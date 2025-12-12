It's strictly Christmas at Shirley Ballas' London home, as the star gives fans a behind-the-scenes tour

Not only is Shirley Ballas the queen of the dance floor, but she's now also the queen of Christmas in our eyes – after seeing inside her beautiful London home decked out with thoughtful Christmas decorating ideas in every room.

After saying how lots of people have been asking how she's decorated this year, the much-loved Strictly Come Dancing judge has invited fans behind the scenes via her Instagram @shirleyballas to take a guided tour of her fabulously festive decor.

Shirley extends a warm welcome to her followers, saying, "Come on in, let me show you my Christmas decorations." Let's just say fans are certainly not left disappointed by the outstanding festive treats on display.

Shirley Ballas' Christmas decor: dressed to impress

Shirley joyfully walks through the hallway first, highlighting key Christmas decorations as she passes by: "The tree with the lady, my deers, I've had for so, so long. The trimming on the stairs."

Then, as she makes her way through to the living area, she enthuses over her beautiful Christmas tree. The TV judge highlights her personalised decorations, a gold ornament with her name etched in an italic scroll, "Of course I have to have a bauble with my name on," she says with a smile. Incidentally, personalised baubles are one of the most popular Christmas tree decorations of 2025, as homeowners look to add more sentimental value to their decorating efforts.

Speaking of sentimental value, Shirley explains that many of the Santa figurines on display are from her mother's collection, "She mingles them all in," she says sweetly to show how the whole family are involved in the festive scheme.

The Strictly Come Dancing star then poignantly picks out one special Santa decoration, explaining, "One of my favourites, this one, it belonged to my brother," she says with a heartfelt pause, thinking fondly of her lost loved one.

"Thanks to @sizzledesignlondon the house is feeling very cosy," Shirley writes in her post, acknowledging that she's had some help getting her home dressed to perfection this season.

We've also been admiring Shirley Ballas' red velvet dress as inspiration for what to wear on Christmas Day. Thanks to her sharing this house tour, we feel like we know how stylish the judge's day will be, from fashion choices to the sophisticated decor.