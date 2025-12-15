'Who said you can't rock a mini skirt at 65?!' - Shirley Ballas' elegant festive outfit is a masterclass in ageless style
Proving that fashion and style are ageless, the Strictly star encouraged fans to embrace confidence this festive season
Shirley Ballas is used to being surrounded by sequins, but the Strictly Come Dancing judge was seen dazzling at home, as she shared an outfit picture to Instagram last week. Posing in a series of three images, Shirley's exceptional Christmas decor could be seen in the background, but it was the glam look from the star that was the talking point for fans.
Standing by her staircase, Shirley was photographed wearing a black mini skirt and embellished sequin blouse. To complete the look, she paired them with sheer black tights and heeled, black platform boots, giving the whole look a slightly more edgy feel.
Captioning the trio of images with "Who said you can't rock a mini skirt at 65", Shirley looked elated with her outfit, which served as great inspiration for the festive season. Having recently worn a red mini skirt for the Strictly Come Dancing results show, Shirley continued to showcase to fans how to wear a mini skirt (at any age) and do so with plenty of style and confidence.
Shirley Ballas reminds fans that fashion and style is ageless
A rallying cry to her fans, it was clear that Shirley was trying to remind her followers that when it comes to fashion and style, age really is just a number, and stepping out with confidence in what you're wearing, particularly over the next few weeks is so important.
The exact matches are unknown, and the sequin shirts we did find are selling out fast, proving how popular this look is this season. It's almost impossible to tell exactly what fabric Shirley's skirt is in the picture. The light catching sheen could make it anything from velvet to leather, so we've gathered a selection of sequin shirts and mini skirts that will give you Shirley's look at all price points.
Get the look
This light sequin silver shirt is a great Christmas party outfit option. The brighter hue and all over sparkle delivers plenty of festive cheer, but thanks to the cream base, this sparkly number could work in the summer months too. Just pair with a slip skirt and sandals for some seriously chic alfresco dining style on your next sunny break.
This luxe little velvet skirt is the ultimate winter capsule wardrobe building block. For a party-ready look team it with a sequin shirt, or keep it cosy on the big day itself with tights, boots and chunky fair isle jumper. The black hue will ensure you can wear it year in, year out.
This shirt might be beige as opposed to Shirley's darker silver iteration, but this luxe piece is well worth the investment. Wear it now for Christmas twinkle, and then bring it out again in the summer, pairing it with your best wide-leg jeans or even floaty palazzo trousers for a more polished finish.
A leather mini skirt is an investment style you can wear again and again. With a more casual slant than velvet or satin, this tougher execution can be dressed up with sequins, or dressed down with a cream cable knit, or checks to tap into the heritage trend. Team with tights and boots for a suitable seasonal spin.
The closest match in many ways, this dark silver sequin shirt delivers festive feeling in an instant. Team with a mini skirt, or a pair of jet black jeans for a relaxed seasonal look that delivers sparkle, with little need for additional styling. The relaxed fit through the body makes it ideal for Christmas Day and Boxing Day celebrations too.
With such lustre, it's possible that Shirley Ballas' skirt is indeed made of satin, another party-ready fabric that's a great choice for the December period. With a skinny belt and front box pleat, this skirt has a cute preppy vibe, but the light catching fabric gives it a more celebratory feel, that will work well with a sequin blouse or top.
With outfits to source for both Christmas Day and New Year's Eve, Shirley's sequined shirt and classic mini skirt combo was a brilliant outfit formula that's easy to replicate on the high street this season.
Demonstrating how important it is to create a balanced look, Shirley's higher neckline and long sleeve balanced out her shorter hemline, ensuring the look was fun but elegant. When creating a mini skirt outfit, thinking about drawing the eye up to your top half, with a higher neckline, helps to elongate your silhouette.
Opting for sheer or opaque black tights, with a pair of boots also helps to balance out your figure, and if unlike Shirley, you're considering stepping into a mini skirt outfit for the first time, then tights and a pair of knee high boots will mean a smaller part of your leg is on show, giving you time to get used to this newer silhouette.
There's no doubt that Shirley looks fantastic in her festive ensemble, and her encouragement to fans to embrace themselves and their style ideals this season is the cheery, confident message that we're happy to get behind.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
