'To say I'm heartbroken is the biggest understatement' - Dani Dyer forced to pull out of Strictly after suffering an injury
The star has spoken about the devastation she feels after injuring herself during training and being unable to continue in the competition
After a successful launch show on Saturday that saw the celebrities paired with their partners, and plenty of hip shaking from the professionals during group dances, Strictly has been dealt its first blow.
In the wake of the positive news that Dianne Buswell is to make history as the show's first pregnant professional, and the excitement of her baby bump debut during the launch, comes the sad news that Dani Dyer won't even make the first live show of the season.
After suffering a fractured ankle during rehearsals, the 29-year-old Love Island and Celebrity MasterChef star has shared her devastation at not being able to move forward in the competition. In a statement posted to Instagram, Dani revealed the accident happened during a fall in training where she's "landed funny."
After seeing some swelling in the affected foot, an MRI then revealed an ankle fracture. "Apparently, doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable, and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance, so I’ve had to pull out of the show,” the statement continued.
Concluding her statement, Dani wrote, "To say I'm heartbroken is the biggest understatement. I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on."
Dianne Buswell, who is paired with Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis for the show, commented, "I’m so sorry Dani and Nikita. We will miss you so much."
Judge Shirley Ballas also commented among the many other well-wishers, to add, "I’m so so sorry. But health is most important. Get well soon Angel."
Sharing a video to her Instagram stories, Dani held back tears as she shared that she'd be taking time away from social media to process her feelings in the aftermath of no longer being able to compete.
"I've not felt like this in such a long time," she told her followers, adding that she was "having the best time ever" before withdrawing from Strictly.
"It's just a very, very annoying and devastating thing that I'm going through right now," she continued, saying that was just so "gutted" about the situation.
On ITV's Lorraine on Wednesday September 24th, the presenter and co-star Ross King offered their best wishes to Dani, and pondered whether she'll be replaced on the show - there has been no official word on this yet.
Ross said, "When you see something like that and it's a little thing, and suddenly you're out of the show. And she was so looking forward to it. At the launch show, we were sat beside each other and she was smiling away."
Lorraine asked, "Do you know what though, she can come back next year. I'm sure they would have her," adding, "We don't know what's going to happen yet with Nikita, whether he'll get someone else. That'll be a decision for them upstairs."
