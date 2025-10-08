These nostalgic knee-high boots are a key part of Claudia Winkleman's Celebrity Traitors wardrobe
Claudia's boots were made for walking
Celebrity Traitors kicks off tonight, and I couldn't be more excited. There's all the backstabbing and the dramatic roundtables, but of course, as a fashion editor, what I'm really keen to see is host Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits.
Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that her Countrycore ensembles get just as much attention as the faithfuls and the traitors. From Fair Isle knits to pleated kilt skirts and chunky boots, Claudia and her superstar stylist Sinead McKeefry always get it so right.
For the first episode, Claudia chose these incredible designer boots, which will hopefully prove to be a key component of her wardrobe this series. They're by Givenchy, and they actually might look a bit familiar. Back in 2012, Kim Kardashian couldn't stop wearing her Givenchy Shark Lock knee-high boots, which feature a distinctive fold-over silhouette. The French fashion house revived them last year. Claudia's version has the punky addition of metal buckles on the side, and they truly do suit her down to the ground.
If you don't have a few thousand pounds to splash, then luckily, the foldover look is something the high street is loving at the moment, too. Personally, I am 100% faithful to those Kurt Geiger beauties...
Shop the look
Exact match
Claudia's exact boots are available to buy on the US site, but be warned, dreamy designer style comes with a nightmare price tag! I can see Claudia wearing these over and over again this series, they're so good. Pair yours with Claudia's favourite Spanx leggings.
As designer lookalikes go, these are really impressive. With three rows of buckles, this style would give the real deal a run for its money for less than £60. Winner!
This sleek option is my favourite, thanks to the croc finish and antique brass buckle. They're also available in a red wine colour, and Kurt Geiger has also got a fold-over ankle boot if you'd prefer.
I love the ground coffee colour of these boots, which boast a sharply pointed toe and a wedge heel. A softer alternative to black, these will tick several shoe trends 2025 off your list.
Participants in the Celebrity Traitors include Kate Garraway, Alan Carr, Clare Balding and Celia Imrie, who are competing for the cash prize on behalf of their charity of choice.
It starts at 9pm on BBC One tonight.
