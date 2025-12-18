Demi Moore's sparkly skirt and cosy knitwear combination is the festive outfit formula we're wearing on repeat
From the big day itself to New Year's Eve celebrations – this outfit formula truly does it all
Demi Moore strays away from her usual red-carpet gowns for the premiere of The Landman and opts for an outfit formula that's surprisingly easy to recreate. She wears a light-catching floral appliqué skirt styled with cosy mohair knitwear and gold pointed-toe heels.
With Christmas and New Year's right around the corner, we're on the hunt for elevated outfit ideas, and a statement skirt paired with knitwear has to be one of the easiest and most stylish ways to make an impact. And with the high street full of options, it's easier to recreate than you may think.
Demi's exact look features a Gucci Embroidered lace midi skirt, crafted in a bold orange hue with shiny floral embellishments, and the trendy pencil silhouette finishes just below her knee. On top, she wore a Gucci brushed extra-fine mohair top and an oversized taupe knitted cardigan.
Gold pointed-toe heels finish off this outfit and are from the celebrity-loved brand Gianvito Rossi. This is the kind of outfit that not only works if you're wondering what to wear for New Year's Eve, but it's a formula that's ideal for almost any festive occasion, from laid-back drinks to fancy dinner reservations.
Choose a statement skirt that features sparkly sequins or playful embroidery if you're looking to add some wow-factor to your attire. Pairing it with a cosy piece of knitwear not only offers practical warmth, but also the contrasting textures sit beautifully next to each other.
Shop Sparkly Skirt's & Knitwear
Who can resist the cosy appeal of a turtleneck jumper when the temperature drops? This fuzzy turtle neck is a practical addition to your winter capsule wardrobe. Style with laid-back denim or party-ready skirts.
The beauty of this pairing lies in its versatility; a statement skirt instantly elevates even the simplest of knitwear pieces, making it a great choice for the festive season, from your Christmas party outfit to celebratory drinks. This combination works for almost everything. A shortcut to effortless elegance, you can wear this party-ready favourite year after year.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.