Scott Mills has been sacked from the BBC over allegations relating to personal conduct. The DJ hosted the Radio 2 breakfast show from January 2025, until he was taken off air last Tuesday.

Mills, 53, finished his show on Tuesday, March 24 by telling listeners he'd be "Back tomorrow." He was then absent the following morning, with Gary Davies in his place explaining he was "in for Scott Mills."

According to reports from The Mirror, the sacking is in relation to an alleged 'historic male relationship from more than 10 years ago.' The publication suggests Mills was previously questioned by police under caution over the allegations, but the case was dropped due to a lack of evidence.

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The BBC are yet to comment on the matter, simply stating, "While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted to work with the BBC."

In the aftermath of Mills' departure, thoughts have turned to who could replace him, and Claudia Winkleman is one of the names circulating as a potential frontrunner.

The Traitors star is currently flying high after her departure from Strictly, with her new chat show, The Claudia Winkleman Show being a hit with viewers, and her stint hosting Crufts bringing in a slew of new viewers that saw ratings soar.

(Image credit: Simon Ackerman/Getty Images)

According to The Daily Mail, while Claudia is certainly a frontrunner to replace Scott Mills, another favourite at the moment is Vernon Kay.

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With odds of 6/4 to take over hosting the Radio 2 breakfast show, the 51-year-old is already a popular DJ at the station, having worked there since 2023 as host of the mid-morning show.

Gary Davies holds odds of 5/2 to replace Mills. After the the 68-year-old quickly stepped in to take over the show before news of Mills' sacking broke, he showed he is more than able to fill the breakfast slot on a more permanent basis.

Other names thrown into the mix, and their odds to secure the position, include Radio 2 overnight presenter OJ Borg (11/4), popular Saturday host Rylan Clark (7/2), Clara Amfo (4/1) and Tony Blackburn (6/1).

The news of Scott Mills' rapid sacking after his quiet suspension, adds to a list of scandals at the BBC.

News at Ten presenter Huw Edwards exited from public life in 2023 following his alleged grooming of a 17-year-old boy and for making indecent images of children.

The recent Channel 5 drama, Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards reignited controversy surrounding the former presenter's actions, with Martin Clunes portraying him in the divisive show.

Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood has also been charged with four counts of rape and nine of indecent assault, and is set to stand trial next year - he denies the charges against him.

After the news about Scott Mills broke, Lorna Clarke, director of music at the BBC, addressed the issue in an email sent to staff.

She said: "Of course, it will also come as a shock to our audience and loyal breakfast show listeners too. I will update everyone with more information on plans for the show when I'm able to."