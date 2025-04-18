I’ve been writing about the royals for years - here’s what I predict Kate Middleton will wear at Easter (and what I wish she’d wear instead)
All eyes will be on the Princess of Wales if she attends the Royal Family's Easter Sunday church service for the first time since 2023.
As someone who’s written regularly about the Royal Family - sometimes multiple times a day - for the past five years, I’m often asked my thoughts on everything from which royals might attend a certain event to what they could wear.
The next big Royal Family gathering will be at the traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle. The Prince and Princess of Wales were absent last year after sharing that Kate was undergoing cancer treatment.
Kate has been easing herself back into royal duties after confirming in January she was in remission and it’s likely that she’ll be there on 20th. If they are, then I have a strong feeling that we’ll see the future Queen wearing head-to-toe blue.
Shop Beautiful Blue Dresses
There aren't many shades of blue that Kate hasn't worn over the years and if you love her pastel blue outfits, then this refined wrap dress is a gorgeous choice. It has a tie waist, long sleeves and a feminine V-neckline. With blue heels and a matching clutch, this will definitely have a regal feel.
Shirt dresses are a go-to for spring/summer and this one has a patch pocket on the chest and a decorative bow on the front. The deep midnight blue colour is something that you can wear confidently with your neutral accessories and with a blazer this dress instantly becomes a bit smarter.
Not only does the Princess of Wales love dressing in all one colour, but blue is one of her most-worn hues. From midnight blue to royal blue and pastel tones, Kate steps out in blue arguably more than any other colour.
She’s not alone either. Prince William, Queen Camilla and King Charles all also wear a huge amount of blue items. The more you look back at their outfits over the years, the more blue ensembles you’ll notice.
The Princess has been in blue outfits at the past three Easter services she’s attended with the Royal Family. They’ve all been different shades, but she’s often worn the same style of accessories like her Emmy London Natasha clutches and Rebecca heels.
Kate's clearly very comfortable wearing blue for Easter and it makes a statement without being overwhelming for what is, after all, a poignant church service.
Shop Pastel Yellow Pieces
This stunning soft yellow dress is part of the Nobody's Child bridal party collection, but there's no reason why you can't wear it for other special occasions too. It has a fitted waist, fluted sleeves and an ankle-grazing hemline. Pair with white or metallic sandals and a matching clutch for a stand-out outfit.
Technically the colour of this straight-leg jumpsuit is described as ecru but it does have a yellow undertone and it's so pretty. The belt buckle fastening can be tied as loose or tight as you like and there is a button closure at the back. Dress it down with trainers or elevate this jumpsuit with heels.
This affordable midi dress has a classic A-line silhouette and is made from a breezy cotton-blend. The subtle seam running down the front and flared skirt make this feel so special, but it's incredibly easy to wear. We'd style it with espadrilles and a raffia handbag on a summer's day.
Given how many times she’s worn blue Easter looks before, I think she will likely do so again. However, I would be happy to see her ring the changes and embrace an on-trend shade - lemon yellow.
More specifically, I’d love for Kate to re-wear the yellow Emilia Wickstead dress she wore to the Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving in 2022.
I haven’t seen her wear it since then and it’s a stunning piece for spring. We all thought pastel pink would be the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, but pale yellow has surged in popularity recently too.
The shade of Kate’s dress is delicate but striking, which in my mind ticks a lot of boxes for a royal Easter Sunday outfit. The flowing midi skirt, high neckline and long sleeves make it feel elegant and the wrap detailing at the front is a fun addition.
The Princess of Wales wouldn’t have to worry about accessories either as she could simply bring back the same matching yellow heels and clutch she wore in 2022.
If you’ve ever been unsure about what colour suits you and if yellow would work for you, pastel yellow is particularly lovely if you have summer colouring, like Kate does.
No matter what outfit she chooses, I’m certain the Princess will look as elegant and polished as ever and, ultimately, it will just be wonderful to see her joining the royals for Easter again. But I can’t help but secretly wish that she steps away from blue and goes for lemon yellow instead.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
