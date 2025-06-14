Prince Charming: Louis wins over the crowd copying his grandfather at Trooping the Colour

The Trooping the Colour parade is held every June to mark the monarch’s official birthday – but even though it was King Charles’ big day, it was Prince Louis who, once again, was the real crowd pleaser.

Joining his family - including his mum and sister who had a matching moment in shades of turquoise - Louis was all smiles as he rode in a carriage with his siblings and excitedly watched the Red Arrows flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Louis, the youngest child of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, is no stranger to stealing the show at these events, whether it’s being a little naughty at the Platinum Jubilee concert or most recently teasing his older brother at the VE Day celebrations.

The seven-year-old was met with roaring cheers from fans outside Buckingham Palace as he adorably copied his grandfather’s regal wave.

Louis even made sure to give the crowd exactly what they were after, as he couldn’t resist sneaking in one last wave even after his family had turned to go back inside the palace.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier on in the day, Louis had fans in hysterics thanks to his toothy grin, when he seemed to be cracking up his older brother in the carriage procession.

A lip reader for The Sun reportedly captured the sweet moment between the brothers, and suggests Louis was egging on his brother to share a moment.

Louis was seen turning to his brother to ask, "Should I wave?"

"It's up to you,” George reportedly replied, before – in true British nature – added, “I can't believe how sunny it is.”

An excited Louis apparently then told his brother, “Let's do it together.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back on the balcony, the King and Queen Camilla were clearly enjoying the high-spirited nature of the day and were seen smiling and pointing along with their grandson.

Louis and Charles’ adorable relationship is well known, with Louis eager to sit on his grandfather’s knee during the 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Previously, during a 2018 interview for Prince, Son & Heir – Charles at 70, Queen Camilla shared how, despite his title, Charles is just like any other doting grandfather. She said of how he acts with her own grandchildren, "He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing and my Grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him."