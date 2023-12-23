How to watch Kate Middleton's Royal Carols: Together at Christmas in the UK and anywhere else in the world

Anyone wanting to watch Together at Christmas is set for a wonderfully festive experience filled with special musical performances and a sense of gratitude.

Returning for a third year in a row, the Princess of Wales’s Royal Carols: Together at Christmas carol service is something many fans likely look forward to when the festive season arrives. This year’s service was recorded at Westminster Abbey on 8th December and held to express heartfelt thanks to everyone who works to support babies, young children and families in communities right across the UK.

Anyone wanting to watch Together at Christmas can expect to enjoy an introduction from Kate herself, as well as films which emphasise the importance of early childhood. There will also be readings alongside the beautifully sung carols and performances from popular musicians.

Anticipation has been building since the Princess of Wales stepped out for the concert earlier in December and we have all the details on how to watch Together at Christmas in the UK and beyond.

HOW TO WATCH TOGETHER AT CHRISTMAS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time and date: Sunday 24th December, 19:45pm GMT (00:45am ET/ 3:45am PT) Channel: ITV1 Stream: ITVX (free UK streaming service) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

If you’re a UK-based viewer who’s eager to watch the Princess of Wales’s 2023 Together at Christmas carol service then the place to head is ITV and ITVX on Christmas Eve at 7:45pm. Tune in until 9pm for coverage of this festive carol concert attended by plenty of members of the Royal Family. Anyone who won’t be able to watch Together at Christmas at the time it’s broadcast will also be able to stream the programme via ITV’s streaming service, ITVX.

HOW TO WATCH TOGETHER AT CHRISTMAS FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re a citizen of the UK on vacation or working overseas this festive season, you can still watch Together at Christmas just as you would at home with ITVX. All you need is a VPN, a piece of software which allows you to change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. They say, “It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express.”

ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Together at Christmas online.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

WHO WILL FEATURE IN TOGETHER AT CHRISTMAS 2023?

Whilst royal fans might already be well aware of the members of the Royal Family who attended the Together at Christmas carol service this year, you might be intrigued about who else will be seen in the broadcast. According to ITV, the service will feature contributions from Andrea and Virginia Bocelli, Dame Sheila Hancock, Ugo Monye and Rio and Kate Ferdinand.

When it comes to those whose wonderful voices will be heard throughout the service, the Westminster Abbey choir will of course play a central role. They will be heard singing some of the nation’s most popular carols, whilst other musical performers include James Bay, Freya Ridings and Jacob Collier.

The amazing duet of Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert is also set to be a highlight for anyone who wants to watch Together at Christmas. Alongside these performances will be readings given by Prince William, Emma Willis, Roman Kemp, Jim Broadbent and Micheal Ward. Leonie Elliott will also give a reading of a specially commissioned poem by Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho.