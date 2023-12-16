Christmas Day Outfit Ideas For Women Over 50 Chosen by an 50+ Fashion Expert
Christmas Day outfits for women over 50 - for style and comfort in one
If you're looking for inspiration for what to wear on Christmas day as a woman over 50, your final choice really will depend on the type of day you're planning. If it's a relaxed one with just immediate family, you may opt to spend the event in your pyjamas, but if you're entertaining or being entertained, a fabulous frock might be order of the day. The main thing is that you feel great.
Christmas is the one time of year we can pull out all the stops and wear sequins for breakfast if that’s your thing. The run-up to Christmas can be both stressful and busy, so being prepared and having your options in place, for what to wear on Christmas day will ensure the actual day runs a little more smoothly. Adding a fun festive touch to your outfit will boost your mood and help you to relax while looking great in the family photos.
When selecting what to wear on Christmas day as a woman over 50 it's important to choose an outfit you will be comfortable in for a number of hours and that fits the day you have you have planned. Deryane Tadd, Founder and Owner of The Dressing Room comments. “When looking for an outfit for Christmas Day I think we want to feel stylish with a touch of glam, whilst knowing we’ll be comfortable.” She continues. “When I am styling women for Christmas Day, I tend to go with either a great dress or separates that can also be worn for other occasions, it is all about choosing the right pieces and making sure that the fit and fabric are great.”
What to wear on Christmas day as a woman over 50
Lazy and low-key Christmas plans can simply mean getting your best Christmas pyjamas out, but if you're embracing the opportunity of a big family get-together, you will want something a little more sparkly and womanandhome Fashion Director Paula Moore agrees. “I love dressing up and Christmas is the perfect excuse – I start wearing sequins on the 1st of December! On Christmas day I recommend a sequin co-ord, with a loose top and elasticated waist trousers for comfort." She adds, “Don’t forget sequins aren’t just for parties, wear your top dressed down with jeans and pair sequin trousers with a cosy jumper for daytime glam.”
1. Dress Outfit Idea for Women Over 50 For Christmas Day
Whatever age you are there isn’t a ‘what shall I wear’ dilemma that can’t be solved by a classic little black dress and if you are looking for an outfit to wear for a festive drinks party on Christmas day this will be a fail-safe option. An essential element of a capsule wardrobe for women over 50, a great LBD will boost your confidence.
Opt for a silhouette that you are already familiar with, if you are a pear-shape try a fit and flare dress in a fluid fabric that accentuates your waist and skims gently over the hips and thighs. Wrap-front styles with deep V necklines will flatter fuller figures and if you are apple-shaped and looking for dresses to hide a tummy look out for A-line shapes with statement sleeves that draw attention away from midsections.
RRP: £340 | “If you love getting your legs out, then this dress by Stine Goya is a great option worn with heels.” says Deryane. Made using recycled polyester with all-over metallic swirl detailing and puffy sleeves this dress can be styled with a variety of accessories to create different looks. Add sheer tights, a chic evening bag and finish with a classic black coat.
RRP: £120 | Designed in collaboration with writer and TV presenter Dawn O’Porter this colourful zirconia necklace will add a fun element to your look. Made from 22ct gold plated sterling silver, the design has a retro 70s feel that’s perfect for parties. Wear with a classic white shirt and add some disco to your daytime look too.
RRP: £159.95 | “These heeled boots are my forever go-to style,” says Deryane. “They are super comfy whilst being a gorgeous shape that elongates the look of your legs.” Available in 19 colourways and patterns, these kitten heel boots are one of the key autumn/winter boot trends for 2023.
2. Jumper Outfit Idea for Woman Over 50 For Christmas Day
When it comes to the best Christmas jumpers we are spoilt for choice with everything from slogan sweaters to fluffy novelty designs, but if you are looking for knitwear that you can wear throughout the winter it’s a wise idea to step away from anything too gimmicky and invest in a style from one of the best knitwear brands that has longer-lasting appeal. Traditional fair isle jumpers are the perfect choice and are the go-to design that’s favoured by Catherine, Princess of Wales for evoking a wholesome festive image that will never go out of date. Fair Isle refers to the traditional technique used to create patterns in multiple colours and named after the Shetland island where they originated. Wear with jeans for a casual look that is perfect for a Boxing Day walk or team with a velvet skirt, tights and boots for a smarter combination that will keep you warm throughout a chilly carol concert.
