Dianne Buswell's baby bump making Strictly debut in first look pictures from Saturday's launch show

Dianne Buswell announced her pregnancy on September 14, making her the first pregnant professional ever to compete in Strictly.

Hot on the heels of her exciting announcement, it's now been revealed that Diane will repeat her BAFTA Award-winning waltz with last year's partner, Chris McCausland, at the show's launch on Saturday, September 20.

In adorable first look pictures from the episode, excited fans can see Dianne dancing with her baby bump, for the first time.

(Image credit: BBC)

Wearing a blue dress nipped in above her bump, her growing baby can just be seen beneath the soft layers of her tulle skirt in the photos.

Dancing her iconic You’ll Never Walk Alone waltz for the launch show will be a special moment Dianne and Chris, as it won the BAFTA TV Memorable Moment Award in May, voted for by the UK public.

Performing her award-winning dance with her impending new addition along for the ride, adds yet another memorable dimension to the moment.

Strictly recently continued its winning streak last week by taking home the National Television Award for most popular Talent Show.

Dianne and her boyfriend of seven years, Joe Sugg, made their sweet baby announcement by posting a video of themselves carefully drawing a picture on an easel at their home, to Instagram.

Keeping the contents of their picture hidden from view, the pair eventually turned the finished canvas to the cameras, while Elton John's Tiny Dancer played over the top.

The picture they'd drawn depicted two stick adults holding the hands of a stick child between them, while Dianne delightedly rubbed her stomach. The year '2026' was simply written at the top of their picture.

(Image credit: BBC)

Along with the excitement of seeing Dianne in the wake of her joyful news, Saturday’s launch show will reveal which professionals this year’s 15 celebrities will be paired with.

The contestants will come face-to-face with their Professional dance partner in a series of specially-filmed, surprise-packed sequences.

Viewers can also expect the usual incredible group dances starring Strictly’s Professional Dancers, and all 15 celebrities taking to the dancefloor for the first time.

There will also be an exclusive performance from Jessie J and plenty more surprises to look forward to.

The Strictly Come Dancing launch show premieres on Saturday, September 20 at 6:40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.