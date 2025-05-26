Carole and Michael Middleton were 'hugely dedicated' parents and 'sacrificed' a lot for their children growing up, Kate remembers

As a parent to three children herself, Catherine, Princess of Wales knows just how much effort it can take - which is why she's always quick to praise her own parents for everything they "sacrificed" for her, sister Pippa Middleton and brother James growing up.

The close relationship between Kate and her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, is one that's only got stronger over the years. Carole has always been Kate's 'rock' and it was suggested that being closer to Michael and Carole in Berkshire was one factor that inspired Prince William and Kate's family move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

And it's easy to see why Kate continues to lean on her parents, as she talked lovingly of how "dedicated" the pair were while appearing on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2020.

The Princess of Wales reflected upon her idyllic childhood, explaining how Carole and Michael "sacrificed" their free time to cheer them on at all their sporting events.

"I had a very happy childhood. It was great fun. I’m very lucky I come from a very strong family. My parents were hugely dedicated," Kate shared. "I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us. They came to every sports match, they’d be the ones on the side-line shouting, and we’d always have our family holidays together."

It seems that since becoming a mom herself, Kate has come to value Carole and Michael’s unwavering commitment to supporting their children’s hobbies in a slightly different way. Kate’s memories of playing matches and seeing Carole and Michael Middleton on the side-lines cheering have clearly had a huge impact upon her.

She’s been pictured attending one of Prince George’s football matches before and has often discussed her children’s favourite hobbies.

During a different podcast appearance in 2023, Kate also revealed that her well-known love of sports come from her parents' support and encouragement.

"I suppose as a family we were just very active. And I can always remember being physical, using our bodies, whether it's walking, climbing the lake district in Scotland [or] swimming from a young age," she said on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast. "[My parents] always encouraged us to be physically active and sporty and they always encouraged us into doing team sports and trying things."

William and Kate seem to be continuing this tradition, as we already know Prince George is proving to be an ace on the tennis court, having had a lesson from Roger Federer, and Princess Charlotte is a massive fan of ballet.

Whilst the Princess of Wales seems to be taking a similar approach to her parents, their decision to be there at every sports match isn’t the only sacrifice they’ve made. Writing previously in the Mail on Sunday’s You magazine, Kate Mansey claimed that while the public "may not have noticed", Carole allegedly accompanied the Waleses on their tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2014 so she could "help with Prince George".

If this is correct then Carole selflessly spent three weeks away from home to assist with childcare and as she was believed to have still been running her former business, Party Pieces, day-to-day.

This was such a heartfelt gesture from Carole and one that was likely very much appreciated by the Prince and Princess of Wales.