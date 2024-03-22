Catherine, Princess of Wales reveals she's undergoing cancer treatment in poignant new video
The Princess of Wales has shared a touching video message and revealed that she is in the 'early stages' of treatment
The Princess of Wales has revealed that she’s been undergoing cancer treatment as she spoke out in a touching new video.
Three months after she last undertook a public appearance, the Princess of Wales has taken to social media to share a poignant video statement. In it, the future Queen shared that she has been undergoing treatment for cancer and expressed gratitude to fans across the world for their “support” and “understanding” following her surgery earlier this year.
“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she explained. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”
Kate described this as a “huge shock” and revealed that she and Prince William have “been doing everything” they can to “process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family”.
She continued, “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”
The Princess of Wales then went on to share what she’s been telling her children - that she is “well and getting stronger every day”. Kate added that she has been “focusing on the things that will help [her] heal; in [her] mind, body and spirits”.
“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” she said, before asking for “space and privacy”.
“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” Kate added.
The Princess of Wales’s last official appearance was in December and amid her recovery from her abdominal surgery in January, she hasn’t been undertaking public-facing duties. The Palace previously declared it was “unlikely” that she would resume engagements until after Easter and in her video message Kate reaffirmed that whilst she looks forward to being back, her main focus for the moment must be “making a full recovery”.
She said, “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”
Reflecting on the past few months at the beginning of her message Kate also expressed her gratitude for the support she’s received this year.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery,” she said. “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.”
The Princess of Wales’s message came after weeks of intense speculation about her health from concerned fans. Whilst no further details have been disclosed, as per the BBC, Kensington Palace has said that it is confident that the Princess will make a full recovery.
