

10. Short chestnut nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

If you're intrigued by burnt orange nails but want to take the look down a notch, opt for a warm, chestnut brown. On short nails, the combination is versatile and will complement your entire autumn/winter wardrobe.

11. Short neutral nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

For our neutral nail lovers, you can never go wrong with a nude or cream with short talons - the look is simple and wonderfully versatile.