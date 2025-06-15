essie's Mademoiselle is the classy nail polish everyone will be wearing this summer

With sheer, milky manicures proving so popular for summer, we have an inkling that essie's iconic Mademoiselle nail polish will be getting plenty of wear among those seeking a chic and effortless look...

As proven time and time again by the 2025 nail trends, nude, white and pink sheer nail polishes remain the go-to for a classy and expensive-looking manicure. And for summer, this theme will likely continue, with shades like OPI's Bubble Bath and essie's Ballet Slippers topping the requests. Plus, there's another essie nail polish we think might be even more suited for the season, thanks to its soapy-pink tint and celebrity clientele.

Mademoiselle combines that coveted, milky look with a hint of petal-pink, which feels perfect for the season. Plus, the fact that it's more opaque than others means it's easier and faster to apply, making it a very reliable and chic summertime choice.

Why essie's Mademoiselle nail polish is the perfect pink for summer

When one thinks of a timeless nail colour, the likes of Chanel Rouge Noir and essie Ballet Slippers likely spring to mind, but we would argue that Mademoiselle deserves a spot in that roster too. After all, it's a very classic and versatile pastel pink which never goes out of style - and is proving especially popular right now.

It offers that soft and sheer look, but boasts a warmer, petal-pink colour that feels very in line with spring's cherry blossom nail trend as well as summer's emerging ice cream maniure.

essie Nail Polish in Mademoiselle Check Amazon RRP: £8.99 For a quick and budget-friendly milky manicure this summer, essie's Mademoiselle is the perfect choice. It's buildable, quick-drying and effortlessly elegant, no matter the nail length or shape you pair it with.

The beauty of this shade also lies in its versatility. You can wear it on its own or apply it as a base coat for a French tip nail look or ombre design. All in all, it's a reliable polish to have in your kit, no matter the season. Though now seems to be especially perfect, as we've spotted searches spiking for the elegant and minimalistic shade.

If you're already a fan of Mademoiselle, essie's Matter Of Fiction and Sheer Fantasy shades are also proving very popular this year, for a subtle and milky manicure look.

Who wears essie Mademoiselle?

If you didn't know, Helen Mirren's go-to nail polish is essie Ballet Slippers, and it's also widely rumoured to be a royal favourite, with the Princess of Wales reportedly wearing it. Mademoiselle also has its claims to fame, with the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez having sported the shade on their nails, on and off the red carpet.

What's the difference between Ballet Slippers and Mademoiselle?

Both are very similar and what you would describe as a sheer pink nail polish, but Ballet Slippers is slightly more muted and cool, while Mademoiselle is warmer and verges on being an opaque, pastel pink.