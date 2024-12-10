Prince Louis’s tribute to Carole Middleton at Kate’s carol service was subtle but so adorable

Prince Louis’s tribute to Carole Middleton at the Together at Christmas carol service this year was subtle but so sweet to see.

Whenever Prince Louis joins his parents at a royal occasion fans can always expect to see some special moments from the six-year-old. Over the years he’s delighted us with cheeky and cute antics at Trooping the Colour and last year at the Princess of Wales’s Together at Christmas carol service he was pictured hilariously blowing out Princess Charlotte’s candle. This year’s service was held on 6th December and Prince Louis appeared to pay special tribute to Carole and Michael Middleton with a hand-written note. Ahead of the service he, Prince George and Princess Charlotte placed personal notes on a beautiful Christmas tree, the Kindness Tree, outside Westminster Abbey and viewed the other messages hanging there.

Pictures taken at this heart-warming occasion show that Prince Louis’s message expressed gratitude to his grandparents, stating, "Thank you for Granny and Grandpa because they have played games with me".

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The young royal didn’t specify which "Granny and Grandpa" he was referring to but it seems likely that the note was honouring Kate’s parents. It’s previously been suggested that King Charles was known as Grandpa Wales to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis after his former title of Prince of Wales. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla once apparently revealed that her grandchildren - possibly including the Wales kids - call her "Gaga".

Carole and Michael Middleton are also known to play card games with their grandchildren and this family activity was featured in the sweet video taken by Will Warr that was released in September alongside the Princess of Wales’s message confirming she had completed her cancer treatment. In a brief moment towards the end of the video she, Prince William, their children and Carole and Michael can be seen sitting around a kitchen table playing cards.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

This was such a special private moment to share with fans across the world and if Prince Louis’s message was a tribute to Carole and Michael, it shows just how much times like this mean to him. The Kindness Tree allowed guests at this year’s Together at Christmas service to dedicate a decoration to someone who has supported them and the Middletons, who live close to Prince William and Kate’s Adelaide Cottage home, have likely been a huge source of support and comfort to them all during this challenging year.

The 2024 carol service was the first time Carole and Michael have attended the same public event as their royal grandchildren since King Charles’s coronation. The Wales family are expected to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham House in Norfolk with the Royal Family once again this December, but they’ll no doubt also spend time with the Middletons during the festive season too.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

In the past Carole has saved a special part of the Christmas decorating for her grandkids to do and it’s possible that she’s done the same this year in the run-up to the big day. Speaking to The Telegraph in 2018, the Princess of Wales’s mum revealed that she tends to have several Christmas trees, including a themed one, a "memory" one with sentimental baubles and one the children can decorate however they like.

Traditions like this help to make December so special and Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will likely be looking forward to the start of their school holidays and all the excitement of the Christmas period.