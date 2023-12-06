These 16 Christmas French nail designs ooze style and elegance
We're obsessed with these Christmas French nails, from subtle micro tips to dazzling statements...
When it comes to selecting your manicure for party season, sometimes putting a festive spin on a classic design is the way to go and these 16 Christmas French nails are beyond perfect.
A French tip is perhaps the most timeless manicure out there and while your mind instantly goes to that nude almond nail, with a curved white tip, the design is surprisingly versatile - and can easily be adapted to the current trends or season.
So, whether you're looking to spice up your next set of BIAB nails, or want subtle and expensive-looking nails to reign in the New Year, we've rounded up 16 Christmas French tip designs to fulfil every aesthetic...
16 Christmas French nails to wear - from subtle sparkles to festive statements
Before we dive into all the French tip nail looks we're loving this December, let's talk nail care. If you're looking to recreate any of these designs at home, we'd recommend investing in one of the best nail strengtheners - to ensure your fingertips are in tip-top condition.
French tips also show a fair amount of your natural nail, so a cuticle oil (like OPI's cuticle oil, which is available at Amazon) is key as is a good hand cream, to ward off dry and chapped skin. And of course, we've included a few French tip staples to help recreate your favourite looks...
Our quick picks for French Tip looks
Gel-like shine
RRP: £16.90
This pinky nude OPI polish in the shade "Bubble Bath" is the perfect base colour for a classic French tip mani and offers a gel-like shine, minus the UV/LED curing!
A subtle white
RRP: £9
Another French tip staple is a white polish and this one in "Glowing White" is ideal for creating a classic look or as a base for a glitter or chrome powder.
Sturdy and long-lasting
RRP: £13
Shaping is key for an At-home French manicure, so be sure to invest in a good quality nail file, like this crystal one!
Now, onto the fun part, we've selected a collection of subtle and statement Christmas French tip nail designs to ensure you're looking fabulous this party season and beyond...
1. The first snowfall French tips
A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick)
A photo posted by on
If you're looking for a really subtle twist on the classic French manicure, this half-tip look is perfect. It's clean and minimal but still very on-theme for the festive season. It reminds us of a light dusty of snow and it's so easy to recreate.
All you'll need is a thin, detailing nail art brush, a milky white nail polish and of course, a glossy top coat.
Shop the look
RRP: £8.99
2. Glittery French nails
For a truly Christmas-ready look, glitter is a must but if you're a lover of understated nail looks, this micro, shimmery tip is perfect. Paired with a glossy nude nail, the tip covers just the end of the fingernail - unlike classic French manis, which often feature a larger, crescent moon curve. The sparkle though is enchanting and will not fail to elevate all of your party attire.
Shop the look
RRP: £9
3. Touch of gold French tips
If you're not a fan of glitter but still want to channel the festivities with a minimal and chic French tip, this gold chrome look is a must-try. You can opt for a clean curve but personally, we love how these tips are ever-so-slightly wavy and varied, mimicking marbling or natural precious stones.
Shop the look
RRP: £3.95
4. Snowflake French nails
For a more intricate option, these snowflake French tips are the definition of wintery, though they will take a bit of practice to perfect. Alternatively, you could request this look from your go-to nail artist.
Shop the look
RRP: £14.90
5. Subtle burgundy
A post shared by Fliss Alton - BIAB GEL NAILS HERNE BAY & WHITSTABLE (@gelsbyfliss)
A photo posted by on
If you've been loving the dark red nail trend - particularly "Black Cherry" nails - these burgundy micro tips should be on your radar. They're subtle but ooze sophistication, and like with most of these French Tip looks, they're very easy to recreate.
A French tip nail stamper (available at Amazon) is a great tool for this, or you can just use a thin nail brush.
Shop the look
RRP: £8.99
6. Starry night nails
These nails truly bring the spirit of Christmas and are slightly more statement than previous looks. If you have oval or almond nails and prefer a bigger French tip, this mani is ideal and again, is surprisingly easy to replicate, with the help of brushes and a nail stamper.
