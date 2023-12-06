These 16 Christmas French nail designs ooze style and elegance

When it comes to selecting your manicure for party season, sometimes putting a festive spin on a classic design is the way to go and these 16 Christmas French nails are beyond perfect.

A French tip is perhaps the most timeless manicure out there and while your mind instantly goes to that nude almond nail, with a curved white tip, the design is surprisingly versatile - and can easily be adapted to the current trends or season.

So, whether you're looking to spice up your next set of BIAB nails, or want subtle and expensive-looking nails to reign in the New Year, we've rounded up 16 Christmas French tip designs to fulfil every aesthetic...

16 Christmas French nails to wear - from subtle sparkles to festive statements

Before we dive into all the French tip nail looks we're loving this December, let's talk nail care. If you're looking to recreate any of these designs at home, we'd recommend investing in one of the best nail strengtheners - to ensure your fingertips are in tip-top condition.

French tips also show a fair amount of your natural nail, so a cuticle oil (like OPI's cuticle oil, which is available at Amazon) is key as is a good hand cream, to ward off dry and chapped skin. And of course, we've included a few French tip staples to help recreate your favourite looks...

Our quick picks for French Tip looks

Gel-like shine OPI Nail Polish, Infinite Shine Long-Wear System View at Amazon RRP: £16.90 This pinky nude OPI polish in the shade "Bubble Bath" is the perfect base colour for a classic French tip mani and offers a gel-like shine, minus the UV/LED curing! A subtle white Nails.INC Time To Glow Glow-Enhancing Nail Perfector Polish View at Amazon RRP: £9 Another French tip staple is a white polish and this one in "Glowing White" is ideal for creating a classic look or as a base for a glitter or chrome powder. Sturdy and long-lasting Leighton Denny Crystal Nail File View at Amazon RRP: £13 Shaping is key for an At-home French manicure, so be sure to invest in a good quality nail file, like this crystal one!

Now, onto the fun part, we've selected a collection of subtle and statement Christmas French tip nail designs to ensure you're looking fabulous this party season and beyond...

1. The first snowfall French tips

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick) A photo posted by on

If you're looking for a really subtle twist on the classic French manicure, this half-tip look is perfect. It's clean and minimal but still very on-theme for the festive season. It reminds us of a light dusty of snow and it's so easy to recreate.

All you'll need is a thin, detailing nail art brush, a milky white nail polish and of course, a glossy top coat.

Shop the look essie Original Nail Polish in shade "1 blanc" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

2. Glittery French nails

A post shared by Dian Mitchell (@paintedby_didi) A photo posted by on

For a truly Christmas-ready look, glitter is a must but if you're a lover of understated nail looks, this micro, shimmery tip is perfect. Paired with a glossy nude nail, the tip covers just the end of the fingernail - unlike classic French manis, which often feature a larger, crescent moon curve. The sparkle though is enchanting and will not fail to elevate all of your party attire.

Shop the look Nails HD Glitter Nail Polish in "Ring Light Ready" View at Amazon RRP: £9

3. Touch of gold French tips

A post shared by Dian Mitchell (@paintedby_didi) A photo posted by on

If you're not a fan of glitter but still want to channel the festivities with a minimal and chic French tip, this gold chrome look is a must-try. You can opt for a clean curve but personally, we love how these tips are ever-so-slightly wavy and varied, mimicking marbling or natural precious stones.

Shop the look Rimmel 60 Seconds Glitter Nail Polish in "Oh My Gold" View at Amazon RRP: £3.95

4. Snowflake French nails

A post shared by Alexandra Teleki (@thehotblend) A photo posted by on

For a more intricate option, these snowflake French tips are the definition of wintery, though they will take a bit of practice to perfect. Alternatively, you could request this look from your go-to nail artist.

Shop the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in shade "Funny Bunny" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

5. Subtle burgundy

A post shared by Fliss Alton - BIAB GEL NAILS HERNE BAY & WHITSTABLE (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

If you've been loving the dark red nail trend - particularly "Black Cherry" nails - these burgundy micro tips should be on your radar. They're subtle but ooze sophistication, and like with most of these French Tip looks, they're very easy to recreate.

A French tip nail stamper (available at Amazon) is a great tool for this, or you can just use a thin nail brush.

