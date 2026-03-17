Why is Carol Vorderman taking over Channel 5 today? Reason for the presenter's all-day appearance

If you're a fan of the Channel 5 daytime schedule, you might be wondering why Carol Vorderman is dominating every programme on the line-up today.

On March 17, the presenter will be taking over 5 Daytime between 9:15am - 3:00pm with special appearances on every show. This is to celebrate her return to 5 in the role of team captain on Celebrity Puzzling alongside Sally Lindsay and Jeremy Vine.

The show sees famous faces put their minds to the test with a range of puzzles and brainteasers. Throughout her takeover, Carol will share her love of puzzles, offering viewers a taste of what they can expect from the new show.

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Carol will begin the day on Jeremy Vine, before making her way through the schedule to join Storm & Alexis, Matt Allwright, before concluding the day of special appearances with Vanessa.

Across the day, she will take part in conversations tailored to each programme, showcasing the different tone, topics and audiences that make up 5’s daytime offering.

A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) A photo posted by on

Federico Ruiz, Commissioner for Daytime at 5, has spoken about Carol's special appearances on the Channel's regular line-up.

He says, "Carol is a broadcasting powerhouse and we’re really excited to have her taking over our daytime schedule."

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"Each of our shows has its own unique personality and audience, from debate and current affairs to consumer issues and heartfelt stories. Viewers will get to enjoy her trademark energy and sharp wit all day on 5, probably best to call in sick so you can tune in with no interruptions!"

Carol is delighted about the takeover, saying, "I’m really looking forward to spending the day across 5’s daytime shows."

"It will be great to chat about everything from the issues of the day to real life stories and consumer topics, and of course to share a bit about Celebrity Puzzling. I love a good puzzle, so I’m excited to give viewers a taste of what’s coming."

The Madame Blanc Mysteries star Sally Lindsay, was initially apprehensive about appearing on the show about puzzles.

Speaking of her apprehension, she shares, "I was honestly a bit nervous about this challenge as I'm more your general knowledge type but even though it was really competitive at times I surprised myself on some rounds! If you love a puzzle you will love this!".

Carol Vorderman will be appearing on 5’s Daytime line up on Tuesday 17th March, starting at 9:15am on Jeremy Vine.