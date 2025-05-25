Kate Middleton's mom Carole is the 'indispensable' key to her 'ordinary' family life

As future king and queen, it might be easy to assume Prince William and Kate Middleton have given up on the idea of an 'ordinary' life for them and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, one royal expert revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been able to achieve just that, and Kate's mom, Carole Middleton, is a huge part in making it a reality.

It's already known that Carole has been Kate's rock as the Princess of Wales has become one of the most popular and senior royals, and it was one of the reasons why William and Kate left London and moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, closer to Michael and Carole in Berkshire.

Even as the family grows, with Pippa Middleton's kids, Arthur, Grace and Rose, plus James Middleton's son, Inigo, the doting mom and grandmother is "indispensable" to William and Kate.

Author and journalist, Katie Nicholl, explained that Carole and Michael's help and support as a grandmother is what allows the Prince and Princess of Wales to provide normality for their three children, who are second, third and fourth in the line of succession.

Appearing on the True Royalty documentary, Katie said, "One of the things that allows William and Kate to be so ordinary is the presence of the Middletons in their lives."

At the time of her comments, Kate and William were still at Kensington Palace in London - and Katie reported that Carole was often round to help out with bedtime duties.

She explained, "Carole is a regular through those golden gates at Kensington Palace. She whizzes through in her Land Rover. There is no security because everybody knows her.

"She turns up to help with bedtime and bath time. She is absolutely indispensable."

With the family even closer now, we can only imagine how hands on Carole is, and how much of a help she has been as her daughter returns to public duties following her cancer treatment in 2024.