Shop the look essie Original Nail Polish in shade "Bordeaux" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

6. Starry night nails

A post shared by Alexandra Teleki (@thehotblend) A photo posted by on

These nails truly bring the spirit of Christmas and are slightly more statement than previous looks. If you have oval or almond nails and prefer a bigger French tip, this mani is ideal and again, is surprisingly easy to replicate, with the help of brushes and a nail stamper.

Another pro to these nails is that they act as an accessory in themselves and will never fail to elevate your outfits this season - they're even perfect for New Year's.

Shop the look Rimmel 60 Seconds Glitter Nail Polish in shade "833 Extra" View at Amazon RRP: £3.99

7. Copper French tips

A post shared by M e g (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

Another chrome option, you say? No problem - these copper French tips remind us of tinsel and are so chic for parties or just to give your everyday manicure a hint of festive cheer. They're simple and will suit all nail shapes, though shorter "squoval" nails seem to be the most popular option right now and for good reason, as the above picture proves.

Shop the look essie Original Nail Polish in shade "942 penny talk" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

8. Double glitter French tips

A post shared by M e g (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

If you really want to embrace the French tip look, why not make it a double? This look features two lines, painted with a glittery silver nail polish and the effect is just gorgeous. They're still simple, but ideal for the countdown to the big day.

Shop the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in shade "I Cancer-tainly shine" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90



9. Black French tips

A post shared by Dian Mitchell (@paintedby_didi) A photo posted by on

Of course, festive reds and gold glitters aren't for everyone and who says Christmas can't just be an excuse to get a very chic nail look? Black French tips are timeless and so stylish and definitely deserve some consideration this festive season.

Shop the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in "Lady in Black" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

10. Pine-green French nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

While red nails have been having a moment this autumn/winter, green - especially this rich shade - deserves a look-in now that Christmas is well and truly on the way. These green tips have been applied to square nails and feature a more pronounced curve, which looks so clean.

Shop the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in Shade "Rated Pea-G" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

11. Red micro French tips

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick) A photo posted by on

Speaking of red, we couldn't not include a touch of signature red on this list. If you're looking for a really easy Christmas nail look, this is it. A bright red is always synonymous with this time of year, so you can't go wrong.

Tip-wise, depending on your nail length you can adapt this nail colour to your preferred shape, whether that's a large half-moon curve or just a micro tip.

Shop the look essie Original Nail Polish in shade "64 fifth avenue" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99



12. Navy Tinsel & pearl nails

A post shared by Alexandra Teleki (@thehotblend) A photo posted by on

For a slightly more statement option, we love this navy chrome look with teeny pearl decals. It might look a little complicated but when you break it down, it's just a sheer, milky white base coat, a chrome blue tip and a few pearl dotted around the fingernail - easy!

Shop the look OPI Nail Envy Nail Polish, in shade "All Night Long" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

13. A hint of gold glitter

A post shared by 𝙴𝚖𝚖𝚊 • 𝙽𝚊𝚒𝚕 𝙰𝚛𝚝𝚒𝚜𝚝 (@_nailsbyemmaa_) A photo posted by on

If you already have a French manicure and want to give it a Christmas refresh or perhaps you want to combine two festive colours, adding another line of shimmery gold is such a simple and effective option. It instantly adds a hint of sparkle, whether you pair it with black, red or classic white.

Shop the look Nails HD Glitter Nail Polish in shade "Always Electric" View at Amazon RRP: £9

14. Silver chrome French tips

A post shared by M e g (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

Silver, like gold, is a Christmas classic so opting for a silver chrome French manicure is a no-brainer. You can recreate this look with a metallic nail polish, or by adding a chrome powder over the top of a clear, white or grey line.

15. Upside down French tips

A post shared by Fliss Alton - BIAB GEL NAILS HERNE BAY & WHITSTABLE (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

If you want to break the mould, this upside-down tip - or half-moon as it's also known - offers a subtle statement. It's different but still minimalistic and can adapted to include your favourite colour or shimmer.

Shop the look Rimmel London Rita Ora 60 Seconds Nail Polish in shade "811 Hot Metal Love" View at Amazon RRP: £3.99

16. The classic

A post shared by Alexandra Teleki (@thehotblend) A photo posted by on

Of course, a classic French tip is always lovely for the holidays, especially if you're going for a 'Quiet Luxury' feel. If you're opting for the timeless look, we'd recommend sticking to an oval or almond nail shape.