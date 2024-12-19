Not a fan of plain water? Here's how to stay hydrated

If you're struggling to drink enough water, then looking for tips to stay hydrated is a good place to start. Sometimes you need a little help when it comes to finding ways to add more H20 into your life - from boosting the flavour to getting into healthy habits.

You'll already know that consuming enough water is crucial for your health, helping many of your body's systems function properly. There is evidence of benefits to your mood, brain power, digestion and skin while staying hydrated is also key if healthy, sustainable weight loss is your goal.

So, the sooner you get in the habit of consuming the recommended two litres of water per day, the better. Whether that's adding fresh herbs to the water jug kept at your desk or going to bed with a warming mug of chamomile tea, we'll let you decide...

32 tips to stay hydrated

Lemon water

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding lemon to water can make hydration more enjoyable by infusing it with a refreshing flavour - which may encourage you to drink more water throughout the day. The natural citrus taste also provides a boost of vitamin C and antioxidants.

Keep track

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tracking your water intake can help you stay mindful of how much you're actually drinking, making it easier to meet hydration goals even if you don't enjoy plain water. It can also serve as a reminder to hydrate regularly, and seeing progress can motivate you to maintain the habit.

Matcha

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drinking matcha is a great way to stay hydrated because it combines the benefits of water with a mild, refreshing taste and a boost of antioxidants. It also provides a gentle, sustained energy lift from its caffeine content, which can make hydration more enjoyable if you're not fond of plain water.

Water bottle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Using a reusable water bottle makes staying hydrated more convenient and eco-friendly, while also allowing you to add flavours or infusions - like fruit or herbs - to your water. Having it on hand throughout the day can serve as a constant reminder to drink, which can help you stay on track with your hydration goals.

Green tea

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drinking green tea is a great way to stay hydrated because it provides a flavourful alternative to plain water - with the added benefits of antioxidants and a mild caffeine boost. It can also be enjoyed hot or cold, making it a versatile and enjoyable option to help you maintain hydration throughout the day.

Check your pee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having a look at the colour of your pee each time you go to the toilet can be a helpful indicator of hydration - since lighter yellow usually means you're well-hydrated, while darker urine signals dehydration. By monitoring it regularly, you can stay motivated to drink more water or fluids.

Track glasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Counting the number of glasses of water you drink can help you set clear hydration goals and track your progress throughout the day. It provides a simple, measurable way to stay motivated, and you can easily incorporate flavoured water or other hydrating beverages to make reaching your target more enjoyable.

Filter jug

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Using a filtered water jug can improve the taste and quality of tap water, making it more appealing to drink if you don't like plain water. The cleaner, fresher flavour can also encourage you to drink more, helping you stay hydrated throughout the day.

Squash

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mixing squash with water can make hydration more enjoyable by adding flavour without a lot of extra calories or sugar, making it a healthy alternative to plain water. The added taste can also help encourage you to drink more fluids, supporting better hydration throughout the day.

Be mindful

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Being mindful of how much better you feel when you're properly hydrated - like having more energy, clearer skin or improved focus - can be a powerful motivator to keep drinking, even if you don't like plain water. Focusing on these positive changes helps reinforce the habit.

Iced water

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding ice to water can make it more refreshing and enjoyable, especially if it's a hot day. The chill factor can make the experience more satisfying, encouraging you to drink more water throughout the day if you're not fond of it at room temperature.

Fruit water

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forget lemon water - adding fruit like berries, cucumber or oranges to water can enhance the flavour and make it more enjoyable without adding many calories or sugar. The natural sweetness and variety can encourage you to drink more water, and help you use up any random produce in your fridge.

Tracker app

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Using an app to track your water intake can provide a convenient way to set hydration goals and monitor your progress throughout the day. Usually, they offer reminders and visual feedback, which can help keep you motivated to drink more, by making the process more interactive.

Water breaks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking regular sitting breaks to fill up your glass at the sink creates a routine that helps you stay on track with hydration throughout the day. The act of pausing for a refill can serve as a reminder to drink more, and you can make it more enjoyable by adding flavour or using a favourite cup, so hydration feels like less of a chore.

Sparkling water

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drinking sparkling water is a great way to stay hydrated if you don't like plain water because its fizzy, bubbly texture can make it more exciting and refreshing. The carbonation adds a fun element - particularly if you are dining out - and it can be a satisfying, healthier alternative to sugary sodas while still helping you meet your daily fluid needs.

