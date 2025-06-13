What does Trooping the Colour mean, what is this annual royal event and what time does it start?
Trooping the Colour takes place every June and royal fans come together in huge numbers to watch.
Rain or shine, Trooping the Colour is a magnificent sight to behold and is a highlight of the royal calendar every year. It’s one of the rare times we get to see so many members of the Royal Family make an appearance together on the Buckingham Palace balcony - or just together in general, outside of Christmas or Easter.
In recent years a new tradition was started for only working royals and their children would step out for the event. However, there’s still plenty who attend, including the entire Wales family.
Not everyone might know exactly what to expect from Trooping the Colour, though, and here we reveal what the name actually means, what it is and the time to watch.
What does Trooping the Colour mean and what is it?
Trooping the Colour is a rather grand and unique name, but it refers to the Regimental Colour or flags of a particular regiment being displayed at a military parade held every June in honour of the monarch’s official birthday.
King Charles’s actual birthday is 14th November and the late Queen Elizabeth’s was 21st April, however June typically has better weather and it’s been suggested that this is a factor in keeping it to this specific month.
As per the British Army website, the ceremony of Trooping the Colour is thought to have first taken place during the reign of King Charles II in the 17th century. In 1748 it was decided that it would be used to mark the Sovereign’s official birthday.
It only became an annual royal event after King George III ascended the throne in 1760. The Guards who take part in Trooping the Colour are drawn from the Regiments of the Sovereign’s Household Troops.
Regiments of Foot Guards are chosen to troop their colours and this changes every year. For Trooping the Colour 2025 the Coldstream Guards will be the ones Trooping their Colour, but last year it was the Irish Guards.
The Princess of Wales is their Colonel and she made a rare public appearance amid her cancer treatment in 2024 to attend the parade and watch her Regiment. Trooping the Colour isn’t just attended by the royals and one regiment, though.
It’s understood that over 1,350 soldiers of the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will be taking part this year, featuring over 300 musicians from the Massed Bands, as well as 250 soldiers from the Foot Guards who line the route.
What happens at Trooping the Colour?
On 14th June, King Charles and other members of the Royal Family will arrive at Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall, close to Buckingham Palace. His Majesty will be greeted with a Royal Salute and then inspect the troops in their ceremonial red uniform and bearskin hats.
The military bands will perform and then the escorted Regimental Colour (flag) will be processed down the ranks of soldiers.
Once the Foot Guards have marched past the King, he will travel back to Buckingham Palace at the head of the soldiers. The Sovereign will then take the salute again from a dais and after a short pause he will appear on the balcony alongside his fellow working royals to watch a fly-past by the Royal Air Force.
In nearby Green Park, a 41-gun salute will typically be fired to mark the occasion too.
What time is Trooping the Colour and how can you watch it?
Although you can apply in advance for tickets and can also show up and watch from the streets in London, the BBC will also be broadcasting Trooping the Colour live from 10:30 am BST on Saturday, 14th June until 1:10 pm.
Coverage will be presented by Clare Balding, and the parade itself begins at 10:30 and will finish by 12:25. If you’re particularly interested in watching the fly-past and seeing the Royal Family on the balcony, then make sure you’re tuned in just before 1 pm as this is when it will take place.
BBC One is the place to head to watch Trooping the Colour 2025 for free. If you’re determined not to miss it and are going to be abroad when it airs, then you can still enjoy it as you normally would at home with the use of a VPN.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
