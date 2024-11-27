Velvet trousers are the answer to any party season dressing dilemma - these are the 9 best styles on the high street
Forget dresses - these velvet trousers will see you through the season in style
As a fashion editor with over a decade of experience writing about party season dressing, my advice for anyone would be to find two key pieces: a classic little black dress and a good pair of velvet trousers.
Trust me, if you're trying to plan Christmas party outfits, velvet trousers will change your life. Not only are they available in the most festive colours like flattering black, rich burgundy and Christmas tree green, they are so easy and cosy to wear and will make you feel incredibly confident. Whether you choose slim or wide leg fit, they'll give you a sleek silhouette, and the beauty of a classic pair of black velvet trousers is that unlike a normal pair of tailored trousers, you honestly can get away with adding in a blazer that doesn't actually match. Who will be able to tell? Nobody.
Inspired by our recent trip down memory lane, reminiscing about Carole Middleton's velvet trousers, I've hit the virtual high street to find the 9 best velvet trousers to help you show your soft side this party season. Team any of the styles below with a crisp white shirt, a camisole or a matching blazer.
Shop the best velvet trousers on the high street
There's a reason we all love Zara quite so much. My treasured velvet blazer is actually from Zara, and the only reason I didn't buy the matching trousers is because they'd already sold out! Don't make the same mistake as me - add these to your winter capsule wardrobe, pronto.
In a rich merlot colour, these might just be my favourite. The go-faster stripe down the side is classic ME+EM and will elongate your leg even if you only wear them with your most comfortable trainers. Check out the ME+EM sale if you're in the mood for a bargain.
These are the pair that I have, and at less than half price (with an extra 20% off for Black Friday!), I'm seriously considering buying more. I thought they were going to be too long on the leg. But when I tried them on I was immediately sold. They always get compliments and feel really smart - perfect for any festive work events you might have in the diary.
Sequins and velvet? The dream! Mint Velvet is one of my favourite British clothing brands at the moment, and these are a great example of their very chic aesthetic. Keep your top and shoes simple to allow these showstopper trousers to do all the talking...
Reiss is renowned for doing tailoring well, and I love the teal colour of these trousers. They're available in regular or petite lengths, but if they're a bit too much of an investment, head to our Reiss Black Friday finds.
These wide leg trousers look like they should cost ten times the price. The embellishment at the pockets is stunning, and they'll add a subtle bit of sparkle to your wardrobe for the colder months.
So festive! Mango's getting in on the action with these berry red trousers. Don't be afraid to fully embrace it, adding red heels and of course, red lipstick to complete the Christmassy look.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
