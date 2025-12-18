Demi Moore's sparkly skirt and cosy knitwear combination is the festive outfit formula we're wearing on repeat

Demi Moore strays away from her usual red-carpet gowns for the premiere of The Landman and opts for an outfit formula that's surprisingly easy to recreate. She wears a light-catching floral appliqué skirt styled with cosy mohair knitwear and gold pointed-toe heels.

With Christmas and New Year's right around the corner, we're on the hunt for elevated outfit ideas, and a statement skirt paired with knitwear has to be one of the easiest and most stylish ways to make an impact. And with the high street full of options, it's easier to recreate than you may think.

Demi's exact look features a Gucci Embroidered lace midi skirt, crafted in a bold orange hue with shiny floral embellishments, and the trendy pencil silhouette finishes just below her knee. On top, she wore a Gucci brushed extra-fine mohair top and an oversized taupe knitted cardigan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gold pointed-toe heels finish off this outfit and are from the celebrity-loved brand Gianvito Rossi. This is the kind of outfit that not only works if you're wondering what to wear for New Year's Eve, but it's a formula that's ideal for almost any festive occasion, from laid-back drinks to fancy dinner reservations.

Choose a statement skirt that features sparkly sequins or playful embroidery if you're looking to add some wow-factor to your attire. Pairing it with a cosy piece of knitwear not only offers practical warmth, but also the contrasting textures sit beautifully next to each other.

Shop Sparkly Skirt's & Knitwear

The beauty of this pairing lies in its versatility; a statement skirt instantly elevates even the simplest of knitwear pieces, making it a great choice for the festive season, from your Christmas party outfit to celebratory drinks. This combination works for almost everything. A shortcut to effortless elegance, you can wear this party-ready favourite year after year.