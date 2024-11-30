Princess of Wales' new Christmas letter reflects on 'how much we need one another in difficult times'

The Princess of Wales has shared her first Christmas message – a letter to guests attending her annual carol service on Friday 6 December.

The letter, posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account shows a slide picturing first the Princess' signature, and the second a close up of the contents of the letter, which subtly reflects the turbulent year she and her family have had themselves, as well as focussing attention on those still very much in need.

The letter will be sent to the 1,600 Westminster Abbey attendees of her Together at Christmas carol service on Friday, which will be the fourth one Kate has now hosted.

The Princess will be joined by other members of the royal family, including her husband and children. Olympic cycling champion Chris Hoy and Lindsey Burrow, former wife of Rugby League star Rob Burrow, will also be among the attendees.

The letter reads in full:

Dear Guest,

I am so delighted that you’re able to join this Carol Service. I wanted to write and share my heartfelt thanks for all that you have done to provide comfort and hope to those who need it the most.

Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year. It is a time for celebration and joy, but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all. It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life, that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness - so much of what the Christmas spirit is all about.

The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others.

It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences. Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear. The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope.

It is this love which is the greatest gift we can receive. Not just at Christmas, but every day of our lives. Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times. We all have something we can offer one another. Gentle words or a receptive ear, an arm around an exhausted shoulder, or silently being by someone’s side.

Across the United Kingdom, there are so many inspiring people embracing those in need. They have provided comfort, counsel, and connection, and above all else they have shown that love unites and strengthens us all.

This Carol Service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you, and a reminder that at Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other. Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light.

I wish you and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas.

Catherine.

Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales