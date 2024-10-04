People think I've had a manicure when I wear this chic polish - and it's 22% off
No matter the trends, I find myself reaching for this iconic essie nail colour every time autumn rolls around...
As with your signature scent, finding that one nail colour that elevates your hands while effortlessly complementing your wardrobe is a beauty necessity - and this timeless essie nail polish is mine...
As a beauty writer, there's a fair amount of pressure to have perfectly polished talons at all times, particularly since I report on the latest and greatest nail trends. Alas, as a normal human being (who often fails to think ahead and book an appointment), I have to be pretty savvy with my at-home nail regime - to keep up appearances and all that. Thankfully, a certain essie nail polish makes that task very easy indeed and has, on more than one occasion, duped friends into thinking I've had my nails professionally done.
Offering an expensive-looking finish and the ease of a traditional, air-drying lacquer, here's why essie's Bordeaux nail polish is my go-to in the autumn/winter months. And what's more, it has 22% off on Amazon right now, ahead of the retailer's Prime Day beauty deals.
essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux: Was: £8.99, now £7 (save £1.99) | Amazon
As timeless as they come, this essie nail shade is the perfect wine-like burgundy. It's warm, with red undertones and affords such a luxe and glossy finish.
The luxe-looking essie nail polish I wear every autumn
There's a reason why burgundy is a non-mover on both the list of timeless nail colours and yearly autumn nail designs. It's chic and so versatile, despite being a darker and bolder option than neutral or brown shades. Like most, I find myself gravitating toward a rich wine-like red when the seasons shift and while I do love a Bio Sculpture or gel mani, whenever I'm in a pinch, this essie shade has my heart and loyalty...
beauty writer-approved
RRP: £8.99
Offering a similar finish to Rouge Noir (arguably the most iconic of Chanel's nail polishes), but with a more cherry-red undertone, essie's Bordeaux is the one polish I repurchase multiple times a year. In fact, if there's not a bottle tucked in my beauty stash, I get nervous.
To give you a little background on my nail preferences, I tend to keep them quite short and squoval. My job requires me to type a lot and I find shorter nails more comfortable (and quieter) for this. That said, I do try to get to the salon fairly regularly - and get the occasional gel extension - but I also like to give my nails a breather between treatments, which is where my trusty Bordeaux-inspired polish comes in.
Last autumn my nails were scarcely without it, thanks to its glossy finish and colour pay-off. Application-wise, the polish glides on like a dream and I find the brush works well to distribute the colour evenly and without streaks. After just two coats, you're left with a very stylish wine hue but I find three coats is the sweet spot for a really solid, burgundy look. I also tend to apply a clear top coat - NAILKIND's Plumping Top Coat is my favourite - to add extra shine and ensure my manicure lasts longer.
Saying that, even without the top coat the colour lasts for at least two days without any signs of chipping (in my experience, that's quite an impressive feat for a traditional polish). Another point in its favour is the price. At just £8.99 it's such a bargain, especially when you consider the cost of a similar-looking gel treatment in the salon. As mentioned, I have opted for this polish over a professional manicure ahead of an event or day in the office, and friends and colleagues have been none the wiser - well, until now I suppose.
One small thing to keep in mind when using this though, is that the colour can stain your natural nails slightly - especially if you wear it as often as I do - but if you switch up your manicure regularly this will likely not be an issue.
