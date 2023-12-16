Christmas Day Outfit Ideas For Women Over 50 Chosen by an 50+ Fashion Expert

If you're looking for inspiration for what to wear on Christmas day as a woman over 50, your final choice really will depend on the type of day you're planning. If it's a relaxed one with just immediate family, you may opt to spend the event in your pyjamas, but if you're entertaining or being entertained, a fabulous frock might be order of the day. The main thing is that you feel great.

Christmas is the one time of year we can pull out all the stops and wear sequins for breakfast if that’s your thing. The run-up to Christmas can be both stressful and busy, so being prepared and having your options in place, for what to wear on Christmas day will ensure the actual day runs a little more smoothly. Adding a fun festive touch to your outfit will boost your mood and help you to relax while looking great in the family photos.

When selecting what to wear on Christmas day as a woman over 50 it's important to choose an outfit you will be comfortable in for a number of hours and that fits the day you have you have planned. Deryane Tadd, Founder and Owner of The Dressing Room comments. “When looking for an outfit for Christmas Day I think we want to feel stylish with a touch of glam, whilst knowing we’ll be comfortable.” She continues. “When I am styling women for Christmas Day, I tend to go with either a great dress or separates that can also be worn for other occasions, it is all about choosing the right pieces and making sure that the fit and fabric are great.”

What to wear on Christmas day as a woman over 50

Lazy and low-key Christmas plans can simply mean getting your best Christmas pyjamas out, but if you're embracing the opportunity of a big family get-together, you will want something a little more sparkly and womanandhome Fashion Director Paula Moore agrees. “I love dressing up and Christmas is the perfect excuse – I start wearing sequins on the 1st of December! On Christmas day I recommend a sequin co-ord, with a loose top and elasticated waist trousers for comfort." She adds, “Don’t forget sequins aren’t just for parties, wear your top dressed down with jeans and pair sequin trousers with a cosy jumper for daytime glam.”

1. Dress Outfit Idea for Women Over 50 For Christmas Day

Whatever age you are there isn’t a ‘what shall I wear’ dilemma that can’t be solved by a classic little black dress and if you are looking for an outfit to wear for a festive drinks party on Christmas day this will be a fail-safe option. An essential element of a capsule wardrobe for women over 50, a great LBD will boost your confidence.

Opt for a silhouette that you are already familiar with, if you are a pear-shape try a fit and flare dress in a fluid fabric that accentuates your waist and skims gently over the hips and thighs. Wrap-front styles with deep V necklines will flatter fuller figures and if you are apple-shaped and looking for dresses to hide a tummy look out for A-line shapes with statement sleeves that draw attention away from midsections.

Stine Goya Brethel Black Dress View at The Dressing Room RRP: £340 | “If you love getting your legs out, then this dress by Stine Goya is a great option worn with heels.” says Deryane. Made using recycled polyester with all-over metallic swirl detailing and puffy sleeves this dress can be styled with a variety of accessories to create different looks. Add sheer tights, a chic evening bag and finish with a classic black coat. Rachel Jackson Rainbow Pave Necklace View at Rachel Jackson RRP: £120 | Designed in collaboration with writer and TV presenter Dawn O’Porter this colourful zirconia necklace will add a fun element to your look. Made from 22ct gold plated sterling silver, the design has a retro 70s feel that’s perfect for parties. Wear with a classic white shirt and add some disco to your daytime look too. Shoe The Bear Valentine Low Glitter Boots View at Shoe The Bear RRP: £159.95 | “These heeled boots are my forever go-to style,” says Deryane. “They are super comfy whilst being a gorgeous shape that elongates the look of your legs.” Available in 19 colourways and patterns, these kitten heel boots are one of the key autumn/winter boot trends for 2023.

2. Jumper Outfit Idea for Woman Over 50 For Christmas Day

When it comes to the best Christmas jumpers we are spoilt for choice with everything from slogan sweaters to fluffy novelty designs, but if you are looking for knitwear that you can wear throughout the winter it’s a wise idea to step away from anything too gimmicky and invest in a style from one of the best knitwear brands that has longer-lasting appeal. Traditional fair isle jumpers are the perfect choice and are the go-to design that’s favoured by Catherine, Princess of Wales for evoking a wholesome festive image that will never go out of date. Fair Isle refers to the traditional technique used to create patterns in multiple colours and named after the Shetland island where they originated. Wear with jeans for a casual look that is perfect for a Boxing Day walk or team with a velvet skirt, tights and boots for a smarter combination that will keep you warm throughout a chilly carol concert.

3. Trouser Outfit Idea for Women Over 50 For Christmas Day

Metallic trousers are a key autumn/winter fashion trend for 2023 and make a festive alternative to denim jeans if you are looking for an elevated but casual outfit for Christmas day. There are many styles available to suit all budgets from style steals at F+F at Tesco to premium leather styles by designers such as Zadig & Voltaire and By Malina.

Fashion Editor and Stylist Antonia Kraskowski explains the key to finding a style that flatters your figure, as the high-shine fabric can be unforgiving: “Having tried several styles of metallic trousers and feeling distinctly like a turkey wrapped in tin foil, Gap’s Vintage Slim pair finally hit the nail on the sartorial head for me,” she explains. “Based on their popular jeans, the straight leg cut is super flattering as it skims over calves rather than hugging them, creating a slim silhouette. The casual cut is balanced by the jazzy metallic colour and will look just as cool worn with trainers and a hoodie as it will teamed with heels and a silky blouse. As I’m petite, I've had my pair altered to finish just above the ankle for the perfect party length.”

