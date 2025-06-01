Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have their very own 'Mary Poppins-like' figure - and it's their grandma Carole
A royal source has claimed that Carole Middleton has become a 'Mary Poppins-like figure' to her three royal grandchildren
There are plenty of parents out there who have no doubt wished for a Mary Poppins of their own to come and get the house in order when things feel overwhelming - and for the Princess of Wales, she had this in the form of her own mother.
A royal source has claimed that Carole Middleton became something of a 'real Mary Poppins-like figure' to her three eldest grandchildren, stepping up and becoming a vital helper to Prince William and Kate Middleton as Kate faced her cancer treatment in 2024.
The source close to the Wales' spoke to The Independent in the United Kingdom about the irreplaceable role Kate's mom played in her grandchildren's lives, claiming "Carole has been the driving force keeping the family together with minimum fuss and maximum modesty".
They explained that Carole, who has always been thought of as Kate's rock and who has helped the Prince and Princess of Wales have an ordinary life, supported her grandchildren and was always on hand to keep their schedules as normal as possible, always on hand to ferry them around their various extracurricular activities.
"She’s ferried and fetched George, Louis and Charlotte, taken them to school sports matches and given them endless support. She’s been a real Mary Poppins-like figure," the source continued.
It's also been claimed that the Princess of Wales's mother embodied the 'three R’s' when it comes to her family. "She’s come to the rescue, provided reassurance, and has been a rock to Catherine and William as they come to terms with the news," the source said.
Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen by Robert Jobson, $12.06 (was $29.95) from Amazon
Through the author’s extensive connections within the royal household, this dynamic biography tells the full story of how Catherine, the Princess of Wales, became the woman she is today.
Carole went into "Mary Poppins" mode for the family after the Princess of Wales confirmed she was undergoing cancer treatment following her abdominal surgery at the start of 2024.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
In a poignant video released on social media at the time, Catherine revealed, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."
She added in the video, "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Carole going above and beyond for her family is nothing new. Royal Journalist, Katie Nicholl, has previously claimed on the True Royalty documentary Kate Middleton: Heir We Go Again, "One of the things that allows William and Kate to be so ordinary is the presence of the Middletons in their lives."
"Carole is a regular through those golden gates at Kensington Palace. She whizzes through in her Land Rover. There is no security because everybody knows her. She turns up to help with bedtime and bath time," said the royal expert. "She is absolutely indispensable."
Of course, the family have been living at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor since 2022, which means that the young royal family are closer than ever to their grandmother who is located in the same county and just a 45-minute drive from her grandchildren.
Laura is the Entertainment Editor for woman&home who primarily covers television, film, and celebrity news. Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
I'm a jumpsuit-loving fashion editor who wears jumpsuits to weddings, work and on weekends - here's how I style them for every outing
This one and done look is the perfect alternative to a dress, we asked a style expert how to make them work for every occasion
-
I've always struggled to find tailored jackets for my shape, this boucle jacket has revolutionised how I style my summer outfits
If you're looking for the jacket that can do it all, this Parisian chic piece is the one to invest in
-
Carole and Michael Middleton were 'hugely dedicated' parents and 'sacrificed' a lot for their children growing up, Kate remembers
Carole and Michael Middleton's sacrifices to support their children are something the Princess of Wales once spoke about on a podcast
-
Carole Middleton's trusty trick for elevating straight leg jeans is one we always come back to
Kate Middleton's mom expertly elevated her dark wash blue jeans, offsetting the casual raw hem of the pants with a chic, sleek accessory that we're fans of
-
Carole Middleton convinced us to revive our skinny jeans with her timeless styling
Carole Middleton's signature looks are always so classic and her way of wearing skinny jeans is something worth taking note of
-
We're still thinking about Carole Middleton's sultry red midi dress and updo – it's such an elegant look
Carole's outfit choices never fail to impress us - and her red dress is a classic
-
James Middleton says he 'had three mothers growing up' as he opens up on close-knit family bond
The Princess of Wales’s brother had several 'mothering figures' during his childhood and was 'fortunate' to have this tightknit support system.
-
Carole Middleton’s high-waisted deep blue jeans and satin shirt were a sophisticated combination that’s still right on trend
Carole knows how to put together a smart-casual outfit and her dark jeans and satin shirt are back on-trend for 2025
-
Carole Middleton exudes class and confidence in collarless gingham jacket for first appearance of 2025
Carole Middleton's signature style couldn't be more elegant and her gingham jacket and sleek trousers epitomised this
-
Carole Middleton's white tie-front jacket was the most elegant evening piece long before they became a trend
Tie-front designs are everywhere right now, and Carole Middleton was ahead of the trend with her blazer back in 2011