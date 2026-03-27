'Privileged’ Carol Kirkwood reflects on almost 30 years at the BBC - as her final day approaches

In January Carol Kirkwood announced that she was leaving her role as BBC Breakfast’s resident weather correspondent - leaving the broadcaster’s bosses 'devastated’ and fans ‘gutted’.

Now the star, 63, has confirmed that her last day will be on Wednesday 1 April as she ends an extraordinary run that spans almost three decades. During her final few days on the show Carol is set to deliver weather forecasts from various locations across that country that have meant something to her during her time on BBC Breakfast.

On Wednesday 25, exactly a week before her final appearance, she was left speechless as she was handed a gold poppy ornament by the Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London. The ‘special gift’ was commissioned for her to mark her ‘many years’ of broadcasting from the historic London site.

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‘I have so many happy memories of coming to the Tower of London, [and was] so privileged to do so,’ Carol shared emotionally.

A post shared by Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood_bbc) A photo posted by on

Her admission prompted BBC Breakfast’s Jon Kay, who was presenting Wednesday’s show alongside Sally Nugent, to joke, ‘Carol, you've given us an idea. If we lock you up in the Tower, then we can keep you beyond next Wednesday, can't we?’

The weather presenter first joined the BBC in April 1998 and has since become a household name.

Sharing news of her departure at the start of the year, Carol told viewers, ‘It's been an absolute privilege to bring you the weather every day. My job is something I've never taken for granted and I've loved every minute! From early starts and all manner of forecasts, I've shared it with incredible colleagues at BBC Breakfast, BBC Weather and programmes across the BBC. I'd like to thank them for their support and friendship which has meant the world.’

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She continued, ‘And to those watching and listening at home - thank you for all the kindness you have shown me over the years. Being part of your mornings has been a joy. This hasn't been an easy decision to make, but it feels like the right moment to step away. I'll carry with me the most wonderful memories.’

Revealing how she plans to spend retirement Carol shared, ‘I'm going to be spending some time with Steve, my gorgeous husband. We only got married a couple of years ago and we're like ships that pass in the night, so I'm so looking forward to doing that.’

A post shared by Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood_bbc) A photo posted by on

But she won’t be slowing down completely, adding, ‘I've still got my books, I've got other bits and pieces. I want to travel as well.’

Carol and policeman Steve Randall, who is 13 years her junior, tied the knot in 2023. At the time she gushed, ‘It was the most perfect and romantic and intimate wedding. We are both so incredibly happy.’