Another pro to these nails is that they act as an accessory in themselves and will never fail to elevate your outfits this season - they're even perfect for New Year's.
Shop the look
RRP: £3.99
7. Copper French tips
Another chrome option, you say? No problem - these copper French tips remind us of tinsel and are so chic for parties or just to give your everyday manicure a hint of festive cheer. They're simple and will suit all nail shapes, though shorter "squoval" nails seem to be the most popular option right now and for good reason, as the above picture proves.
Shop the look
RRP: £8.99
8. Double glitter French tips
If you really want to embrace the French tip look, why not make it a double? This look features two lines, painted with a glittery silver nail polish and the effect is just gorgeous. They're still simple, but ideal for the countdown to the big day.
Shop the look
RRP: £14.90
9. Black French tips
Of course, festive reds and gold glitters aren't for everyone and who says Christmas can't just be an excuse to get a very chic nail look? Black French tips are timeless and so stylish and definitely deserve some consideration this festive season.
Shop the look
RRP: £14.90
10. Pine-green French nails
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
While red nails have been having a moment this autumn/winter, green - especially this rich shade - deserves a look-in now that Christmas is well and truly on the way. These green tips have been applied to square nails and feature a more pronounced curve, which looks so clean.
Shop the look
RRP: £14.90
11. Red micro French tips
A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick)
A photo posted by on
Speaking of red, we couldn't not include a touch of signature red on this list. If you're looking for a really easy Christmas nail look, this is it. A bright red is always synonymous with this time of year, so you can't go wrong.
Tip-wise, depending on your nail length you can adapt this nail colour to your preferred shape, whether that's a large half-moon curve or just a micro tip.
Shop the look
RRP: £8.99
12. Navy Tinsel & pearl nails
For a slightly more statement option, we love this navy chrome look with teeny pearl decals. It might look a little complicated but when you break it down, it's just a sheer, milky white base coat, a chrome blue tip and a few pearl dotted around the fingernail - easy!
Shop the look
RRP: £14.90
13. A hint of gold glitter
A post shared by 𝙴𝚖𝚖𝚊 • 𝙽𝚊𝚒𝚕 𝙰𝚛𝚝𝚒𝚜𝚝 (@_nailsbyemmaa_)
A photo posted by on
If you already have a French manicure and want to give it a Christmas refresh or perhaps you want to combine two festive colours, adding another line of shimmery gold is such a simple and effective option. It instantly adds a hint of sparkle, whether you pair it with black, red or classic white.
Shop the look
RRP: £9
14. Silver chrome French tips
Silver, like gold, is a Christmas classic so opting for a silver chrome French manicure is a no-brainer. You can recreate this look with a metallic nail polish, or by adding a chrome powder over the top of a clear, white or grey line.
Shop the look
RRP: £4.99
15. Upside down French tips
A post shared by Fliss Alton - BIAB GEL NAILS HERNE BAY & WHITSTABLE (@gelsbyfliss)
A photo posted by on
If you want to break the mould, this upside-down tip - or half-moon as it's also known - offers a subtle statement. It's different but still minimalistic and can adapted to include your favourite colour or shimmer.
Shop the look
RRP: £3.99
16. The classic
Of course, a classic French tip is always lovely for the holidays, especially if you're going for a 'Quiet Luxury' feel. If you're opting for the timeless look, we'd recommend sticking to an oval or almond nail shape.
Shop the look
RRP: £14.90
Naomi is a Beauty Writer from Woman&Home, where she covers everything from skincare to beauty trends, as well as reviewing products and sharing her personal shopping recommendations. She specialises in feature and e-commerce writing and has previously worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok trends to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products. During her time on this title, she also reviewed beauty and skincare products and was commissioned to design some illustrations for one of the team's relationship features.
Before that, Naomi also worked across both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on the best perfumes and must-have beauty buys, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
