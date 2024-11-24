Carole Middleton's velvet trousers are the sophisticated party wear we're wearing on repeat this festive season

We're taking style notes from Carole Middleton this festive party season, with her sophisticated velvet trousers and cropped black blazer look from last year's holiday celebrations oozing elegance for a timeless and classic style.

As we head into the festive season, there's no better place to look in the fashion archives for Christmas party wear inspiration than the royals, who go all out each year as they attend Kate Middleton's annual Together At Christmas carol concert.

Carole Middleton's look from last year's service is a particular outfit that sticks out, with her stunning velvet trousers being a versatile and super chic winter capsule wardrobe staple that will see you through the festive season in comfort as well style.

For the 2023 celebrations, Carole ditched the usual go-to coatdress look she usually opts for when stepping out alongside the Royal Family and instead wore a sleek pair of black, high-waisted flared velvet trousers. She paired the trousers with the flattering Lady Mary Jacket Classic from Great Scot and accessorised the look with a pillbox clutch bag, pair of suede court shoes, and some pearl earrings.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Shop Carole Middleton's Look

Mango Xenphant Stretch Velvet Wide Leg Pants £41.04 at Nordstrom With an elastic waist and wide leg silhouette, these velvet trousers from Mango perfectly blend comfort with style to make them the ultimate party wear staple. The velvet is so luxe and creates a heavy hanging look that makes these high-street trousers look far more high-end. Zara Textured Blazer With Metallic Thread £59.99 at Zara Emulating the same look as Carole's stunning tweed blazer at a vastly more affordable price, this cropped blazer by Zara boasts the same tweed look thanks to the metallic thread details. The round neck, mock welt pockets, and gold-toned buttons give it a lovely classic look and we can see this pairing effortlessly with any wardrobe staples you already own. John Lewis Stella Clutch Bag £39 at John Lewis A timeless, versatile and classic piece, this pillbox clutch bag is subtle and elegant in equal measure. Covered in a faux silk, the design is sleek and the minimal hardware gives a streamline look. Wear it as a crossbody with the gold-toned metal chain, or store the strap inside the bag if you're after a clutch style. H&M Court Shoes £21.99 at H&M The classic black court shoe gets a chic and contemporary update with these H&M heels, with a cut out detail bringing in a subtle modern touch. The pointed toe keeps the classic feel, though, and you can trust that this footwear will never go out of style. Mango Velvet Wide Leg Trousers £29.99 at Mango We love the dramatic wide leg of these velvet trousers, with them blending contemporary style with a classic touch for an elevated and elegant look. Plus, they have an elasticated waist and their long-leg design means they hit the exact right point of the ankle when worn with heels. Jon Richard Pearl Drop Hoop Earrings Was £17.99, Now £13.49 at John Lewis Blend classic with contemporary with these stunning pearl earrings from John Lewis. The oversized faux pearl drop detail is so elegant, with the gold-toned hoop adding a delicate detail. "Lovely earrings," one reviewer wrote of them. "[They] Look very elegant on, not too big & comfortable to wear. Very good value and look more expensive than they are."

The velvet trousers looked impossibly elegant, with their wide leg creating a flattering silhouette as their luxe heavy fabric fell just below Carole's ankles. The material had a beautiful shimmering sheen that even managed to catch and reflect the limited light illuminating the dark path outside of the church, proving why the fabric will always be a staple for the cooler months.

Letting the oversized nature of the trousers take centre stage, Carole styled them with a cropped double-breasted blazer, whose tweed fabric and structured, geometric hemline emphasised the high-sitting velvet waistband on the trousers. The addition of a simple crew neck black top underneath the blazer added some more coverage while not taking away from the striking lapel collar of the blazer and, for a practical choice in the cooler months, it would be a great idea to pull on a long sleeve top with a similar neckline if you're recreating Carole's style.

To accessorise her look, Carole carried a simple pillbox clutch bag and slipped into a comfortable pair of suede court shoes. She kept her jewellery minimal, with some pearl earrings adding a subtle glimmer to the monochrome look.

The festive outfit just goes to prove that monochrome outfits are anything but simple, with the addition of textures and fun silhouettes allowing them to be statement-making and attention-demanding despite their lack of colour.