RRP: £ | Some of the best black boots with a heel are a great option for glamorous but practical footwear. The ruched ankle design has a side zip making them easy to pull on. Made from luxurious suede, make sure to spray them with a protector before wearing in the rain.
RRP: £59 | A great British clothing brand that recently obtained Certified B Corp status for its sustainability values. This jumper is made from a super cosy wool blend and recycled polyester for durability this jumper combines a Fair isle pattern with cable details. The slim-fitting shape is ideal if you are looking for what to wear with wide-leg trousers.
RRP: £24 | Here is a basic staple that will work hard in your capsule wardrobe. This stretch velvet skirt is simple in design and can be paired with both casual knitwear or more fitted party tops to maximise versatility. Wear with shaping tights - a great party underwear solution for woman over 50, to help deliver a smooth silhouette under clothing.
3. Trouser Outfit Idea for Women Over 50 For Christmas Day
Metallic trousers are a key autumn/winter fashion trend for 2023 and make a festive alternative to denim jeans if you are looking for an elevated but casual outfit for Christmas day. There are many styles available to suit all budgets from style steals at F+F at Tesco to premium leather styles by designers such as Zadig & Voltaire and By Malina.
Fashion Editor and Stylist Antonia Kraskowski explains the key to finding a style that flatters your figure, as the high-shine fabric can be unforgiving: “Having tried several styles of metallic trousers and feeling distinctly like a turkey wrapped in tin foil, Gap’s Vintage Slim pair finally hit the nail on the sartorial head for me,” she explains. “Based on their popular jeans, the straight leg cut is super flattering as it skims over calves rather than hugging them, creating a slim silhouette. The casual cut is balanced by the jazzy metallic colour and will look just as cool worn with trainers and a hoodie as it will teamed with heels and a silky blouse. As I’m petite, I've had my pair altered to finish just above the ankle for the perfect party length.”
RRP: £65 | A classic five-pocket jean in a vintage gold finish, which has a softer, more flattering tone than the brighter silver styles that are popular this season. Gold trousers will work with neutral basics to give them a party pop or add an embellished Christmas jumper for a full-on festive vibe.
RRP: £169 | Available in 3 neutral shades, this jumper will sit perfectly in a Quiet Luxury wardrobe. Made from 100% high-quality cashmere it’s one of the best cashmere jumpers worth investing in and the oversized style is ideal for wearing with slim leg jeans to balance out your silhouette.
RRP: £75 | A great choice if you're looking to replace your best white trainers and want a dressier option that you can wear on Christmas day. A classic court trainer with a lightweight sole that’s a comfortable shoe for women over 50. Can also be worn with maxi dresses for a sporty look.
4. Co-Ord Outfit Idea for Women Over 50 For Christmas Day
“Choosing a two-piece matching set will give you more partywear options than a dress or jumpsuit.’ advises Paula. “On Christmas day you can wear them together to create a top-to-toe party look that’s both glamorous and comfortable. Look out for unfitted designs made from lightweight fabrics that will be cool to wear if you suffer from hot flushes.” When you are wearing full-length sequins you can let your clothes take centre stage by keeping your jewellery to a minimum, or opt for a dress-watch that combines looks with practicality.
RRP: £69 | With flattering full blouson sleeves, perfect if you prefer some upper arm coverage. This top can be worn untucked over slim-leg trousers or a pencil skirt or tucked into matching trousers to create the effect of a flattering jumpsuit. A fluid fabric with added stretch for comfort.
RRP: £65 | The matching trousers have an elasticated waistband, two side pockets and are fully lined to ensure they are comfortable to wear all day. The wide leg style works well with high heels or dressy flats or if you are celebrating at home go barefoot with a sparkly pedicure for laid-back luxe.
RRP: £129 | Is it too late to ask Santa for this quartz watch as a Christmas gift? The sapphire-coloured dial is sprinkled with stardust and finished with miniature moon and stars that give it a contemporary feel. Ideal for keeping your eye on the time and not missing the King’s speech at 3pm.
