'I want to show that a woman's body is absolutely incredible' - Dianne Buswell on competing in Strictly while pregnant

Dianne Buswell has made history by being Strictly's first pregnant professional, with her baby bump making a very special debut during the latest season's launch show on Saturday. Dianne is paired with Neighbours legend, Stefan Dennis for the series.

It was just a week before the latest series of Strictly began that Dianne and her partner, Joe Sugg, announced their news. During an adorable post shared to Instagram, the couple also revealed their baby is a boy, who will be making an arrival in February 2026.

Shortly afterwards, Joe vlogged about their announcement to give fans more insight into the pair's feelings on the announcement. Appearing in the video with her partner, Dianne responded to the multitude of people who'd immediately jumped to the conclusion she wouldn't be able to appear in the series simply because she's pregnant.

"I am definitely doing Strictly guys," she began, quickly continuing, "what I wanted to achieve here is to actually show that the woman's body is absolutely incredible." By this, Dianne suggests that the pregnancy will definitely not be a reason for her to pull out of the show.

Sharing how she's been supported by the crew to continue competing in the series, Dianne added, "Strictly knew a while ago, and they've been so supportive of my decision, and obviously looking after me as well."

"I'm very well looked after on Strictly and loved, very, very loved," she finished. Joe, clearly very supportive of his partner also suggested Dianne was in a very fortunate position to be able to continue in a job she loves, where others might not be as able.

Comparing her to professional athletes, he said, "If you're a female in sports, when can you find the time to stop doing what it is you love to start trying for a family? Is it possible to stop and go back to it afterwards?"

Sharing how "very fortunate" the pair are, he added that Dianne can still dance until the end of her pregnancy, and will be able to return to Strictly next year once she's given birth - something not everyone in such a demanding profession can do.

While clearly delighted to be on his way to becoming a father, Joe did reveal he was a little "panicky".

"I've been asking the midwife one hundred questions," he mused, adding that he'd even wondered whether he should turn Dianne over in her sleep if he found she'd rolled onto her stomach, as he wasn't sure whether she should be lying this way.

Despite being a "panicky dad," overall, the pair are "just so excited" to meet their "healthy little boy" in the new year.

Dianne likely expected an outpouring of concern over whether she should be continuing strenuous exercise in pregnancy, and was prepared to field questions about her decision.

According to the NHS, the more active you are during pregnancy, the easier it can be to adapt to your changing shape, and it can also help you to cope with labour.

They assert that exercise is not dangerous for your baby, advisingthat evidence suggests that active women are less likely to experience problems in later pregnancy and during labour.

We conducted a poll to ask woman&home readers about their exercise levels during pregnancy, and found an even split between those who had continued to exercise during pregnancy, and those who wanted a chance to put their feet up.

A small percentage of people had also appeared in shows and performances like Dianne - myself included.

During my first pregnancy, I worked in a busy job where I was always on my feet, until a week before my due date. I also danced in a show while seven months pregnant, attending rehearsals after work in the run-up to the performances.

I felt very empowered to perform while pregnant, and grateful my body was able to continue to dance and move as it always had. With regular monitoring and taking reasonable precautions, Dianne is absolutely correct to marvel at the power of the female body and what it can achieve.