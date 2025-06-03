Ageless summer style: Pippa Middleton’s elegant red jumpsuit is a timeless choice

Pippa Middleton's bold red jumpsuit and matching heels is a statement party outfit you can wear for any occasion

Pippa Middleton arriving at the Royal Albert Hall on January 13, 2022 in London, England.
Pippa Middleton proved she's just as stylish as her older sister, Kate Middleton, when she wore a striking, red monochrome look for a date night with partner James Matthews in 2022. And years later, the timeless look still holds up.

Attending the Cirque du Soleil at London's Royal Albert Hall back in 2022, Pippa proved she wasn't afraid of color, stepping out in a head-to-toe bold, red hue. She wore a striking jumpsuit with matching pair of red point-toe pumps, a sparkling red clutch bag and statement dangling earrings.

woman&home Fashion Writer Molly Smith says: "A red jumpsuit works far beyond one season, it's bold yet versatile and is a brilliant alternative to occasion wear dresses. Make sure you find the right cut and fit, and you're good to go. You can also style a jumpsuit with lightweight layers like a blazer or cardigan for evening wear."

Pippa Middleton arriving at the Royal Albert Hall on January 13, 2022 in London, England.

Get Pippa Middleton's Look

& Other Stories Belted Corduroy Jumpsuit in Red
& Other Stories
& Other Stories Belted Corduroy Jumpsuit in Red

Simple yet stunning, this ribbed, velvet-feel texture jumpsuit, with a flattering spread collar, sleeves and a fastening around the waist is a party wear staple.

Corrine Draped Bodice Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Black Halo
Corrine Draped Bodice Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Make a statement in this light, flattering jumpsuit, complete with a sleeveless silhouette, a fitted bodice and wide legs.

Drape Lapel Crepe Belted Coat
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Drape Lapel Crepe Belted Coat

Chic, modern lapels frame a polished crepe coat wrapped by a matching tie belt and cast in a timeless hue.

Michal Mary Jane
RAYE
Michal Mary Jane

The iconic shoe has never been more in style, and in a statement red made from patent leather, these Mary Jane shoes with a block heel bring fashion and function.

Laagam Mini Vegan Leather Darling Bag in Red
Laagam
Laagam Mini Vegan Leather Darling Bag in Red

No monochromatic outfit is complete without the perfect accessory - and this mini faux leather red bag is a glossy, statement making must have.

Teardrop Earrings
8 Other Reasons
Teardrop Earrings

We love these statement teardrop earrings, a perfect finishing touch to a radiant, red outfit as seen on Pippa.

There's so much to learn from Pippa's effortless styling. First, Pippa's expert styling offered a masterclass in pulling together a monochrome outfit - notably by being intentional with fabric choices.

The texture of her suede footwear and the sparkling red bag keep to the color scheme but add different dimensions that stop the color overwhelming her.

As for the fit, with the flattering tailored silhouette, including a drop waist, her red jumpsuit is a party piece that offers a striking look while also ensuring you're kept comfortable and elegantly covered-up thanks to its high-sitting straight neckline and long, leg-elongating hem.

And if you're on the hunt for the perfect flattering coat, you can't get much more elegant than Pippa's versatile black maxi coat. The softly tailored style is so chic, with the longline length offering tonnes of warmth while the crisp collar and fitted silhouette ooze sophistication.

Dressing up this style of coat, as Pippa demonstrated, is a breeze with its formal look complimenting party wear like jumpsuits, maxi dresses and power-suits. And adding it to a casual outfit is super easy too. With a pair of wide-leg jeans, a cosy knitted jumper and some stylish white trainers or chunky black boots, the coat acts as an elevating piece that finishes off the laid-back outfit with a tailored touch.

