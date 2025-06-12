I suspect Kate Middleton will steer clear of one of her favourite shades at Trooping the Colour - and wear this one instead

Summer is an especially busy time for the Royal Family, but perhaps the biggest seasonal event of all is Trooping the Colour. The working royals come together for the monarch’s official birthday parade, which culminates in them watching an RAF flypast on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Last year, the Princess of Wales made a highly anticipated appearance at the event whilst she was still undergoing cancer treatment. In January 2025, she confirmed she was in remission and I’m looking forward to seeing her on 14th June alongside Prince William and their children.

As with any royal event, the fashion is sure to attract a lot of attention and I have my suspicions about what Kate could wear. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if she arrived at Horse Guards Parade in head-to-toe white and avoided one of her favourite hues.

Dressing for official occasions like Trooping the Colour is a bit like figuring out what to wear to the races - it takes consideration, has to be sufficiently formal and includes headpieces. For last year’s parade, he future Queen wore a Jenny Packham dress with a Philip Treacy hat.

The frock had a fun bow detail at the front with navy detailing and this dark shade was echoed in the hat’s design, but they were both predominantly white. Back in 2022, Kate also wore a white dress and hat to Trooping the Colour during the Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

Admittedly, she went far more vibrant in 2023 with her emerald green Andrew Gn dress. However, I believe this was a nod to the Irish Guards as they were the regiment trooping their colours and the Princess of Wales is their Colonel.

The Coldstream Guards are trooping their colours this year and King Charles is their Colonel-in-Chief. Part of the reason I predict Kate will wear white (aside from her favouring this colour in the past) is because it’s very simple and pared-back.

White doesn’t draw the eye the way a bright colour might, and Kate is known for wanting the importance of her engagements and events to speak for themselves. This shade also features on the British flag and since Prince William always wears his red Welsh Guards uniform to Trooping the colour and the kids tend to wear blue, Kate wearing white would complete the tones.

I would be shocked if she wore red, despite it being a favourite of hers. Her Royal Highness re-wore her scarlet Catherine Walker dress at the Commonwealth Day service and stepped out in an equally bright red coat in Wales in February.

A month earlier, she’d visited The Royal Marsden Hospital wearing a burgundy knitted dress and her carol service ensemble was a cherry hue. Even her outfit for the 80th anniversary of VE Day celebrations was a berry-red tone. Red is clearly a colour the Princess feels comfortable wearing to high-profile events and engagements.

However, she’s never worn it to Trooping the Colour. There could be many reasons for this, though a red dress would match Prince William and possibly look a bit too overwhelming or overshadow his uniform.

There is also always a sense of cohesion between the Wales family’s outfits. Prince George and Prince Louis will likely wear blue suits and white shirts again and so if Kate wears white, possibly with a hint of blue, she will coordinate with them.

We'll all just have to wait and see on 14th June and I know no matter what she wears, the Princess of Wales will look as fabulously elegant as always.