Ageless summer style: Pippa Middleton’s elegant red jumpsuit is a timeless choice
Pippa Middleton's bold red jumpsuit and matching heels is a statement party outfit you can wear for any occasion
Molly Smith
Pippa Middleton proved she's just as stylish as her older sister, Kate Middleton, when she wore a striking, red monochrome look for a date night with partner James Matthews in 2022. And years later, the timeless look still holds up.
Attending the Cirque du Soleil at London's Royal Albert Hall back in 2022, Pippa proved she wasn't afraid of color, stepping out in a head-to-toe bold, red hue. She wore a striking jumpsuit with matching pair of red point-toe pumps, a sparkling red clutch bag and statement dangling earrings.
woman&home Fashion Writer Molly Smith says: "A red jumpsuit works far beyond one season, it's bold yet versatile and is a brilliant alternative to occasion wear dresses. Make sure you find the right cut and fit, and you're good to go. You can also style a jumpsuit with lightweight layers like a blazer or cardigan for evening wear."
Get Pippa Middleton's Look
There's so much to learn from Pippa's effortless styling. First, Pippa's expert styling offered a masterclass in pulling together a monochrome outfit - notably by being intentional with fabric choices.
The texture of her suede footwear and the sparkling red bag keep to the color scheme but add different dimensions that stop the color overwhelming her.
As for the fit, with the flattering tailored silhouette, including a drop waist, her red jumpsuit is a party piece that offers a striking look while also ensuring you're kept comfortable and elegantly covered-up thanks to its high-sitting straight neckline and long, leg-elongating hem.
And if you're on the hunt for the perfect flattering coat, you can't get much more elegant than Pippa's versatile black maxi coat. The softly tailored style is so chic, with the longline length offering tonnes of warmth while the crisp collar and fitted silhouette ooze sophistication.
Dressing up this style of coat, as Pippa demonstrated, is a breeze with its formal look complimenting party wear like jumpsuits, maxi dresses and power-suits. And adding it to a casual outfit is super easy too. With a pair of wide-leg jeans, a cosy knitted jumper and some stylish white trainers or chunky black boots, the coat acts as an elevating piece that finishes off the laid-back outfit with a tailored touch.
