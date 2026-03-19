Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg welcome baby boy, issuing correction after confusion over his unusual name

After making history as Strictly's first pregnant professional dancer, Dianne Buswell has given birth to a baby boy.

Dianne, 36, and Joe, 34, announced the birth of their first child together on March 18th, two days after their son arrived in the world.

Sharing beautiful photos of the new arrival to Instagram, the post was simply captioned, "Never felt a love like it. Baby Bowden Mark Richard Sugg 16/03/26."

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While fans were quick to congratulate the couple, Joe had to return to social media to address confusion over the pronunciation of Bowden's name, after some were left unsure.

Using Instagram stories to make the clarification, Joe later posted another photo of his baby, with the proud new parents both holding his hand.

He wrote "Bowden Sugg" at the top, adding "Pronounced Bow like How not Bow like Row... hopefully that makes sense," for those who had been mispronouncing the name.

A post shared by Joe (@joe_sugg) A photo posted by on

According to baby name website The Bump, the name Bowden has Scandinavian, French, and Anglo-Saxon roots. It has several meanings, including "shelter," and "one who brings news."

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The moniker is also said to symbolise security, new beginnings, and ambition. Bowden's middle names are a nod to the couple's family members. Mark is the name of Dianne's father, while Richard is in honour of Joe's grandfather, who passed away in 2021.

When Dianne's baby bump made its Strictly debut in September last year, she was forced to defend her decision to remain on the series while pregnant. The dancer faced backlash from those who felt she should've stepped away from the show because of her pregnancy.

She said at the time, "I am definitely doing Strictly guys," continuing, "what I wanted to achieve here is to actually show that the woman's body is absolutely incredible."

Dianne added, "I'm very well looked after on Strictly and loved, very, very loved," while Joe was always supportive of his girlfriend competing in the series for as long as she could.

(Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

However, Dianne ultimately didn't last too long in the competition and made a shock exit after her partner, Stefan Dennis, was forced to pull out due to injury.

She's since documented the rest of her pregnancy on social media, sharing a big inside glimpse into the run-up to giving birth, alongside plenty of very humorous videos giving the down-to-earth side of her experience.

The couple were flooded with support after sharing news of Bowden's arrival. Fellow Strictly dancer Amy Dowden said, "Utter perfection. So happy for you both, welcome baby Bowden! I can’t wait for cwtches."

Vito Coppola added, "Oh Finally! I am so, so happy, crying with joy and happiness. Uncle Vito cannot wait to meet you."