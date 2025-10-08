These nostalgic knee-high boots are a key part of Claudia Winkleman's Celebrity Traitors wardrobe

Celebrity Traitors kicks off tonight, and I couldn't be more excited. There's all the backstabbing and the dramatic roundtables, but of course, as a fashion editor, what I'm really keen to see is host Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that her Countrycore ensembles get just as much attention as the faithfuls and the traitors. From Fair Isle knits to pleated kilt skirts and chunky boots, Claudia and her superstar stylist Sinead McKeefry always get it so right.

For the first episode, Claudia chose these incredible designer boots, which will hopefully prove to be a key component of her wardrobe this series. They're by Givenchy, and they actually might look a bit familiar. Back in 2012, Kim Kardashian couldn't stop wearing her Givenchy Shark Lock knee-high boots, which feature a distinctive fold-over silhouette. The French fashion house revived them last year. Claudia's version has the punky addition of metal buckles on the side, and they truly do suit her down to the ground.

If you don't have a few thousand pounds to splash, then luckily, the foldover look is something the high street is loving at the moment, too. Personally, I am 100% faithful to those Kurt Geiger beauties...

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/CodyBurridge)

Shop the look

Participants in the Celebrity Traitors include Kate Garraway, Alan Carr, Clare Balding and Celia Imrie, who are competing for the cash prize on behalf of their charity of choice.

It starts at 9pm on BBC One tonight.