4. Co-Ord Outfit Idea for Women Over 50 For Christmas Day

“Choosing a two-piece matching set will give you more partywear options than a dress or jumpsuit.’ advises Paula. “On Christmas day you can wear them together to create a top-to-toe party look that’s both glamorous and comfortable. Look out for unfitted designs made from lightweight fabrics that will be cool to wear if you suffer from hot flushes.” When you are wearing full-length sequins you can let your clothes take centre stage by keeping your jewellery to a minimum, or opt for a dress-watch that combines looks with practicality.

Crew Clothing Eve Sequin Top View at Crew Clothing RRP: £69 | With flattering full blouson sleeves, perfect if you prefer some upper arm coverage. This top can be worn untucked over slim-leg trousers or a pencil skirt or tucked into matching trousers to create the effect of a flattering jumpsuit. A fluid fabric with added stretch for comfort. Crew Clothing Eve Sequin Trousers View at Crew Clothing RRP: £65 | The matching trousers have an elasticated waistband, two side pockets and are fully lined to ensure they are comfortable to wear all day. The wide leg style works well with high heels or dressy flats or if you are celebrating at home go barefoot with a sparkly pedicure for laid-back luxe. Olivia Burton Celestial 35mm Leather Strap Watch View at Olivia Burton RRP: £129 | Is it too late to ask Santa for this quartz watch as a Christmas gift? The sapphire-coloured dial is sprinkled with stardust and finished with miniature moon and stars that give it a contemporary feel. Ideal for keeping your eye on the time and not missing the King’s speech at 3pm.

5. Jumpsuit Outfit Idea for Women Over 50 For Christmas Day

A flattering jumpsuit is a great alternative to a party dress and if you chose one made from a stretchy velvet fabric it can be a more practical option. In our family, after a day of eating and drinking, we end the day with a few rounds of party games that can get quite lively. A stretchy jumpsuit will see you through rounds of charades in style, however physical your acting becomes. Go for a wide-leg silhouette that you can team with new season ballet pumps and add a fancy clutch to hold all your essentials.

Love & Roses Velvet Halterneck Jumpsuit View at Next RRP: £55 | A rich mulled wine colour, this super stretchy jumpsuit has an elasticated waist and tie belt that can be knotted to one side to skim across a midriff. The flattering halter neckline will showcase your shoulders and arms and the silhouette is balanced by the wide-leg trousers. Available up to a size 22. LADoubleJ Silver Hand Pochette View at La Double J RRP: £230 | A larger-than-average pouch bag that is frivolous and fun while being useful for holding all your essentials. With a side handle, it's easy to go hands-free. A bag worth investing in it will add a youthful twist to a plain evening outfit and is guaranteed to garner attention at a Christmas party or summer celebration. French Sole Amelie Glitter Ballet Pumps View at French Sole RRP: £130 | One of the key autumn/winter shoe trends for 2023 these fancy flats are a comfortable alternative to heels and are great for dancing into Boxing Day. French Sole are famous for this style of shoe and hasis a loyal following of repeat customers who value its comfortable and classic design.

6. Cosy Outfit Idea for Women Over 50 For Christmas Day

Christmas starts early in our house with a frenzy of gift-giving and chocolate-eating! Waking up in new Christmas pyjamas that we gift each other on Christmas Eve has become one of our family traditions. I like to choose a style that I can wear all year, so I avoid the novelty prints and instead opt for a cheerful bright red colour that will see me through winter. Good quality pyjamas are worth investing in as we spend so much of our time in bed. Instead, I will add a pair of novelty earrings that I bring out every year that add a fun element to the morning. The best slippers are a must too, there’s nothing better than kicking off your heels and sliding into a new pair of slippers at the end of a busy Christmas day and relaxing with a mug of hot chocolate before bed.

Eberjey Gisele Tencel™ Modal Long PJ Set View at Eberjey RRP: £155 | Made from a luxurious, temperature-regulating knit fabric that feels soft on the skin these pyjamas are worth the investment as they retain their shape wash after wash. One of Oprah’s favourite things in 2018, she describes them as “soft, flattering and timeless” If it’s good enough for Oprah, it’s good enough for us. New Look Christmas Pudding Earrings View at New Look RRP: £3.99 | Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a tiny touch of whimsy and these earrings are a kitsch way to uplift your mood. It’s not worth spending lots of money on novelty items and you can find plenty of choice on the high street. Pack them away with the tree decorations and enjoy them year after year. Next Suede Mule Faux Fur Slippers View at Next RRP: £25 | Decorated with tiny gold stars these teal blue slippers will add a twinkle to your day while keeping your feet cosy with a faux fur lining. The durable outsoles are suitable for both inside and out, ideal for those frequent trips to the recycling bin with the wrapping paper and empties.

Our experts...

Deryane Tadd Social Links Navigation Founder and Owner of The Dressing Room Deryane grew up with a love of fashion, clothes and accessories and after leaving school at 16 pursued a successful career in fashion retail on the high street. In 2005 she launched her own business, The Dressing Room, which started as a small store in St Albans and has grown into a store 4 times the size with a strong ecommerce presence and has won a multitude of industry awards. The Dressing Room stocks an edit of the best brands, creating a unique collection of affordable to aspirational pieces in a laid-backe-commerce, luxurious environment.

Paula Moore Social Links Navigation Fashion Director Currently Group Fashion Director at Future Publishing, Paula Moore has been in the fashion industry for over 30 years. Overseeing the fashion pages for Woman and Home, Simply Woman and Home, Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly and Chat magazines.