Juice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drinking juice can be a great way to stay hydrated because it provides both hydration and essential vitamins, like vitamin C, in a flavourful form. While it's best to choose 100% fruit juice or dilute it with water to reduce sugar intake, it can make hydration more enjoyable if you find plain water unappealing.

Mealtime water

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drinking water with a meal can help you stay hydrated by incorporating hydration into your daily routine, making it easier to remember. If you don't like plain water, you can add a slice of fruit or flavourings to make it more enjoyable, while still getting the hydration your body needs during a regular part of the day.

Water jug

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Using a water jug is a great way to stay hydrated because it allows you to easily track how much water you've consumed throughout the day, making hydration feel more manageable. You can also infuse the water with fruits or herbs to enhance the flavour, so it is more appealing to keep pouring yourself a glass.

Water-rich foods

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eating water-rich foods - like watermelon, cucumbers or strawberries - is a great way to stay hydrated because they contribute to your fluid intake while also providing essential nutrients. These foods can help supplement hydration, especially if you find it difficult to drink plain water, making it easier to maintain proper hydration levels throughout the day.

Electrolytes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding electrolytes to water can enhance its taste and make it more enjoyable by balancing flavour and providing important minerals like sodium, potassium and magnesium. This can encourage you to drink more water, helping you stay hydrated, especially after exercise or on hot days.

Water cooler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking trips to the water cooler at work is a great way to stay hydrated because it provides regular opportunities to refill your water bottle or glass, making it easier to track your intake. The change of environment in the office can also make hydration feel more purposeful.

Bottled water

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drinking bottled water can be a great way to stay hydrated because it offers convenience and portability, making it easy to carry water with you throughout the day. Additionally, some bottled waters have added minerals or are flavoured, which can make them more appealing if you find plain water uninteresting.

Bedside water

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keeping a glass of water on your bedside table makes it easy to stay hydrated first thing in the morning or before bed, creating a simple routine. If you don't like plain water, you can infuse it with flavours overnight, so it's ready to drink with a more enjoyable taste when you wake up.

Coconut water

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drinking coconut water is a great way to stay hydrated because it's naturally rich in electrolytes, like potassium and magnesium, helping to replenish your fluids effectively. Its slightly sweet and refreshing taste makes it a flavourful alternative to plain water, encouraging you to drink more while supporting hydration.

Water measuring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Measuring the water you drink provides a clear, tangible goal to work towards, helping you stay accountable and track your progress throughout the day. By seeing how much you've consumed, you can stay motivated to reach your hydration target, even if you prefer to add flavour or drink alternatives to plain water.

Soup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Enjoying soup is a great way to stay hydrated because it's naturally packed with water and is especially enjoyable to consume on chilly days. Depending on the type you choose, it can also provide vitamins and minerals as well as boost hydration.

Herb-infused water

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a change from fruit, drinking herb-infused water - like with mint, basil or rosemary - can be a great way to stay hydrated because it adds a refreshing, aromatic flavour that makes water more enjoyable without any added sugars. The natural herbal taste can make hydration feel more like a treat.

Smoothies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drinking smoothies is a great way to stay hydrated because they combine water-rich fruits and vegetables with other hydrating ingredients like yogurt or coconut water. They offer a delicious, nutrient-packed option that makes staying hydrated more enjoyable and energising.

Kombucha

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drinking kombucha is a great way to stay hydrated because it's a flavourful, fizzy alternative to plain water that also provides a boost to your gut health. The tangy taste and carbonation make it a refreshing, enjoyable way to boost hydration, especially if you're looking for something more exciting than plain water that's still nutritious.

Herbal tea

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drinking herbal tea is a great way to stay hydrated because it provides a flavourful, soothing alternative to plain water - with a variety of flavour options to suit your preference. Whether chamomile or peppermint, herbal teas can be a comforting, low-sugar option that helps you meet your hydration needs without the blandness of plain water.

Tea

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drinking tea is a great way to stay hydrated, particularly during winter and if you're trying to reduce your caffeine intake. It contributes to your daily fluid intake while providing an additional warming effect.

Coffee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drinking coffee can contribute to hydration while also providing a caffeine boost. Moderate consumption can help keep you hydrated throughout the day, especially when enjoyed with water-rich foods or alongside other hydrating beverages.