From butter yellow to meaningful earrings, Kate Middleton’s return to royal garden parties was everything I hoped it would be

With only one 2025 Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace left, I hoped that the Princess of Wales would make an appearance at the final event. So imagine my excitement when Kate joined Prince William in hosting it on 20th May.

She marked her return to Garden Parties in style with an outfit that would easily count as one of the best wedding guest dresses. Not only was it one of the season’s most on-trend colours - butter yellow - but I had ear-marked this for a possible re-wear ahead of the Easter weekend.

The Waleses marked Easter privately, but I predicted that she’d opt for a blue ensemble if she did attend the Easter service at Windsor Castle. However, I really wanted to see this Emilia Wickstead beauty brought back out of her wardrobe. Now it has been and the Princess of Wales paired it with some very special earrings.

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Kate’s dress is her favourite midi-length, with delicate ruching at the waist and a high crew neckline. Part of what makes this design so elegant is precisely how pared-back it is.

There are no patterns, frills or adornments. The dress is ultimately a long-sleeved pencil dress, but it is so much more than that description suggests.

If you’ve been scouring for spring outfit ideas or what to wear when summer finally arrives then you might have noticed quite how popular butter yellow is right now. It’s warm-toned and relatively neutral for a pastel colour too.

Kate’s had this yellow dress in her collection for several years and the only other time she’s worn it was for a Service of Thanksgiving during the Platinum Jubilee weekend in 2022.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

She was ahead of the trend once again and at the Garden Party she also re-wore the same yellow hat and Forever New woven clutch, with beige Gianvito Rossi slingback heels.

When the future Queen finds a combination that works for her, she sticks to it, and she showed exactly how to style butter yellow. Keeping your accessories neutral will help to mellow out a striking shade and butter yellow works especially well with beige, tan and cream because they’re paler and also have warm undertones.

Jewellery-wise you’d think that yellow gold would be the Princess’ go-to with a yellow dress but I couldn’t help noticing that she had her Robinson Pelham wedding earrings on instead. These are white gold and diamond and the acorn-drop design is a tribute to her family.

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Ahead of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding day in 2011, a new Middleton Coat of Arms was granted to her father Michael. It features three acorns which represent Kate, Pippa and James and reflects West Berkshire where they grew up as it’s surrounded by oak trees.

The senior royal has worn these earrings only a few times since Michael and Carole Middleton gave them to her as a wedding gift. Kate’s choice to wear them at the Garden Party stood out to me as a nod to her family and Prince William at this big occasion.

Last year the Princess of Wales didn’t attend any of the Royal Garden Parties as she was undertaking cancer treatment. Her return was wonderful to see and her outfit was as stylish and well-considered as ever.