Davina McCall's embarrassing encounter involving Claudia Winkleman - and it happens 'all the time'

Davina McCall has been a beloved fixture on our screens for decades, but that doesn’t stop her from embarrassing moments of mistaken identity. Fortunately for Davina, the person she’s often mixed up with is another TV icon - Claudia Winkleman.

Sharing a recent encounter, which she joked brought her back to reality after feeling 'cocky', Davina jokingly explained, "I was outside a hotel the other night having a lovely chat with the doorman, and two girls walked past and they went, 'Oh my gosh, it’s you!'

"I got a bit kind of cocky and I was like, 'Oh, hi girls!' - and one of them asked for a photo and then said, 'My mum loves The Traitors'".

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

With Claudia’s signature Traitors style - including tweed kilts and knee high boots - we’re not sure how that mistake was made, but Davina insists it’s a regular occurrence, for both of them.

She said, "It happens to Claudia all the time as well, which is hilarious".

Inspiring a funny thought, Davina added, "I tell you what I should do [on Comic Relief], I should come dressed as Claudia". Now that we’d love to see - and we can help guide on where to shop Claudia’s best Traitors outfits.

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

While fans will get to see Claudia front her own chat show from Friday, March 13, Davina will also be back on screens the week after overseeing the hosting duties for Comic Relief.

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"Comic Relief is in my DNA," she said of returning to present the fundraiser. "I know the charity, I know how they work, and I know how much they care.

"What I love is that all the money raised will help people with the essentials that matter most – food, a place to sleep, and feeling safe. It’s a really, really good charity.

"I don’t know any other nation to be so good at making fun of themselves, and we need to really celebrate that in dark times. Let’s celebrate something that we are really brilliant at, and all behave totally ridiculously."

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Joel Dommett, Katherine Ryan and Nick Mohammed will join Davina presenting on the night, but there’s one co-star who'll be there on the night she’s "terrified" of - Catherine Tate’s foul-mouthed character, Nan.

"I am mildly terrified of Nan, if I’m honest. How I’m going to stop her from swearing, I just don’t know! Obviously 'please do not swear' was my catchphrase on Big Brother - so I’m going to have to stay on my toes."

Catch Davina on Comic Relief: Funny For Money, airing at 7pm on BBC1 on Friday, March 20.