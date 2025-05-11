Carole Middleton nailed understated party glam with wide leg jeans and a vintage shirt - her casual look is so refined

Carole Middleton found comfortable but chic alternative party wear with a vintage shirt and high-waisted jeans that made for the perfect elevated evening look.

Kate Middleton's mum is always a source of fashion inspiration - her Wimbledon looks particularly are always ones to watch out for. But it's this casual chic look that will forever inspire our party style closet choices.

In a snap posted to her former company Party Piece's Instagram page back in 2022, Carole nailed one of the hardest challenges we all face when it comes to our closets in finding the best jeans for your body type, styling a pair of on-trend wide leg jeans with an elegant white shirt.

Shop Carole Middleton's Look

HEARTLOOM Adeline Top £99 at Revolve Made using a lightweight fabric that gives an elegant drape effect, this blouse has long gathered sleeves that perfectly emulate Carole's look. The tie bow detailing at the neck is beautiful, while the pearlescent fabric brings in tonnes of shine. Wit & Wisdom Emma Patch Pocket High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $88 at Nordstrom These jeans have a gorgeous vintage-inspired design, with their wide-leg shape creating a structured though casual look thanks to the high quality, low-stretch denim. We love the deep denim shade that's super versatile. SHASHI 14k Jasmin Huggies $88 at Shopbop Carole let her shirt's bow detailing shine with minimal jewelery, opting for a pair of simple pearl drop earrings as her only jewelery piece. Get the same look with this beautiful and subtle pair of huggies that go with everything and are perfect for stacking.

It can be quite the mission to find a good fit when it comes to jeans, but once you do, they'll become a key part of your capsule closet. Carole's pair boast a striking style, with their dark blue tone and vintage-inspired feel creating a timeless and elegant feel.

The jeans boasted a flattering high-waist and eye-catching gold button detailing, with a straight-legged fit and simple seam detailing down the front bringing some lowkey interest to the denim staple.

Pulling together the most effortless and understated party look, Carole styled her jeans with a chic cream-coloured blouse. The off-white hue leaned beautifully into the jean's vintage charm, with statement-making long sleeves and an oversized necktie detail only further highlighting this timeless nod to decades-gone-by.

Highlighting the fabric's pearlescent satin finish that catches the light beautifully, Carole accessorized her outfit with a pair of simple pearl drop earrings. This timeless jewelery staple is a sure-fire way to add some simple glam into any outfit you pull together and they'll ooze timeless elegance whether you wear them with jeans and a shirt like Carole, or pair them with a sleek floral midi dress and your favorite white sneakers.

Get Carole Middleton's Festival Look

Hunter Original Short Waterproof Rain Boot $150 at Nordstrom Carole's Hunter wellies are seeing a revival right now, which means they're sold out nearly everywhere. Luckily, this shorter pair are still available! With the buckle detail, round toe and chunky sole, they're a practical and stylish choice of footwear. Barbour Otterburn Vest $160 at Nordstrom A light, spring-ready layer that's perfect for the unpredictable weather, this quilted gilet is every bit as practical as it is stylish. With a long hem and tactile strap detailings, it can add texture to any minimal outfit and bring an extra level of oomph as well as warmth. ASOS DESIGN Half Moon Waist And Hip Jeans Belt £14.99 at ASOS Adding a good, stylish belt to any outfit is one of our resident stylist's favorite fashion hacks to elevate a look. This ASOS piece is sure to become a closet staple for its sleek and sophisticated buckle, with the deep brown leather working with nearly any look you put together.

Denim jeans have long been a staple for Carole. She's been spotted dressing them both up and down, with many of her best style moments featuring the closet staple. As well as her party look, another of our favorites is her timeless look from a 2005 outing with her daughter Kate Middleton.

Stepping out for a festival at Gatcombe Park, Carole played into the laid-back feel of the occasion and opted to wear a pair of light blue skinny jeans. With a low waist accentuated by a thick leather belt, she created a country-ready look with a quilted gilet and even managed to make rain boots look chic by finishing off her look with the practical footwear.

The two massively different looks just go to show how sleek Carole's style is, effortlessly transitioning from casual-wear to elegant occasion-wear and looking equally at home in both.