Like mother, like daughter: Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte shine in touches of turquoise at Trooping the Colour

As the sun shone for Trooping the Colour 2025 – the annual military parade celebrating the monarch’s official birthday – all eyes were on Catherine, Princess of Wales and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in their co-ordinated outfits.

Riding in a carriage with her three children, Kate Middleton practically glowed in the summer sunshine wearing a bright, turquoise coatdress with crisp colour blocks of white on the collar and sleeves.

For the parade, the Princess of Wales turned to one of her go-to designers, Catherine Walker, opting for the brand’s Bria coatdress, described online as a deep aquamarine wool coatdress with ivory contrast lapels and cuffs.

The Princess of Wales matched her coatdress with a jade side-sweep hat with bow detailing from Juliette Millinery. The elegant wide-brimmed hat is very in keeping with styles we’ve seen Kate wear before, and it featured a sweeping design that rises up at one side for a dramatic flair. The fine straw base – perfect for summer occasion dressing, like outdoor weddings or what to wear to the races - is adorned with a stylish bow with gold lurex edging.

Catherine was also wearing the Bahrain pearl drop earrings, formerly belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth II. However, Kate’s best accessory might have been her only daughter, Princess Charlotte.

The adorable ten-year-old royal matched her mum in a lighter shade of the same colour, and her dress also included subtle pops of white and ivory, including a bow fastening around the waist.

It’s understood that Kate and Charlotte didn’t just opt for the summery hue because of the time of year, but it’s a nod to the blue plume of St Patrick’s blue which is the colour worn on the right side of the bearskin worn by the Irish Guards.

As Princess of Wales, Catherine has acted as Colonel of the Irish Guards since 2022. Touchingly, the turquoise shade might also have a connection to Prince William. William was made Colonel-in-Chief of the 4 Regiment Army Air Corps, and they are known for their pale blue berets and colours.