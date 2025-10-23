Tess Daley and Claudia Winkleman shock Strictly exit - are Holly Willoughby and Stacey Solomon set to be new dance show hosts?

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have made the surprise announcement that they'll be stepping away from Strictly at the end of the current series.

The pair announced the shocking news in a joint video shared to social media, alongside a caption reading, "We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream."

"We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time. We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show."

"They’re the most brilliant team and we’ll miss them every day. We will cry when we say the last “keep dancing” but we will continue to say it to each other. Just possibly in tracksuit bottoms at home while holding some pizza."

Claudia shared her own separate post, with a series of sweet snaps showing highlights from her time on the series.

The presenter calls the show "the greatest relationship of my career," adding, "it’s very difficult to put into words exactly what Strictly has meant to me. From working on It Takes Two in 2004 until now it has been my everything, the show I will be eternally grateful for."

Saying her goodbyes to the series she calls a "magical, glittery, fake tanned train," Claudia had some lovely words for her co-host. "For Tess - I’m so so lucky I got to stand next to you. You’re funny, kind, whip smart and a true friend and I love you," she wrote.

A reason for their departure remains unclear, and the BBC are yet to comment. Rumours about shake-up of Strictly's hosts has been growing for a while, with the series persistently being hit with scandals.

Who could be the new Strictly host?

In the midst of the unexpected announcement, thoughts have immediately turned to who might replace Claudia and Tess.

According to ATV Today, Holly Willoughby could be in the running. They reveal that bookmakers have placed Holly as the frontrunner to step in, with odds of 2/1.

On Reddit, fans of the show appear particularly keen to see Holly take over the Strictly reigns. When asked who they thought would take over, one commenter said, "Holly Willoughby and Davina McCall I suspect."

More people chipped in to back Holly, with one writing "Holly Willoughby will likely replace Tess" while another questioned, "Holly Willoughby to host, do we think?"

Former England footballer Alex Scott is also said to be in contention at 5/1, while Stacey Solomon (8/1) and Vick Hope (10/1) are speculated to be other names under discussion as potential replacements.

With Stacey Solomon being a potential new host, it appears her love for the series makes her the perfect choice. Having previously admitted she's "obsessed" with Strictly, she hasn't appeared as a contestant due having "two left feet."

Hosting the series would surely be the next best thing for the presenter.

Claudia and Tess have been flooded with support as their news broke. Professional dancer Dianne Buswell wrote on Instagram , "Tess and Claud genuinely the coolest big sisters ever ! So lucky to have got to work with you both for all these years! You will be missed dearly."

Oti Mabuse commented on the pair's joint video, "Wow! How devastating. You two have been incredible to work with - thank you so much for all the beautiful memories, for representing females presenters, being iconic, the laughs and years of family you’ve given all us."

"From the beginning you were the highlight of our weekends! Wish you both luck - I will miss you so much!"