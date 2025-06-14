Like mother, like daughter: Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte shine in touches of turquoise at Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales and her only daughter matched in the summery hue for royal parade
As the sun shone for Trooping the Colour 2025 – the annual military parade celebrating the monarch’s official birthday – all eyes were on Catherine, Princess of Wales and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in their co-ordinated outfits.
Riding in a carriage with her three children, Kate Middleton practically glowed in the summer sunshine wearing a bright, turquoise coatdress with crisp colour blocks of white on the collar and sleeves.
For the parade, the Princess of Wales turned to one of her go-to designers, Catherine Walker, opting for the brand’s Bria coatdress, described online as a deep aquamarine wool coatdress with ivory contrast lapels and cuffs.
The Princess of Wales matched her coatdress with a jade side-sweep hat with bow detailing from Juliette Millinery. The elegant wide-brimmed hat is very in keeping with styles we’ve seen Kate wear before, and it featured a sweeping design that rises up at one side for a dramatic flair. The fine straw base – perfect for summer occasion dressing, like outdoor weddings or what to wear to the races - is adorned with a stylish bow with gold lurex edging.
Catherine was also wearing the Bahrain pearl drop earrings, formerly belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth II. However, Kate’s best accessory might have been her only daughter, Princess Charlotte.
The adorable ten-year-old royal matched her mum in a lighter shade of the same colour, and her dress also included subtle pops of white and ivory, including a bow fastening around the waist.
The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte 🤩 pic.twitter.com/BJHED6D8qaJune 14, 2025
It’s understood that Kate and Charlotte didn’t just opt for the summery hue because of the time of year, but it’s a nod to the blue plume of St Patrick’s blue which is the colour worn on the right side of the bearskin worn by the Irish Guards.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
As Princess of Wales, Catherine has acted as Colonel of the Irish Guards since 2022. Touchingly, the turquoise shade might also have a connection to Prince William. William was made Colonel-in-Chief of the 4 Regiment Army Air Corps, and they are known for their pale blue berets and colours.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Sienna Miller's timeless polka dot outfit was perfect for Wimbledon and ticks off one of this summer's key trends
The star wowed in a dotty ensemble, and it's a look that feels just as fresh right now
-
We were blown away by Patsy Palmer's healthy, glowing complexion on the red carpet - so we found out the exact products behind it
Her makeup artist revealed the secrets to this lit-from-within look...
-
Princess Eugenie makes styling halternecks look easy as she returns to current favourite frock with comfy kitten heel mules
Her blue orchid-print midi dress has convinced me that halternecks can be sophisticated as well as summery.
-
Duchess Sophie just brought back her high-street rose quartz studs - and they tied in perfectly with her floral silk dress
The Duchess of Edinburgh has had these earrings for many years and they're subtle enough to work with so many outfits.
-
Not sold on denim shorts? Kate Middleton’s tailored white pair are a flattering and sophisticated alternative
The Princess of Wales rarely wears shorts publicly but she made an exception for this stunning and timeless design in 2022.
-
Peachy keen: Carole Middleton’s quilted bag is a summer must-have
Carole Middleton's peach bag from 2017 is a must-have for this summer
-
I suspect Kate Middleton will steer clear of one of her favourite shades at Trooping the Colour - and wear this one instead
We won’t know for sure what the Princess of Wales will wear until the big day, but I have a feeling this colour is a strong contender.
-
Kate Middleton once 'teased' by family over relatable habit as she admitted she could still 'pick up a few tips'
The Princess of Wales previously revealed that this part of royal life is an 'art' and she still had to 'learn a little bit more'.
-
Move over, blazers: Duchess Sophie's cropped jacket and maxi skirt just redefined summer elegance
When you want a polished outfit that's not too formal, this combination is one worth turning to.
-
Queen Letizia loves kitten heels - but the block sandals she just wore are equally stylish and so comfy
Block heels are a brilliant option when you want extra elevation but don’t want to be reaching for your stilettos.