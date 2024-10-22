Everyone loves a classic French tip, but this autumnal twist is even more chic
While the timeless nude and white colourway will always be classy, burgundy French tip nails are this season's must-have look...
Combining a hint of luxe, autumnal colour with a timeless design, burgundy French tips are our hot tip for an elevated nail look this season...
It's no exaggeration to say that 2024 has been the year of the French manicure, with the nail trends teaming with colourful and modern iterations on the tip-enhancing design. Indeed, every season thus far has brought a new colourway (from pink to lemon French tips) and autumn is no exception, though it may be the chicest one yet. After all, it pairs the classic design with what is arguably the most expensive-looking nail colour - burgundy.
Of course, the dark, wine-red shade is already a popular autumn nail design in its own right. However, if you're looking for something slightly more pared-down but no less sophisticated, here's why a burgundy French mani is just the ticket...
Why burgundy French tips nails are the go-to for a luxe autumn mani
Marrying the sophistication of a dark manicure, with the minimalism of classic French tip nails, this look is the epitome of an elegant manicure. With burgundy itself already proving to be the chicest colour of the season - both in our wardrobes and manicures - and French tips consistently trending, the pairing of both elements is truly foolproof.
Burgundy, like classic post-box red, is one of those versatile nail colours that goes with everything. It looks as classy on almond nails as it does on short square nails - and merlot-like Frenchies follow a similar principle. Burgundy French tips are also the perfect option if you've been drawn to the rich hue but perhaps find the idea of wearing it over the entirety of your nails a tad daunting.
A post shared by CORRINNA BIANCA (@corrinnabianca)
A photo posted by on
The beauty of a French tip is that no matter what colour you opt for, your nails remain fairly understated. Though, in the case of this trend, your fingertips will whisper expensive taste.
Our burgundy French tip essentials
RRP: £8.99
Essie Bordeaux is a favourite among our beauty team for delivering a very chic wash of wine-like colour at home for under £10.
RRP: £16.50
This healthy nail polish delivers a rich and ultra-glossy burgundy hue to your nails whilst its formula also allows moisture and air to penetrate through to your natural nails - to strengthen and nourish them.
Before we dive into how to adapt this trendy French tip to suit your nail length and shape, we've rounded up a few staples to help perfect your look at home.
We would also recommend investing in one of the best nail strengtheners, especially if you're opting for a nude or milky white base coat - as OPI's Nail Envy polish range, for instance, combines the two. A cuticle oil is also a must for helping to make your manicure last longer.
4 stylish burgundy French tip nail ideas to consider
As mentioned, both burgundy and French tips, in general, are very versatile looks that work for - and can be adapted to suit - every nail length and shape, as these looks prove...
1. Short burgundy French tips
A post shared by CORRINNA BIANCA (@corrinnabianca)
A photo posted by on
If you're looking for some short autumn nail inspiration, or favour shorter and squoval nail shapes, in general, this style of micro French tip is perfect. Unlike some French tips, which feature a more dramatic, crescent moon shape, this tip just lines the edge of the nail - for a very clean and minimalistic look. It's also ideal for an easier at-home French mani, as the line is just straight across, rather than curving. We also love the pairing of the pink base and the burgundy tip.
2. Almond burgundy French tip nails
A post shared by Ipek Steenbeek | 444 (@ipeksteenbeek)
A photo posted by on
Again, a pink base works so well with this rich, wine-like tip and of course, an almond nail shape will always create a very elegant and timeless look when paired with a classic, curving French tip.
3. Square, chevron-style Burgundy tips
A post shared by 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐍𝐀𝐈𝐋 𝐑𝐎𝐎𝐌 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑 (@thenailroommanchester)
A photo posted by on
One for our short square nail lovers, this style of chevron tip creates a very angular and modern look, which we think is so chic - especially when accentuated with a bold burgundy tip.
4. Short almond burgundy French tips
A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss)
A photo posted by on
If your nails are on the shorter side, you can still achieve the classic almond French tip look. Your nail tech will be able to adapt the shape and thickness of the line to suit your talons - and mimic the shape of your natural tip underneath. This design is more subtle and is ideal if you favour more minimalistic manicures or are new to dark nail trends and want to ease yourself in.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
