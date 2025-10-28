From record breakers to the first ever episode, take our quiz to test your Strictly Come Dancing knowledge

This year's series of Strictly Come Dancing is well underway. With a whole new batch of celebs taking to the dancefloor to impress the judges with their ballroom prowess, we're as invested as ever.

This season has already come with some surprises and big talking points. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's shock announcement of their impending departure came mid-series - and we're desperate to know who is set to replace the iconic pair.

Meanwhile, Dianne Buswell made history as the first pregnant pro dancer on the show, and Love Island star Dani Dyer had to duck out early doors due to an injury.

Are you clued up on all things Strictly from day one to today? Test your knowledge with our Quiz of the Day.

Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here .

