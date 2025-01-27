I never bothered to use cuticle oil until this formula slotted so easily into my routine

Ah cuticle oil, the flossing of the nail world. Yes, I know I should do it every day. Yes, it’s imperative for the health of my nails. Yet, the lower it falls on my to-do list the more likely it is that I forget about it altogether and end up with brittle nails and/or toothless, banished from the beauty world.

We’ve probably all sat in a manicure chair with hopes of recreating a 2025 nail trend but instead being schooled on the importance of cuticle oil, so I’ll condense the nail care lecture to save us all some time and shame. Suffice to say, using cuticle oil regularly is one of the best ways to get healthy nails, especially if you’re a regular gel manicure customer. It’s one of the key things people with healthy nails always do, and it’ll help your nails grow longer and stronger and look glossy and healthy.

Yes yes, I know - you know - we all know. But I also know from my dry cuticles and some surveying of friends and colleagues that it’s a step that most of us neglect. In the last few months, I’ve made an effort to care for my cuticles, and there's been one product that's helped me do exactly that - and more importantly, got me back in my manicurist's good books.

The £15 cuticle oil that transformed our senior beauty editor's nails

The secret to making this easily-forgotten chore into a daily habit is simplifying the application process. The L’Occitane Shea Butter Nail & Cuticle Oil is handily pocket-sized and has a brush tip which makes using it quick, easy, and an all-around pleasant experience.

Healthy nail hero L’Occitane Shea Butter Nail & Cuticle Oil View at L'Occitane $22 at Target $22 at Anthropologie (US) RRP: £15.50 This lightweight formula manages to nourish deeply without feeling greasy or sticky. It's quick and easy to apply thanks to the brush applicator, and its mini size means it's easy to keep in your bag to apply when you're out and about.

I'm a huge fan of L'Occitane products, but I particularly trust them with my hands. The brand's cult hand cream is the only one I use, thanks to its rich texture and instantly quenching benefits.

It makes sense then that their cuticle oil is such a brilliant formula - it contains their signature 30% shea oil and the difference it makes to my nails is instant. They look healthy and shiny, and after months of consistent use, my nails are so much healthier.

(Image credit: Future/Rhiannon Derbyshire)

Consistency is so important when it comes to maintaining your cuticles at home, and that's easy to achieve with this oil. It's just so easy to apply - squeeze the tube and the oil will gently ease out of the brush, which you sweep onto the nail bed. There's no fuss, faffing with pipettes or glass bottles to spill or smash.

Something that I found off-putting about other oils was how they seemed to hang around on my hands hours after application - smearing all over my laptop, phone and soft furnishings. Because this texture is so light, it sinks in incredibly quickly.

It's also pleasingly pocket-sized, which means you can take it on the go. I'm someone who needs visual cues to remember to do something, so I keep one in every handbag. Seeing it peeking out of a pocket when I'm on a train is a great way of making this a daily habit.

It's often available in limited edition scents - which is the pink tube pictured, but the classic shea scent smells delicious and works brilliantly. I'd highly recommend this cuticle oil - your nails (and your manicurist) will thank you.