Velvet trousers are the answer to any party season dressing dilemma - these are the 9 best styles on the high street

As a fashion editor with over a decade of experience writing about party season dressing, my advice for anyone would be to find two key pieces: a classic little black dress and a good pair of velvet trousers.

Trust me, if you're trying to plan Christmas party outfits, velvet trousers will change your life. Not only are they available in the most festive colours like flattering black, rich burgundy and Christmas tree green, they are so easy and cosy to wear and will make you feel incredibly confident. Whether you choose slim or wide leg fit, they'll give you a sleek silhouette, and the beauty of a classic pair of black velvet trousers is that unlike a normal pair of tailored trousers, you honestly can get away with adding in a blazer that doesn't actually match. Who will be able to tell? Nobody.

Inspired by our recent trip down memory lane, reminiscing about Carole Middleton's velvet trousers, I've hit the virtual high street to find the 9 best velvet trousers to help you show your soft side this party season. Team any of the styles below with a crisp white shirt, a camisole or a matching blazer.

Shop the best velvet trousers on the high street