Mum’s in charge: Lip reader reveals the strict request Catherine issued Prince Louis
Prince Louis had to be reminded to be on his best behaviour by his mum and his brother at Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis had plenty of fun at Trooping the Colour over the weekend, delighting crowds with his usual cheeky antics, but it’s been revealed he had to be firmly kept in check - not once, but twice.
For the annual parade celebrating the monarch’s official birthday, King Charles’s grandson, Louis, was all smiles as he copied his grandfather’s regal wave and had the crowds outside Buckingham Palace cheering him on.
The always-excitable Louis might have seemed quieter than past appearances – apart from some playful behaviour with his great-aunt Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh – but it’s been revealed that Louis had to be kept in check by his mum and his older brother.
A lip reader has reportedly revealed the strict command given to the youngster by his mum, Catherine, Princess of Wales, as they gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
After watching the Red Arrows fly-past, Louis might have temporarily been too excited to remember protocol. After the impressive display ended and the band started playing the national anthem, it appeared that Kate had to quickly and firmly remind the young prince of the proper protocol.
According to Cambridge Live, lip reader Jeremy Freeman has alleged that the future Queen said, “National anthem, Louis stand.”
It is customary for all royals who are less senior than King Charles - even the young children - as well as members of the public, to stand during the anthem.
"As the youngest of the Wales children it's a particularly long day for Prince Louis and his spirited personality means that he does occasionally have to be prompted by his siblings or parents," says woman&home Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock.
She adds, "I'm not surprised by the Princess's reported remark - she knows how to gently encourage Louis to follow protocol without making a big deal about it. She's showing him the ropes."
The lip reader also picked up on a conversation between Charles and William, with the father and son both apparently impressed by the turnout of the day. William reportedly said to his father, “Oh my word, what a day” to which His Majesty replied, “Great theatre.”
Meanwhile, it wasn’t just the Princess of Wales who had to keep Louis in check on the day. Before Kate’s reminder, Prince George also had to step in to remind Louis of the protocol of the day.
As the royals first appeared on the balcony, Louis was a little too eager and started to wave before the rest of his family. Quickly noticing, George gave his youngest sibling a quick nudge on the other arm to signal that he should stop waving.
It was once again a streamlined selection of royals on the balcony this year – with King Charles and Queen Camilla joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.