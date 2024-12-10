Prince Louis’s tribute to Carole Middleton at Kate’s carol service was subtle but so adorable
Prince Louis attended the Princess of Wales's 2024 Together at Christmas carol service and was spotted carrying an adorable note
Prince Louis’s tribute to Carole Middleton at the Together at Christmas carol service this year was subtle but so sweet to see.
Whenever Prince Louis joins his parents at a royal occasion fans can always expect to see some special moments from the six-year-old. Over the years he’s delighted us with cheeky and cute antics at Trooping the Colour and last year at the Princess of Wales’s Together at Christmas carol service he was pictured hilariously blowing out Princess Charlotte’s candle. This year’s service was held on 6th December and Prince Louis appeared to pay special tribute to Carole and Michael Middleton with a hand-written note. Ahead of the service he, Prince George and Princess Charlotte placed personal notes on a beautiful Christmas tree, the Kindness Tree, outside Westminster Abbey and viewed the other messages hanging there.
Pictures taken at this heart-warming occasion show that Prince Louis’s message expressed gratitude to his grandparents, stating, "Thank you for Granny and Grandpa because they have played games with me".
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, | Was £20, Now £11.04 at Amazon
Including tales of royal mischievousness and focusing on the traditions that surround parenting in the Royal Family, this book is shocking, funny and insightful all at once. Author Tom Quinn brought together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff to create this account.
The young royal didn’t specify which "Granny and Grandpa" he was referring to but it seems likely that the note was honouring Kate’s parents. It’s previously been suggested that King Charles was known as Grandpa Wales to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis after his former title of Prince of Wales. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla once apparently revealed that her grandchildren - possibly including the Wales kids - call her "Gaga".
Carole and Michael Middleton are also known to play card games with their grandchildren and this family activity was featured in the sweet video taken by Will Warr that was released in September alongside the Princess of Wales’s message confirming she had completed her cancer treatment. In a brief moment towards the end of the video she, Prince William, their children and Carole and Michael can be seen sitting around a kitchen table playing cards.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
This was such a special private moment to share with fans across the world and if Prince Louis’s message was a tribute to Carole and Michael, it shows just how much times like this mean to him. The Kindness Tree allowed guests at this year’s Together at Christmas service to dedicate a decoration to someone who has supported them and the Middletons, who live close to Prince William and Kate’s Adelaide Cottage home, have likely been a huge source of support and comfort to them all during this challenging year.
The 2024 carol service was the first time Carole and Michael have attended the same public event as their royal grandchildren since King Charles’s coronation. The Wales family are expected to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham House in Norfolk with the Royal Family once again this December, but they’ll no doubt also spend time with the Middletons during the festive season too.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
In the past Carole has saved a special part of the Christmas decorating for her grandkids to do and it’s possible that she’s done the same this year in the run-up to the big day. Speaking to The Telegraph in 2018, the Princess of Wales’s mum revealed that she tends to have several Christmas trees, including a themed one, a "memory" one with sentimental baubles and one the children can decorate however they like.
Traditions like this help to make December so special and Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will likely be looking forward to the start of their school holidays and all the excitement of the Christmas period.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Olivia Colman's latest look has convinced us to buy black satin dresses this party season—and it will convince you too
We've found the chicest styles to channel Olivia's look this season
By Molly Smith Published
-
As a team of perfume connoisseurs, these are the 9 festive sets we're planning to gift
While a full 100ml fragrance would make anyone's Christmas, these chic perfume gift sets offer luxury for less...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s special festive privilege to enjoy Kate’s big moment
The Wales children are expected to make a heart-warming appearance this month and it could require an exception to be made
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton’s high-waisted jeans and shimmering satin shirt are a match made in festive styling heaven
Carole Middleton's pre-Christmas look brought together smart-casual staples and it would be the perfect low-key party outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton's forest green jumper and checked trousers prove comfort and festive elegance go hand-in-hand
Carole Middleton reminded us all that December outfits don’t have to be sparkly to be festive when she wore this combination in 2019
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton proved that a cosy quilted jacket should never be overlooked as the perfect choice for chilly walks and pub lunches
Carole Middleton's quilted jacket is a stunning alternative to puffer coats and blazers when you want a relaxed and chic look
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton’s velvet top and sparkly wide-leg trousers prove that dresses and heels aren’t the only option this party season
Carole Middleton showed that comfort and style can go hand-in-hand during the festive season with the most sensational outfit combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
32 tender moments between Kate Middleton and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Adorable proof that Kate Middleton is a doting mother to her children on and off-duty....
By Lauren Clark Published
-
Carole Middleton uses her ‘favourite room’ for home ‘discos’ - and Princess Charlotte has inherited her love for them
Carole Middleton once revealed that she enjoys having a 'disco' at home with guests and Princess Charlotte is a huge dance fan too
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton’s straight leg jeans and cosy striped jumper are the classic style pairing we’ll be living in this season
Carole Middleton styled straight leg jeans with a striped roll neck in 2022 and this classic combination is a seasonal failsafe
By Emma Shacklock Published