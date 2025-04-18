I’ve been writing about the royals for years - here’s what I predict Kate Middleton will wear at Easter (and what I wish she’d wear instead)

As someone who’s written regularly about the Royal Family - sometimes multiple times a day - for the past five years, I’m often asked my thoughts on everything from which royals might attend a certain event to what they could wear.

The next big Royal Family gathering will be at the traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle. The Prince and Princess of Wales were absent last year after sharing that Kate was undergoing cancer treatment.

Kate has been easing herself back into royal duties after confirming in January she was in remission and it’s likely that she’ll be there on 20th. If they are, then I have a strong feeling that we’ll see the future Queen wearing head-to-toe blue.

Not only does the Princess of Wales love dressing in all one colour, but blue is one of her most-worn hues. From midnight blue to royal blue and pastel tones, Kate steps out in blue arguably more than any other colour.

She’s not alone either. Prince William, Queen Camilla and King Charles all also wear a huge amount of blue items. The more you look back at their outfits over the years, the more blue ensembles you’ll notice.

The Princess has been in blue outfits at the past three Easter services she’s attended with the Royal Family. They’ve all been different shades, but she’s often worn the same style of accessories like her Emmy London Natasha clutches and Rebecca heels.

Kate's clearly very comfortable wearing blue for Easter and it makes a statement without being overwhelming for what is, after all, a poignant church service.

Given how many times she’s worn blue Easter looks before, I think she will likely do so again. However, I would be happy to see her ring the changes and embrace an on-trend shade - lemon yellow.

More specifically, I’d love for Kate to re-wear the yellow Emilia Wickstead dress she wore to the Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving in 2022.

I haven’t seen her wear it since then and it’s a stunning piece for spring. We all thought pastel pink would be the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, but pale yellow has surged in popularity recently too.

The shade of Kate’s dress is delicate but striking, which in my mind ticks a lot of boxes for a royal Easter Sunday outfit. The flowing midi skirt, high neckline and long sleeves make it feel elegant and the wrap detailing at the front is a fun addition.

The Princess of Wales wouldn’t have to worry about accessories either as she could simply bring back the same matching yellow heels and clutch she wore in 2022.

If you’ve ever been unsure about what colour suits you and if yellow would work for you, pastel yellow is particularly lovely if you have summer colouring, like Kate does.

No matter what outfit she chooses, I’m certain the Princess will look as elegant and polished as ever and, ultimately, it will just be wonderful to see her joining the royals for Easter again. But I can’t help but secretly wish that she steps away from blue and goes for lemon yellow instead.