5. Jumpsuit Outfit Idea for Women Over 50 For Christmas Day
A flattering jumpsuit is a great alternative to a party dress and if you chose one made from a stretchy velvet fabric it can be a more practical option. In our family, after a day of eating and drinking, we end the day with a few rounds of party games that can get quite lively. A stretchy jumpsuit will see you through rounds of charades in style, however physical your acting becomes. Go for a wide-leg silhouette that you can team with new season ballet pumps and add a fancy clutch to hold all your essentials.
RRP: £55 | A rich mulled wine colour, this super stretchy jumpsuit has an elasticated waist and tie belt that can be knotted to one side to skim across a midriff. The flattering halter neckline will showcase your shoulders and arms and the silhouette is balanced by the wide-leg trousers. Available up to a size 22.
RRP: £230 | A larger-than-average pouch bag that is frivolous and fun while being useful for holding all your essentials. With a side handle, it's easy to go hands-free. A bag worth investing in it will add a youthful twist to a plain evening outfit and is guaranteed to garner attention at a Christmas party or summer celebration.
RRP: £130 | One of the key autumn/winter shoe trends for 2023 these fancy flats are a comfortable alternative to heels and are great for dancing into Boxing Day. French Sole are famous for this style of shoe and hasis a loyal following of repeat customers who value its comfortable and classic design.
6. Cosy Outfit Idea for Women Over 50 For Christmas Day
Christmas starts early in our house with a frenzy of gift-giving and chocolate-eating! Waking up in new Christmas pyjamas that we gift each other on Christmas Eve has become one of our family traditions. I like to choose a style that I can wear all year, so I avoid the novelty prints and instead opt for a cheerful bright red colour that will see me through winter. Good quality pyjamas are worth investing in as we spend so much of our time in bed. Instead, I will add a pair of novelty earrings that I bring out every year that add a fun element to the morning. The best slippers are a must too, there’s nothing better than kicking off your heels and sliding into a new pair of slippers at the end of a busy Christmas day and relaxing with a mug of hot chocolate before bed.
RRP: £155 | Made from a luxurious, temperature-regulating knit fabric that feels soft on the skin these pyjamas are worth the investment as they retain their shape wash after wash. One of Oprah’s favourite things in 2018, she describes them as “soft, flattering and timeless” If it’s good enough for Oprah, it’s good enough for us.
RRP: £3.99 | Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a tiny touch of whimsy and these earrings are a kitsch way to uplift your mood. It’s not worth spending lots of money on novelty items and you can find plenty of choice on the high street. Pack them away with the tree decorations and enjoy them year after year.
RRP: £25 | Decorated with tiny gold stars these teal blue slippers will add a twinkle to your day while keeping your feet cosy with a faux fur lining. The durable outsoles are suitable for both inside and out, ideal for those frequent trips to the recycling bin with the wrapping paper and empties.
Our experts...
Deryane grew up with a love of fashion, clothes and accessories and after leaving school at 16 pursued a successful career in fashion retail on the high street. In 2005 she launched her own business, The Dressing Room, which started as a small store in St Albans and has grown into a store 4 times the size with a strong ecommerce presence and has won a multitude of industry awards. The Dressing Room stocks an edit of the best brands, creating a unique collection of affordable to aspirational pieces in a laid-backe-commerce, luxurious environment.
Currently Group Fashion Director at Future Publishing, Paula Moore has been in the fashion industry for over 30 years. Overseeing the fashion pages for Woman and Home, Simply Woman and Home, Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly and Chat magazines.
With over 15 years experience in the fashion industry, freelance fashion editor, Antonia Kraskowski has worked at Conde Nast, across titles including, Glamour, Vogue New Markets and Easy Living. Antonia later went on to serve as the Fashion Editor of Express Newspapers and Magazines for five years before embarking on a freelance career.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Julie has over 30 years experience in the fashion industry and is a regular contributor to Woman & Home, Woman’s Weekly and Chat magazines, creating engaging fashion and lifestyle content for women of all ages. She also works in the wardrobe department at ITV, dressing the presenters for Good Morning Britain. In her late fifties, Julie loves seeking out the most figure-flattering fashion for every occasion. She’s a qualified sustainable fashion expert with a wealth of knowledge of planet-friendly fashion brands and ways to shop more ethically.