Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a tender gesture you might’ve missed at the VE Day concert

The VE Day concert was a delight for everyone who tuned into watch the star-studded event. Marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, not only did we get to see beautiful performances and hear the moving stories of those affected by World War II, but we also witnessed a host of sweet royal moments.

On 5th May, the Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by all three of their children as they watched the day's procession, with Kate sharing a sweet remark with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis on the Buckingham Palace balcony before changing into her stunning lace and a statement bow outfit for the evening's concert.

It was during the show that Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted sharing a tender moment that you might’ve missed. Arriving at the royal box, William could be seen with his hand resting gently on Kate's back as they both spoke with guests and veterans before taking their seats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The tender moment was just the first in a series of sweet exchanges the pair shared throughout the evening, with them both seen exchanging glances, smiles and laughter as they watched on from the royal box.

It might not be a public display of affection (PDA) as we know it, but woman&home's royal editor Emma Shacklock says that the 'low-key' gestures are incredibly meaningful for the pair as they take on their duties in the roles of the future King and future Queen Consort - which are roles that protocol dictates are largely free from 'physical contact.'

Emma explains, "It might not seem like much, but Prince William’s sweet gesture to Kate shows just how much they’re taking a more personal, low-key approach to their roles as senior royals.

"The Royal Family tend to steer clear of any physical contact during appearances and although we probably won’t see the Waleses holding hands at an engagement any time soon, touching each other’s backs and shoulders is becoming less rare, but still notable."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Understandably, since Kate has returned to royal duties following the announcement that she is in remission after her cancer treatment, the royal couple have embraced PDAs more than ever, likely to reassure each other and show support throughout their engagements.

But, as our royal editor says, their gestures are still very low-key and only eagle-eyed royal fans are likely to spot them.

Another one you might have missed from the concert is when Kate mirrored her husband's gesture and placed her own hand on William's back. Perhaps they've decided between them that this is the ideal show of affection to use in public, being both sweet, reassuring and low-key in equal measure.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a sentiment echoed by other royal experts. “They are happy for people to see them be touchy-feely,” royal biographer and Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward told People back in March. “They’re in a different phase of their life now. William is very protective and very proud of her for coming through [cancer treatment] and carrying on with her life.”

Speaking to the same outlet, Royal historian Amanda Foreman added, “There is a sense of protectiveness and partnership. And just in time, frankly – if there was ever a time when the country required stability, this is it. The international stage is so unstable, it is rather extraordinary to see how both have risen to the occasion.”

It's not just experts who are praising the couple. Taking to Instagram to share their delight over the couple's sweet gestures at the concert, royal fans filled the Prince and Princess of Wales's VE Day post with comments of praise and thanks.

"How regal yet down to earth you both are – fabulous," one wrote. Another added, "Perfection and so sensitive to the occasion." While a third said, "The epitome of class. The Princess is just beautiful."