‘It’s been incredibly stressful’: Karen Hauer says her dogs have helped her cope with Strictly exit

Karen Hauer is leaving Strictly Come Dancing after 14 years serving as a professional dancer on the iconic show.

The longest-serving female professional dancer on the series, Venezuelan-born Karen delivered news of her exit through a video posted on Instagram.

The decision to step away from Strictly could not have been easy for the star, and she's shared the "stress and anxiety" that comes with making such a huge decision - Karen also reveals her dogs have helped her work though challenging feelings about leaving.

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"After 14 years on Strictly Come Dancing, I've decided this is the right time for me to close this chapter and take on new projects in other areas that I'm passionate about," Karen said in her video statement.

She continues, "Strictly completely changed my life, not only as a performer and a teacher, but as a human being."

A post shared by Karen Hauer (@karenhauer) A photo posted by on

"I've had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people, and brilliant celebrity partners, who have become close friends and people I admire so much," she adds.

Karen thanks her "amazing fans" who have supported her since moving to UK - her arrival signalled a time she had "no idea what I was getting myself into."

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"I'm going to miss everyone who makes this show possible," the dancer shares, extending thanks to every member of the team that "takes care of us."

Thanking her fellow dancers, making special nods to Bruce Forsyth and Len Goodman, Karen also has touching words for "the brilliant Tess and Claudia."

"Maybe now we can finally be ladies who lunch in the autumn," she says, addressing the former hosts, who announced their own Strictly exit last October.

Karen concludes her statement with, "This isn't a goodbye, it's simply 'see you later.' I will never stop dancing, and Strictly will always be in my heart."

A post shared by Karen Hauer (@karenhauer) A photo posted by on

The day after her announcement, Karen attended the LitPet Sunday Dog Social event. Speaking of her decision to leave Strictly, she says, "It's been a terribly stressful time and my four dogs have really helped me get through it."

Adding that the difficult career move was "part of life," she explains her dogs also feel it when she's stressed.

Along with her seven-year-old rescue dog Marley, the dancer spent an afternoon exploring therapies aimed at reducing anxiety and helping both pets and their owners feel calm.

With a Reiki healing session with Marley on offer at the event, Karen says, "I think I need this more than my dog. My emotions and stresses have really affected them recently, but they have really helped me regulate my feelings."

She explains, "I feel that when I hold my dogs, my stress and anxiety levels come down."

As well as being supported by her pets, Karen has no shortage of encouragement from friends.

Neil Jones wrote on Instagram, "You are the OG and I’m going to miss laughing with you the whole time we dance together in group numbers, and at the back of the bus."

Alexis Warr added, "You are a legend and an icon! I love you so much Karen and it was a privilege to be able to have a season with you."