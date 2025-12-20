Claudia Winkleman sticks to her classic outfit formula of leggings and a blazer for her final Strictly show, but with one touching twist

Claudia Winkleman stayed true to form for her final Strictly Come Dancing show. Stepping out with co-host Tess Daly, who is also exiting the much-loved programme, the pair both stuck to their style signatures to close out their incredible reigns.

While Tess looked incredible in a glittering gold gown, Claudia opted for a tailored black blazer, a white shirt and court shoes and a pair of black leggings for her final stint on the show. A look that was undeniably Claudia, the host did however give a nod to the end of the era by adding a personalised finish to her classic look.

Spinning around, Claudia revealed that her black single-breasted blazer, by 'The Kooples' had been customised with the slogan 'Keep Dancing' on the back, a nod to the catchphrase the pair use. A delightful twist to her elegant outfit, it delivered on thought, nostalgia and meaning for both the duo and fans of the show.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly open their final Strictly Come Dancing show

(Image credit: BBC)

Claudia has been spotted in The Kooples tailoring before, and it's one of her go-to brands as it very much resonates with her more streamlined style signature. Expertly crafted, the brand is a great option for sharp tailoring and timeless separates.

Claudia Winkleman's stylist shared details of the star's outfit during the final show, flagging that the blazer was from The Kooples and had been customised by @Treezacostume, whom she tagged on Instagram.

(Image credit: BBC)

Get the look

Claudia is a huge fan of tailoring, and it felt like a suitable choice for her final episode of the much-loved show. While Claudia's jacket is emblazoned with 'Keep Dancing' on the back, for a personalised finish, a classic black blazer is a winter capsule wardrobe hero. Slip it over anything, and you'll instantly look and feel more put together. Claudia Winkleman has been spotted in Spanx leggings regularly, and the chic star often uses them to finish off a look instead of traditional tailored trousers. Offering the ultimate skinny fit, and a more comfortable finish to her ensemble, Spanx legging have thick and stretch fabric that will behave much like trousers, making them a great pairing for longer jackets. Is there a better partner to a black blazer than a white shirt? This whole look felt entirely Claudia, but also polished and easy to recreate. A white shirt and a well-tailored blazer will take you to pretty much any occasion, from glam evening out, to smart-casual outfit ideas teamed with a pair of your favourite jeans. White court shoes is another staple we've seen Claudia in before, and as a neutral, this design will go with almost any look. A brighter and less severe choice than a black pair of heels, they'll work year round with everything from your most comfortable jeans (adding a more party-ready feel), to evening wear, or even for a sharp finish to an office ensemble. Delivering style at amazing prices, M&S is our go-to for designer style on a budget, and this single-breasted blazer is a great piece to add to your wardrobe. To give this piece a runway-ready makeover, why not swap the button out for a jewelled or more vintage-looking design? This will automatically personalise your jacket and make it look more expensive. For a slightly more relaxed fit on the button-down front, we love a With Nothing Underneath, Boyfriend shirt. With a slightly more laidback feel, you can easily tuck this design into trousers, or wear longer and looser over leggings or straight-leg trousers for a casual finish. A white shirt pairs well with almost anything, helping to solve those 'nothing to wear' moments.

As Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly took to the dancefloor for their final show, there is no doubt that the dynamic duo will be sorely missed by fans of the programme. Sticking to their individual style formulas for the final night, both Tess and Claudia looked absolutely sensational, and they had suitable outfits to end their incredible reigns.

Claudia's personal touch to her tailored ensemble was a sweet nod to her friendship with Tess, as well as their time on the show together. A blazer and leggings outfit formula is one we see Claudia rely on reguarly and it's no real surprise that this is what she opted for on her final night.

Wearing brands you know make you feel good is a great piece of style advice for big occasions. A regular wearer of Spanx leggings and The Kooples tailoring, Claudia was at home in her chosen ensemble, which meant she could get on with the task at hand, knowing she looked and felt good, and this is something worth taking on board for the festive season and beyond.

For those big moments, stay true to silhouettes that you know fit and flatter, and that you can exude confidence in. It's always tempting to try something out of the box, but if you're feeling on edge about dressing up for those big moments, look to existing pieces in your wardrobe that make you feel amazing to inspire your event-ready look.