Dianne Buswell speaks out following shock Strictly exit after being paired with the 'kindest human' she's ever worked with'

After making history as Strictly's first pregnant professional, Dianne Buswell and her partner Stefan Dennis have been forced to prematurely exit the competition.

Dianne suffered some backlash after revealing plans to stay in the series for as long as her pregnancy allowed, displaying determination to show anyone concerned about her that women's bodies are incredible - and this includes being able to dance energetically for as long as she can.

However, while some thought Dianne's growing baby bump might be the reason her journey on the show with Stefan came to an end, the reason the couple have pulled out of the series is due to Stefan becoming injured.

After Dani Dyer failed to make the first live show due to injury, Stefan has followed with a "significant" injury of his own.

The 66-year-old said in a statement, "I was told that on Saturday I had torn my calf so significantly that I am now forced to withdraw from the show."

He added, "I owe both the Strictly Family and Dianne a massive debt of gratitude for giving me the opportunity to fulfil my dream of being able to dance with my wife. (When my leg is better.)

Dianne shared some lovely words to Instagram about her dance partner in the wake of their exit.

"Stefo, I’m so sorry our strictly journey was cut short just as that confidence was starting to grow. But you can walk away with your head held high," she wrote.

Dianne continued, "You can go home to your wonderful wife put your hand out and say, 'would you like to cha cha cha with me.' The main reason for being on this show was to be able to dance with her and you can certainly do that now."

Sweetly, Dianne went on to add, "You are the kindest human I have ever worked with, and I can always say I got to dance with the iconic Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis, or as my dad calls you, 'Paul Robertson.'

Referencing once again Stefan's wish to be able to dance with his wife, Dianne emotionally concluded, "Can’t wait for you to send me the video of you and Gail dancing together."

Alongside the unnecessary controversy surrounding Dianne taking part in Strictly while pregnant, she's sadly had to contend with rumours and untruths following her on what should be such an incredible journey.

When the news broke of her and Stefan's exit from the show, Dianne was required to address a rumour it had been staged, as she could no longer dance because of her pregnancy.

A rightly angry Dianne posted an Instagram story to shut down this rumour. According to the Daily Mail, she wrote, "Just to clarify, as I have had lots of people message me thinking this is a cover up for me being not able to dance!?"

"Firstly we wouldn't lie especially about somebody being sick! And secondly I am fine, yes I am pregnant but I'm also very capable and feeling really good!"

She concluded, "Thirdly there are things in place if any pro were to get sick or injured."

The couple's exit from the show is the third for this season. Alongside Dani Dyer, Kristian Nairn also pulled out ahead of the first live show.