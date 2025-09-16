Dianne Buswell will make history as Strictly's first pregnant professional, she reveals as she announces her own 'tiny dancer' with Joe Sugg

A week ahead of the new series of Strictly launching, professional dancer Dianne Buswell has shared the exciting news that she's expecting a baby with her boyfriend of seven years, Joe Sugg.

In an adorable video posted to Instagram, the couple revealed the news of their impending new arrival, a baby boy, while Elton John's Tiny Dancer played – the duo met on the the dancing show in 2018 when they were paired together for the competition.

Not to become one of the Strictly dropouts the series has seen over the years, Dianne will make history as the show's first ever pregnant professional dancer to compete when series 23 kicks off on 20 September 2025.

The Instagram video shows the sweet couple setting up an easel and concentrating very hard on drawing a picture together. When their artwork is revealed, the canvas depicts the pair as stick people, one complete with Dianne's flaming hair, with a stick child between them.

The post had the simple caption, "Our little baby boy, we cannot wait to meet you."

Dianne, 36, and Joe, 34, were flooded with well wishes from friends and family when they delivered their special news on 14 September.

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman made the promise all pregnant women want to hear, by saying, "SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU – amazing news. I’ll get ANY snack you need."

Fellow Strictly professional dancer, Amy Dowden, added, "Still screaming, dancing and celebrating! So so happy for you both! Magical. Auntie Ames can’t wait."

It's fantastic that Dianne feels well enough, and supported enough to continue in the competition with her growing bump. We spoke to an expert, who agrees that Diane should be just as able to compete in the show as before she became pregnant.

Mrs Pradnya Pisal is a consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician with over 21 years of clinical experience.

She tells us, "In general whatever level of activity we’ve been doing in the non-pregnant state we can continue late into our pregnancy. So in Dianne’s case as a professional dancer, she will be fine to continue dancing as she was before she became pregnant."

Explaining the intricacies of just how great vigorous exercise is for the pregnant body if a woman is able, Mrs Pisal says, "Engaging in activities like dancing, particularly during the first and second trimesters of pregnancy can lead to better growth of the intermediate villi which is good for placental vasculature."

"This is in fact good for the baby, and the good effects of this will last well into the third trimester."

When asked if there were any special precautions Dianne should be taking, Mrs Pisal advised what would normally be expected for somebody expecting a baby.

"Normal precautions should be considered," she tells us, adding, "so ensuring Dianne is well hydrated during rehearsals is important as hot studios will dehydrate you."

The consultant also shared the advice she would give to Dianne, saying, "Be mindful to pick up on any cues your body is telling you – listen to it if it’s saying to stop or have a break as you don’t want to push yourself too hard."

"What I would advise anyone doing intense exercise is to perhaps have a couple of additional scans during the second trimester, as it’s important to know the pregnancy is not deemed to be at risk, and this will assess placental circulation and foetal growth."

