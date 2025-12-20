Claudia Winkleman sticks to her classic outfit formula of leggings and a blazer for her final Strictly show, but with one touching twist

Staying true to form, Claudia opted for sleek suiting, but gave her final Strictly Come Dancing outfit a suitable, customised touch

Claudia Winkleman wearing black and white tailored outfit at Vertical Aerospace Valo Launch
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Claudia Winkleman stayed true to form for her final Strictly Come Dancing show. Stepping out with co-host Tess Daly, who is also exiting the much-loved programme, the pair both stuck to their style signatures to close out their incredible reigns.

While Tess looked incredible in a glittering gold gown, Claudia opted for a tailored black blazer, a white shirt and court shoes and a pair of black leggings for her final stint on the show. A look that was undeniably Claudia, the host did however give a nod to the end of the era by adding a personalised finish to her classic look.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly open their final Strictly Come Dancing show

BBC image / Guy Levy of Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly on their last ever Strictly Come Dancing show

(Image credit: BBC)

Claudia has been spotted in The Kooples tailoring before, and it's one of her go-to brands as it very much resonates with her more streamlined style signature. Expertly crafted, the brand is a great option for sharp tailoring and timeless separates.

Claudia Winkleman's stylist shared details of the star's outfit during the final show, flagging that the blazer was from The Kooples and had been customised by @Treezacostume, whom she tagged on Instagram.

BBC image / Guy Levy of Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly on their last ever Strictly Come Dancing show

(Image credit: BBC)

Get the look

As Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly took to the dancefloor for their final show, there is no doubt that the dynamic duo will be sorely missed by fans of the programme. Sticking to their individual style formulas for the final night, both Tess and Claudia looked absolutely sensational, and they had suitable outfits to end their incredible reigns.

Claudia's personal touch to her tailored ensemble was a sweet nod to her friendship with Tess, as well as their time on the show together. A blazer and leggings outfit formula is one we see Claudia rely on reguarly and it's no real surprise that this is what she opted for on her final night.

Wearing brands you know make you feel good is a great piece of style advice for big occasions. A regular wearer of Spanx leggings and The Kooples tailoring, Claudia was at home in her chosen ensemble, which meant she could get on with the task at hand, knowing she looked and felt good, and this is something worth taking on board for the festive season and beyond.

For those big moments, stay true to silhouettes that you know fit and flatter, and that you can exude confidence in. It's always tempting to try something out of the box, but if you're feeling on edge about dressing up for those big moments, look to existing pieces in your wardrobe that make you feel amazing to inspire your event-ready look.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

