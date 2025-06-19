Kate Middleton 'even more' of an 'asset' to Royal Family now ahead of 'major shifts' that could be coming

After revealing in January that she was in remission from cancer, the Princess of Wales has been easing back into public duties. June has already been busy for her as she attended Trooping the Colour and the Order of the Garter service within days of each other.

It was wonderful to see her at both, especially since there’s been a noticeable change in her and Prince William’s approach recently. Family time has always been important to them and the Waleses have been even more focused on ensuring they balance duties with being there for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis.

According to a friend, there could be "major shifts" imminent behind closed Palace doors and it’s been suggested that appearing less often and being so open about what she’s been through makes her even more of a royal "asset".

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Getting candid with People, the friend said that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been concentrating on finding what really works for them and their household.

"There are some major shifts coming behind the scenes," they claimed. "They are really finessing what works and what doesn’t."

In January, Kate spoke of how it takes time to "adjust to a new normal" after experiencing a cancer diagnosis and has been easing back into a busier schedule. Compared to the number of public appearances she previously made there aren’t as many right now, but King Charles’s biographer, Catherine Mayer, believes this works well.

She declared, "She was already the only working royal left with any special pulling power. Now her scarcity means that it has risen. She is the one who generates excitement. For her, less is actually more."

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The royal expert believes this measured presence mirrors the late Queen Elizabeth’s approach and her experience navigating the ups and downs of royal life was astonishing. Every time fans get a glimpse of the Princess of Wales at an engagement or an event it does somehow feel even more exciting and setting boundaries with her schedule makes total sense.

Their friend suggested that the time she and Prince William took away from royal duties meant they were "able to step back" and "reassess their priorities", not just when it comes to family life but in "all aspects".

Having the space to re-evaluate things could possibly have inspired the "major shifts" that are reportedly on the way. Things might soon be different and the friend alleged that the Princess of Wales is "even more" vital to the Royal Family after all she’s been through.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"I don’t think you ever recover fully from what Kate has had to endure this last year," they said. "She has always been a huge asset to the royal family, but even more so now."

The next time the Princess could be seen out in public is Royal Ascot, though in light of the suggestion that she’s been focusing on priorities I’m not sure if she’ll attend. Kate has been there in the past and Ascot is close by to the family home, Adelaide Cottage, however the royal procession starts at 2pm.

I suspect the Princess of Wales might decide to forgo the races so that she can be there to pick Prince George, Charlotte and Louis up from school. Unlike Prince William, Kate isn’t believed to have grown up riding so this could be a good opportunity for her to enjoy family time whilst he goes to Ascot solo.