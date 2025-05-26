Carole and Michael Middleton were 'hugely dedicated' parents and 'sacrificed' a lot for their children growing up, Kate remembers
Carole and Michael Middleton's sacrifices to support their children are something the Princess of Wales once spoke about on a podcast
As a parent to three children herself, Catherine, Princess of Wales knows just how much effort it can take - which is why she's always quick to praise her own parents for everything they "sacrificed" for her, sister Pippa Middleton and brother James growing up.
The close relationship between Kate and her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, is one that's only got stronger over the years. Carole has always been Kate's 'rock' and it was suggested that being closer to Michael and Carole in Berkshire was one factor that inspired Prince William and Kate's family move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.
And it's easy to see why Kate continues to lean on her parents, as she talked lovingly of how "dedicated" the pair were while appearing on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2020.
Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Revelatory Biography of the Future Queen by Robert Jobson | Was $29.95, Now $11.45 at Amazon
This biography of the Princess of Wales explores how she became the woman she is today. Author Robert Jobson has spoken to sources on and off the record in the Royal Household and reflects on her beginnings and role as the future Queen Consort.
The Princess of Wales reflected upon her idyllic childhood, explaining how Carole and Michael "sacrificed" their free time to cheer them on at all their sporting events.
"I had a very happy childhood. It was great fun. I’m very lucky I come from a very strong family. My parents were hugely dedicated," Kate shared. "I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us. They came to every sports match, they’d be the ones on the side-line shouting, and we’d always have our family holidays together."
It seems that since becoming a mom herself, Kate has come to value Carole and Michael’s unwavering commitment to supporting their children’s hobbies in a slightly different way. Kate’s memories of playing matches and seeing Carole and Michael Middleton on the side-lines cheering have clearly had a huge impact upon her.
She’s been pictured attending one of Prince George’s football matches before and has often discussed her children’s favourite hobbies.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
During a different podcast appearance in 2023, Kate also revealed that her well-known love of sports come from her parents' support and encouragement.
"I suppose as a family we were just very active. And I can always remember being physical, using our bodies, whether it's walking, climbing the lake district in Scotland [or] swimming from a young age," she said on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast. "[My parents] always encouraged us to be physically active and sporty and they always encouraged us into doing team sports and trying things."
William and Kate seem to be continuing this tradition, as we already know Prince George is proving to be an ace on the tennis court, having had a lesson from Roger Federer, and Princess Charlotte is a massive fan of ballet.
Whilst the Princess of Wales seems to be taking a similar approach to her parents, their decision to be there at every sports match isn’t the only sacrifice they’ve made. Writing previously in the Mail on Sunday’s You magazine, Kate Mansey claimed that while the public "may not have noticed", Carole allegedly accompanied the Waleses on their tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2014 so she could "help with Prince George".
If this is correct then Carole selflessly spent three weeks away from home to assist with childcare and as she was believed to have still been running her former business, Party Pieces, day-to-day.
This was such a heartfelt gesture from Carole and one that was likely very much appreciated by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
We're embracing a sorbet summer, where sweet and juicy nail colours are in abundance - here are 9 we're requesting
From lemon sherbet to summer fruits, these sorbet-inspired manicures promise to elevate your warm-weather styling...
-
32 delicious and healthy ways to spice up your salads all year round
These healthy toppings are the perfect way to make your leaves more interesting
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's controversial sleeping habit revealed
The Prince of Wales reportedly let slip something about his and Kate Middleton's sleeping arrangements - and it might divide opinion
-
Remember Kate Middleton's casual denim midi dress? It's a breezy option for days where jeans just won't do
I'd forgotten all about this piece the Princess wore in 2020 but I'm glad I've rediscovered it as denim dresses are great for summer.
-
I did a double-take when I saw Prince William's charming tribute to Kate Middleton at Buckingham Palace event
It was very understated, but I've noticed the Prince of Wales doing this a few times before at Royal Garden Parties.
-
From butter yellow to meaningful earrings, Kate Middleton’s return to royal garden parties was everything I hoped it would be
This is only the second time she's ever worn this pastel yellow dress and I had wanted to see her bring it back at Easter.
-
King Charles 'insistent' that Prince William and Kate shouldn't make his 'mistake', leading to 'royal first'
A touching conversation apparently took place between father and son about royal vs family priorities.
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's 'unusual' parenting decision that follows 'Middleton model'
The Prince and Princess of Wales' "unusual and enlightened" parenting decision set them apart from the likes of Diana and even the late Queen Elizabeth
-
King Charles made his feelings clear on one of Kate Middleton's favorite hobbies - and he's not a fan
Kate Middleton's favorite hobby is one her father-in-law isn't a fan of and King Charles took up something else after finding it 'impossible'
-
This gorgeous high street floral dress instantly reminded me of one of Kate Middleton’s most special outfits from last year
The Princess of Wales wore her beautiful blue and white Veronica Beard dress in several moving posts shared in 2024.