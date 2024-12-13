Our beauty team have their Christmas nails sorted – these are the eye-catching designs we settled on

While there's still many an advent calendar door to open yet, our beauty team has already given into the festive spirit and requested their Christmas manicures – so if you're stuck for ideas, the shades and designs we've picked should help to inspire you.

When it comes to selecting your festive nail designs, the choices are truly endless, with everything from bright, holly-berry reds to gold chromes being synonymous with the party season. Thus, it can be helpful to seek out some visual inspiration of what other stylish people are opting for to help whittle down the many, many merry manicures at your disposal.

This is where our team makes its dramatic entrance, as we've already sorted out our holiday nails – and they span everything from Christmas French tip nails to more simple Christmas nails. So, to help inform your festive talons, here are the four designs and colours (seen on both short and long nails) that we're wearing this month...

The festive nail designs and colours our very own team is wearing

Though bright reds, greens and glitters often spring to mind when thinking of a quote unquote festive nail look, there is space to get creative. You can get away with more timeless nail colours and even elevated neutrals, under the guise that they're chic and go with everything – from your Christmas day knit to your New Year's Eve party wear. Or go all out with a design that just oozes festive cheer. There is such a thing as too much choice though, which is where our team's nails might come in handy...

Before we dive into our jolly talons, we've also rounded up a few nail care staples that will keep your nails and hands looking fresh and hydrated, as well as our go-to top coat - for those who prefer to do their manicures at home.

Aleesha's festive red almond nails

(Image credit: Future)

If you favour almond nails and more classical hues, digital beauty editor Aleesha Badkar's Christmas mani might be right up your alley. "For me, nails are pretty much always nude, cream or sheer – but when I saw the new reds my salon had in for the season, something in them called to me," she says. "If I ever to branch out and go red, it's usually either something super dark (ie. Chanel Rouge Noir) or a bright, almost orange shade to suit my warmer skin tone. But this deep true red just said 'elegant Christmas chic' to me. Now all I need to complete the look is glass of bubbles in my hand..."

Fiona's sparkling tiger print manicure

(Image credit: Future)

For those who love glitter but don't necessarily want to adhere to the traditionally 'festive' designs – like candy canes and so on – digital beauty editor Fiona McKim has the perfect alternative for you. "One word: rawr. Tiger print may not be the first design that comes to mind for festive nails but ‘tis the season to try something jazzy, so I thought, why not?" she says. "This subtle tiger design – if that’s not an oxymoron – is from Townhouse’s AW24/25 Wild Edit menu, which is described by founder and creative director Juanita Huber-Millet as an ode to the 'power found in the natural world while offering a sophisticated and refined aesthetic.'

"I agree. Animal print is practically neutral (see also: leopard) and this sheer pink and bronze combination will complement my sparkly Christmas day jewellery while being low-key enough not to look outrageous on Boxing Day, when the odds on me making it out of pyjamas are a clean 50/50. I’ve had loads of compliments on these nails, too – so you could say they’ve been spreading joy (very festive) Thus, I’d like to wish a Happy Christmas manicure appointment to all who celebrate and urge you to walk on the wild side with your choice of design, too."

Sennen's burgundy bow nails

(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking to combine a few of winter's chicest nail trends into one festive manicure, follow digital beauty writer Sennen Prickett's lead, with this burgundy bow and French tip design.

"I’d love to say I creatively imagined this festive nail look myself, however the idea came totally from my lovely nail tech’s genius brain," she says. "That said, I absolutely adore this manicure design. I’m not a huge fan of typical Christmas nail art, but these nails feel both festive and subtle. I wore a burgundy French tip last month and adored it, but I love it even more so when paired with this icy chrome finish layered over the top – it’s perfect for the party season. As for the burgundy bow nail sticker details, they switch up the look to make it more Christmassy in an incredibly inoffensive and chic way that is ideal for minimalist nail lovers (like me)."

Naomi's short mulled-wine mani

(Image credit: Future)

Having sported short squoval nails for much of autumn, digital beauty writer Naomi Jamieson has now jumped on the almond train for Christmas and paired the elegant shape with a very luxe hue. "I've had dark red almond nails in mind for Christmas for some time now, but I always felt that my natural nails weren't long enough to carry the elongated shape – without a helping hand from extensions," she says. "So, for the last few months I've been really consistent with my BioSculpture nail appointments and boy, has it paid off. Finally, they were long enough to afford that rounded edge while still looking long (when they're actually only just peaking over my fingertips, so still very manageable).

"I've also been loving burgundy recently, as you can see in our beauty team's winter nails roundup, but for December I wanted a hue akin to that of a red velvet bow and this colour perfectly fulfilled that assignment. The combination, to me, just looks so chic and timeless, especially when worn alongside a cream knitted jumper. It's also very festive, but I doubt I'll tire of it once December 25th has passed – which is good, as my next nail appointment isn't until mid-January..." P.S. It's BioSculpture's 'Thornberry' shade, in case you're looking to recreate the look exactly.