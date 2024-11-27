Velvet trousers are the answer to any party season dressing dilemma - these are the 9 best styles on the high street

Forget dresses - these velvet trousers will see you through the season in style

As a fashion editor with over a decade of experience writing about party season dressing, my advice for anyone would be to find two key pieces: a classic little black dress and a good pair of velvet trousers.

Trust me, if you're trying to plan Christmas party outfits, velvet trousers will change your life. Not only are they available in the most festive colours like flattering black, rich burgundy and Christmas tree green, they are so easy and cosy to wear and will make you feel incredibly confident. Whether you choose slim or wide leg fit, they'll give you a sleek silhouette, and the beauty of a classic pair of black velvet trousers is that unlike a normal pair of tailored trousers, you honestly can get away with adding in a blazer that doesn't actually match. Who will be able to tell? Nobody.

Inspired by our recent trip down memory lane, reminiscing about Carole Middleton's velvet trousers, I've hit the virtual high street to find the 9 best velvet trousers to help you show your soft side this party season. Team any of the styles below with a crisp white shirt, a camisole or a matching blazer.

Shop the best velvet trousers on the high street

Wide Velvet Trousers

Zara Wide Velvet Trousers

There's a reason we all love Zara quite so much. My treasured velvet blazer is actually from Zara, and the only reason I didn't buy the matching trousers is because they'd already sold out! Don't make the same mistake as me - add these to your winter capsule wardrobe, pronto.

Silk-Blend Velvet Relaxed Tapered Pant
ME+EM Silk-Blend Velvet Relaxed Tapered Pant

In a rich merlot colour, these might just be my favourite. The go-faster stripe down the side is classic ME+EM and will elongate your leg even if you only wear them with your most comfortable trainers. Check out the ME+EM sale if you're in the mood for a bargain.

Black Full Length Velvet Trouser
Whistles Black Full Length Velvet Trouser

These are the pair that I have, and at less than half price (with an extra 20% off for Black Friday!), I'm seriously considering buying more. I thought they were going to be too long on the leg. But when I tried them on I was immediately sold. They always get compliments and feel really smart - perfect for any festive work events you might have in the diary.

SILK-BLEND VELVET TROUSERS
Cos Silk-Blend Velvet Trousers

Blue is a really great alternative to classic black, and with Cos you know they're going to be amazing quality. There's a matching shirt or blazer available, and the waistband is elasticated, giving you a sports luxe feel. A stretchy waistband comes in handy after Christmas lunch too!

Black Sequin Velvet Wide Trousers
Mint Velvet Black Sequin Velvet Wide Trousers

Sequins and velvet? The dream! Mint Velvet is one of my favourite British clothing brands at the moment, and these are a great example of their very chic aesthetic. Keep your top and shoes simple to allow these showstopper trousers to do all the talking...

Parisa Velvet Flared Suit Trousers in Teal
Reiss Paris Velvet Flared Suit Trousers

Reiss is renowned for doing tailoring well, and I love the teal colour of these trousers. They're available in regular or petite lengths, but if they're a bit too much of an investment, head to our Reiss Black Friday finds.

Love & Roses Black Velvet Hand Embellished Wide Leg Trouser

Love & Roses Black Velvet Hand Embellished Wide Leg Trouser

These wide leg trousers look like they should cost ten times the price. The embellishment at the pockets is stunning, and they'll add a subtle bit of sparkle to your wardrobe for the colder months.

Velvet suit trousers
Mango Velvet Suit Trousers

So festive! Mango's getting in on the action with these berry red trousers. Don't be afraid to fully embrace it, adding red heels and of course, red lipstick to complete the Christmassy look.

Black Velvet Tailored Trousers
Nobody's Child Velvet Tailored Trousers

You probably know Nobody's Child for their flattering floral midi dresses, but did you know their suits and separates are well worth shopping too? These black velvet trousers are a great alternative to denim and need only a nice top.

